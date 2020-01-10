Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, January 10, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and clouds, nice;88;76;A stray thunderstorm;88;76;WSW;8;78%;65%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Winds subsiding;76;66;Clearing and breezy;72;59;W;17;62%;28%;2

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;51;32;Plenty of sunshine;53;38;W;5;59%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Showers this morning;56;46;Showers around;56;46;NE;5;73%;84%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;47;38;Mostly cloudy;44;42;SSW;23;85%;15%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;0;-11;Cloudy and very cold;2;-10;NNE;3;66%;43%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy;49;37;Brief a.m. showers;41;29;WNW;7;75%;90%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;4;1;Cold with clearing;9;-4;SSW;8;91%;42%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A little a.m. rain;94;78;A shower or t-storm;95;79;NNE;8;66%;78%;11

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;56;39;Mostly sunny;56;41;N;4;65%;30%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;70;57;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;SSW;8;56%;0%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Showers around;61;42;Sunny and windy;63;41;NW;17;54%;3%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Becoming cloudy;90;74;A t-storm in spots;91;72;ESE;7;67%;56%;4

Bangalore, India;High clouds;84;59;Mostly sunny;81;60;E;8;57%;3%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy, hot;97;77;High clouds and warm;95;77;SSW;4;54%;7%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Showers;53;39;Mostly sunny;54;37;NW;9;65%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;43;25;Cloudy and chilly;34;19;SSW;7;30%;15%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;48;28;Partly sunny;46;31;WNW;6;74%;29%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;52;39;Partly sunny;43;35;SSW;7;72%;0%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;69;41;Clouds and sunshine;70;44;ESE;8;57%;41%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;85;68;Some sun, pleasant;86;68;NNW;8;54%;5%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog;37;33;Partly sunny;45;29;NNW;13;73%;11%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing;47;37;Mostly cloudy;43;40;SSW;9;80%;3%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, mild;49;28;Clouds and sun, mild;48;32;NNE;4;59%;29%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;37;27;More sun than clouds;44;26;NNW;8;79%;8%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;88;68;Partly sunny;89;70;ENE;8;57%;2%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;67;A t-storm around;80;69;SE;5;50%;66%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;51;31;Mostly sunny;50;31;NW;6;62%;10%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;65;48;Becoming cloudy;65;48;NNE;6;56%;8%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;80;62;Sunny and pleasant;79;66;SSE;11;60%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;79;66;A shower in places;79;66;ESE;6;59%;43%;7

Chennai, India;Turning cloudy;86;70;Hazy sun;86;70;NNE;8;68%;26%;6

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;46;34;Windy;36;18;N;27;75%;88%;0

Colombo, Sri Lanka;High clouds;90;72;Mostly sunny, nice;89;75;NNE;10;65%;10%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;44;35;Mainly cloudy, windy;41;39;SW;25;79%;36%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;75;64;Some sun;75;66;NNE;14;44%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Severe thunderstorms;69;35;Cooler;46;34;SSE;14;62%;8%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Variable cloudiness;91;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;77;N;10;71%;67%;8

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;63;42;Hazy sun and cool;61;44;WNW;7;69%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;34;18;Not as cold;44;26;WNW;5;34%;15%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;76;56;Hazy sun;76;56;NW;7;60%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. shower or two;88;74;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SW;7;74%;56%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;48;46;Breezy with rain;55;38;WSW;23;87%;87%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;50;36;Cloudy and mild;53;40;WNW;8;37%;58%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;59;52;Partly sunny;60;53;E;13;67%;27%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;83;68;A morning shower;78;59;NNE;7;78%;83%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. t-storm;79;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;63;NE;7;80%;80%;9

Havana, Cuba;Turning cloudy;85;71;Mostly sunny;87;69;ESE;9;57%;4%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sunshine;30;25;Mostly cloudy;38;36;SW;12;84%;65%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;75;More clouds than sun;93;74;SSE;4;59%;19%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;76;65;Partly sunny;76;58;NW;5;75%;32%;4

Honolulu, United States;Brief showers, windy;80;71;A little rain;80;72;ENE;13;71%;81%;1

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;81;58;Hazy sunshine;81;56;ENE;5;50%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;60;37;Increasing clouds;59;44;E;4;57%;25%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;47;36;Mostly sunny;49;39;N;6;83%;31%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy thunderstorms;81;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;76;WSW;13;81%;66%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;72;61;Nice with some sun;73;61;N;10;47%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;76;59;Thunderstorm;76;60;NNW;7;70%;69%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine;44;15;An afternoon shower;40;28;SSW;3;32%;80%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;55;Hazy and windy;76;55;NE;18;26%;3%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;59;38;Hazy sunshine;62;41;ESE;3;70%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;74;49;Sunny and pleasant;76;51;NNE;14;19%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. rain;38;36;Rain and drizzle;43;28;N;11;82%;66%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;89;77;A shower in spots;88;76;NE;16;51%;42%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;85;73;Sun and clouds, nice;87;72;ESE;5;66%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;73;50;Hazy sunshine;71;50;NNW;6;54%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;91;77;Afternoon showers;90;75;WNW;4;73%;87%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;62;43;A little a.m. rain;59;42;S;7;61%;80%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and some clouds;90;76;Partly sunny, nice;88;76;SW;5;74%;27%;8

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;75;69;Low clouds;74;69;S;7;76%;36%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;58;41;Plenty of sunshine;56;39;NE;6;72%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;46;41;Rather cloudy, windy;50;48;SW;21;79%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;67;45;Mostly sunny;64;44;ENE;5;57%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;81;74;Decreasing clouds;83;74;S;5;73%;42%;5

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;55;29;Mostly sunny;51;25;W;3;60%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;89;82;A shower in places;89;82;ENE;15;65%;41%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;86;73;Overcast, a t-storm;88;74;NE;6;74%;82%;8

Manila, Philippines;Nice with some sun;89;73;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;E;5;64%;30%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;91;55;Decreasing clouds;65;55;S;13;57%;56%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and nice;75;46;Mostly sunny, nice;75;43;N;4;28%;8%;5

Miami, United States;Windy;80;75;Winds subsiding;82;75;SE;17;70%;64%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and drizzle;43;36;A shower in the a.m.;42;24;N;10;91%;59%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;87;79;Mostly sunny, nice;87;80;E;10;68%;38%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;82;66;Partly sunny;84;68;NE;8;59%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy and windy;39;33;Rain, then snow;42;18;NE;11;95%;97%;0

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;34;29;Decreasing clouds;32;24;NW;5;69%;40%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;73;Hazy sunshine;90;74;NNE;8;50%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;79;59;Nice with sunshine;80;60;N;7;56%;44%;11

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;51;48;Cloudy;64;58;S;19;66%;65%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;57;41;Mostly sunny;61;42;SSW;8;63%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;1;-2;Partly sunny;5;2;SSE;9;88%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;53;34;Mostly sunny;52;35;SE;4;62%;23%;3

Oslo, Norway;Rather cloudy;30;23;A shower in the p.m.;44;36;SSW;15;71%;67%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;40;37;A bit of snow;40;20;ENE;11;99%;96%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;86;79;Brief p.m. showers;86;78;E;9;76%;85%;10

Panama City, Panama;Spotty showers;92;74;A shower or t-storm;92;74;NW;7;66%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower;86;71;A shower in places;84;73;NE;9;72%;49%;8

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;49;36;Periods of sun;47;38;SSW;6;74%;2%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and breezy;90;67;Hazy and very warm;93;69;SE;11;28%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;High clouds;93;74;SW;4;59%;26%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;88;75;A t-storm in spots;88;73;NNE;9;81%;82%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;90;70;Sunny;90;69;ESE;9;42%;1%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;50;38;Periods of sun;43;28;SSW;6;57%;3%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing and milder;41;14;Colder;30;14;NW;4;68%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun, nice;74;53;A passing shower;73;53;WSW;10;52%;66%;10

Rabat, Morocco;A shower in the p.m.;65;44;Sunshine;64;43;ENE;10;70%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;89;78;A shower in the a.m.;88;77;ESE;9;66%;67%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain/snow showers;41;34;Very windy;36;25;W;39;67%;76%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little rain;40;32;Rather cloudy;37;32;SSW;4;83%;25%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;89;78;A p.m. t-storm;91;79;W;6;70%;77%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning sunny;67;47;Mostly cloudy;60;43;NW;11;37%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Periods of sun;58;35;Partly sunny;56;34;NNE;4;78%;3%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;34;28;Clouds and sun;33;31;SW;6;87%;63%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;55;49;Clearing;56;44;NW;11;71%;30%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;64;Spotty showers;82;65;ENE;10;68%;86%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Windy;82;75;Windy;82;76;E;21;71%;81%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine, pleasant;79;64;Sunlit and nice;78;65;ENE;7;71%;16%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;75;49;Clouds and sunshine;69;40;WSW;8;59%;30%;5

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;91;57;Plenty of sunshine;93;60;SW;6;25%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;84;69;A shower or two;84;69;N;11;67%;59%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;55;32;Plenty of sunshine;58;34;NE;3;69%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;45;42;Spotty showers;45;39;SSW;6;81%;88%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Some sun;40;26;Sun and some clouds;39;23;WNW;4;65%;3%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;48;45;Rain and drizzle;48;41;NNW;9;77%;88%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;89;77;Afternoon showers;90;78;NNW;9;71%;90%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Brilliant sunshine;47;30;Clouds and sun;45;32;W;9;72%;44%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Windy;84;73;A shower or two;83;73;ENE;22;70%;80%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. rain;37;25;Mostly cloudy;41;37;SW;9;75%;72%;0

Sydney, Australia;Increasingly windy;85;67;Showers around;71;65;SSE;17;70%;80%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;77;62;Increasing clouds;77;61;NNW;6;68%;60%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Freezing fog;35;27;Mostly cloudy;37;34;SSW;7;84%;65%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;48;35;Cloudy;48;34;NE;7;67%;53%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;46;28;Partly sunny;45;27;NNW;11;62%;19%;2

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;45;33;Clouds and sunshine;49;31;N;7;35%;10%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing;57;49;Partly sunny;64;50;SSW;6;61%;9%;3

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;57;35;Partly sunny;55;41;NNE;3;49%;37%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler with some sun;51;40;Turning sunny;51;38;N;5;64%;13%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;43;40;Breezy with rain;44;32;ENE;18;91%;96%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Partial sunshine;62;51;Sunny;65;48;SE;7;56%;4%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;A p.m. shower or two;60;46;Periods of sun;58;46;NE;4;77%;44%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;5;-14;Clearing;9;-21;W;5;75%;42%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;41;37;Spotty showers;41;31;NNE;8;71%;80%;1

Vienna, Austria;Fog;42;35;Partly sunny;46;27;NW;11;59%;6%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and less humid;90;63;Mostly sunny and hot;93;65;WNW;3;54%;1%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little rain;43;38;A morning shower;41;26;SSW;9;71%;57%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;48;42;Mostly cloudy;44;33;WSW;11;89%;7%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny;68;58;Very windy;67;61;NNW;31;67%;0%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;96;59;Mostly sunny;90;60;NW;5;48%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;36;19;Plenty of sunshine;35;17;ENE;2;45%;3%;3

_____

