Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, January 18, 2020

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, pleasant;89;78;A shower in the a.m.;89;78;SSW;7;76%;60%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;79;58;Sunshine and nice;77;59;ESE;4;50%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;52;39;Rain and drizzle;48;36;NNE;6;82%;93%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of clouds;60;47;Morning rain;58;44;S;7;75%;91%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;45;37;A shower in the a.m.;47;36;NNW;12;78%;59%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;9;-1;Mostly cloudy;13;11;NNE;5;68%;78%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Inc. clouds;49;32;Partly sunny;47;36;ENE;6;53%;66%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy with flurries;18;15;Low clouds;21;3;WSW;8;62%;47%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A p.m. t-storm;94;78;Humid with some sun;95;78;ENE;8;63%;25%;10

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, cool;50;40;Cool with some sun;51;39;N;6;67%;4%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;73;59;Mostly sunny, nice;77;62;SSW;9;55%;5%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Abundant sunshine;64;41;Partly sunny;62;43;E;3;65%;44%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;93;73;A little p.m. rain;92;76;SE;8;67%;67%;9

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;85;63;Partly sunny, nice;84;61;ESE;7;49%;5%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny and hot;95;77;Mostly sunny;94;77;S;6;61%;14%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;55;44;Very windy, rain;53;41;NNE;27;54%;94%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;37;25;Sunny and mild;43;25;NW;9;21%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, freezing early;36;25;Low clouds;35;27;WNW;3;64%;26%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;46;37;Periods of sun;43;30;WNW;6;63%;26%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the a.m.;69;48;Mostly cloudy;70;50;ESE;7;69%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;84;68;A t-storm in spots;85;68;NNE;8;68%;65%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little icy mix;33;32;Bit of rain, snow;38;29;NNW;11;85%;80%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;45;36;A shower in the a.m.;45;33;NNE;7;65%;59%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds and fog;38;27;Low clouds;40;27;NNE;4;60%;3%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;32;27;Low clouds;35;27;NW;2;78%;33%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;84;71;Turning sunny;90;72;ENE;8;56%;6%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;82;70;A t-storm around;81;69;N;4;47%;55%;4

Busan, South Korea;Rain/snow showers;50;29;Clouds breaking;48;30;WNW;7;65%;4%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Low clouds breaking;65;49;Increasing clouds;64;50;WNW;11;53%;30%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy;72;63;Occasional rain;73;65;SE;32;67%;82%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;78;65;A shower or two;78;67;SSE;4;65%;60%;7

Chennai, India;Rain and drizzle;86;73;Hazy sun;87;72;NE;6;68%;3%;7

Chicago, United States;A bit of a.m. rain;38;6;Some sun;17;14;WNW;17;64%;41%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;89;74;Partly sunny, nice;89;76;NE;7;68%;67%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;43;35;Sunny;42;33;NW;7;79%;2%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;78;68;Sunny and delightful;79;67;NNE;10;45%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;59;34;Partly sunny;54;35;NE;6;36%;3%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;89;79;Breezy with some sun;89;80;NNE;17;71%;44%;7

Delhi, India;Clearing;61;45;Clearing;62;45;NW;6;79%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cooler;44;22;Mostly sunny;48;23;SW;7;38%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;82;62;Hazy sunshine;84;61;N;7;68%;33%;4

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;91;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;76;WSW;5;78%;73%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Lots of sun, chilly;40;28;Mostly sunny;44;35;WSW;6;76%;0%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;43;30;Cloudy;42;28;NE;6;33%;27%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. shower or two;62;50;A passing shower;60;46;NNW;15;69%;65%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;64;56;A little a.m. rain;61;56;NNE;7;83%;83%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy and humid;77;65;A t-storm in spots;79;64;SSE;8;79%;96%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;82;67;Partly sunny;83;65;ESE;6;55%;66%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Variable cloudiness;40;37;Clouds and sun;39;31;W;13;91%;28%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Increasing clouds;90;73;High clouds;93;74;SE;5;54%;7%;4

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;71;59;Hazy sunshine;70;57;ENE;5;69%;8%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;78;69;Mostly sunny;79;70;ENE;14;57%;23%;4

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun, nice;83;65;Hazy sunshine;83;65;SE;4;57%;10%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Variable cloudiness;59;36;Hazy sun;60;40;N;5;61%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Rather cloudy;48;39;Rain and drizzle;44;38;NNE;9;81%;82%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;88;76;Showers;89;77;N;6;73%;81%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Areas of low clouds;78;68;Sunshine and nice;78;65;N;13;52%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Not as warm;74;61;Thunderstorms;78;56;NE;7;76%;89%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;40;11;Mostly cloudy;37;20;S;5;28%;3%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;76;53;Hazy sun;76;50;NE;12;21%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;63;37;A shower in the p.m.;60;35;W;4;64%;55%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;84;56;Partly sunny;83;56;N;16;26%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Freezing drizzle;32;23;Low clouds;33;22;WNW;4;85%;43%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;88;76;A stray shower;87;75;N;13;57%;48%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;87;74;Low clouds may break;91;75;WSW;5;66%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;84;59;Hazy sunshine;81;58;ENE;5;66%;16%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;ENE;4;70%;74%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun, a shower;60;38;A morning shower;60;41;SE;8;58%;65%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;91;75;Clouds and sun;90;75;SSW;6;73%;7%;8

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;74;68;Some sun, pleasant;74;69;SSE;8;81%;44%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain tapering off;63;51;Partly sunny, breezy;59;41;NNE;14;61%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;46;32;Plenty of sunshine;43;31;WNW;6;75%;2%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;71;50;Increasing clouds;73;52;WSW;4;32%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;87;76;Some sun, pleasant;87;76;WSW;6;72%;34%;11

Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;50;36;Partly sunny;52;35;NNE;12;53%;69%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;86;82;A passing shower;89;82;ENE;13;71%;73%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Downpours;86;75;A couple of showers;86;74;NNE;6;79%;81%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;89;74;A stray shower;89;73;E;5;64%;42%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Turning cloudy;83;66;A t-storm in spots;83;66;SSW;8;64%;77%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;72;52;Rain and a t-storm;65;48;N;7;66%;88%;4

Miami, United States;Winds subsiding;77;69;Partly sunny;80;67;SW;8;62%;27%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;33;28;Cloudy with a shower;36;32;WNW;4;88%;75%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;90;77;Sunny;87;77;ENE;14;66%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Some sun, pleasant;83;66;Nice with some sun;89;72;NE;8;56%;3%;10

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. snow;9;7;A few flurries;19;3;NNW;5;79%;72%;0

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy;34;28;Low clouds;34;32;WNW;8;72%;28%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;84;69;Hazy sunshine;87;70;N;8;45%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;79;57;Mostly cloudy;81;58;N;6;57%;29%;8

New York, United States;Afternoon snow;36;34;Partly sunny, windy;41;22;WNW;25;47%;5%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;56;43;Rain and drizzle;54;44;ESE;6;78%;66%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Colder with clearing;11;-3;A bit of snow;22;-5;WNW;15;95%;79%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;53;36;An afternoon shower;51;37;W;4;57%;42%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mainly cloudy;41;30;Sunny;38;26;WSW;5;55%;55%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. snow;10;8;A few flurries;17;0;NW;11;80%;64%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A downpour, windy;85;79;Downpours;83;78;WNW;21;85%;96%;4

Panama City, Panama;A passing shower;91;77;A passing shower;91;77;NNW;11;69%;64%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;88;74;Clouds and sun, nice;88;76;ENE;9;72%;25%;8

Paris, France;More sun than clouds;47;34;Partly sunny;46;34;NNE;10;54%;5%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and nice;90;62;Plenty of sunshine;85;65;S;12;40%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny;96;71;Partly sunny;92;71;ESE;5;55%;9%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;95;74;Increasingly windy;93;75;N;16;70%;39%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine, pleasant;88;68;Mostly sunny;90;70;SE;7;47%;7%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and ice;39;31;Spotty showers;38;29;NNW;5;74%;74%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine;43;21;A bit of a.m. snow;37;13;WSW;6;74%;73%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy and warm;75;54;Showers around;74;56;WNW;10;50%;83%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;65;49;A shower in the a.m.;61;44;N;11;75%;90%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;89;80;Clouds and sunshine;89;79;ESE;9;55%;45%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning cloudy;35;30;A bit of a.m. snow;45;33;SW;25;73%;80%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rather cloudy;40;37;A shower in the a.m.;43;33;WSW;8;85%;55%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;78;72;Sun and clouds;79;72;ENE;7;68%;44%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;76;54;Mostly sunny, nice;76;51;NNE;7;29%;2%;5

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;56;38;Partly sunny;56;39;NNE;5;75%;14%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;36;35;Rain and drizzle;41;33;WNW;11;68%;65%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;54;44;Mostly cloudy;55;45;NNE;6;61%;1%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;79;68;A passing shower;80;67;ENE;12;69%;66%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;81;71;A shower or two;80;71;E;16;76%;84%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;80;65;Partly sunny, nice;79;66;N;6;64%;9%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;82;43;Sunny and pleasant;79;43;NNE;4;15%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly cloudy;93;65;Hazy sun;91;62;SSW;6;37%;6%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;83;68;Some sun, a shower;82;68;NNE;8;75%;60%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;61;45;Partly sunny;57;34;N;6;59%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain;48;44;A little a.m. rain;52;44;SSE;5;76%;69%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sun;42;22;Midday snow showers;43;23;WNW;7;63%;70%;2

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sunshine;43;39;Overcast;48;39;WSW;7;58%;4%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A shower or t-storm;88;78;NNE;10;71%;83%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Freezing fog;37;23;Low clouds;37;22;NNE;4;80%;3%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;82;72;Some sun, a shower;81;71;E;16;73%;78%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;44;35;Turning sunny;40;32;WNW;9;77%;3%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;68;Cloudy, a t-storm;75;70;NNE;10;85%;75%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Low clouds;61;57;Low clouds;62;57;ENE;6;69%;24%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;41;38;Clouds and sunshine;41;36;WNW;14;80%;27%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;39;26;An afternoon shower;42;31;E;5;43%;73%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Brilliant sunshine;49;26;A little snow;37;29;SE;5;74%;80%;1

Tehran, Iran;Overcast and chilly;41;37;A little snow;42;35;W;5;62%;77%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;A touch of rain;60;55;Occasional rain;60;54;W;13;75%;94%;1

Tirana, Albania;A shower in the p.m.;58;40;A passing shower;60;34;ENE;3;54%;55%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Afternoon rain;39;35;Turning out cloudy;48;36;W;8;58%;10%;3

Toronto, Canada;Intermittent snow;35;29;Snow showers;30;11;NNW;17;70%;83%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Spotty showers;60;48;Mostly cloudy;61;51;SSE;5;63%;5%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;63;42;Clouding up;63;49;SSE;8;68%;56%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;5;-12;Partly sunny;9;-18;SE;5;55%;14%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and snow;43;41;A little a.m. rain;48;44;E;7;69%;89%;0

Vienna, Austria;Freezing drizzle;35;34;Bit of rain, snow;38;32;NW;8;69%;81%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny;87;65;Sunny and very warm;91;65;ESE;5;51%;6%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;36;33;Cloudy with a shower;38;33;W;6;74%;57%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;41;33;Low clouds;40;32;NNW;4;90%;57%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;63;58;A shower in the a.m.;67;60;SE;14;85%;58%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Plenty of sunshine;93;61;Plenty of sunshine;93;61;W;4;47%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;34;20;Mostly cloudy;34;24;NE;2;53%;44%;1

