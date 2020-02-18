Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, February 18, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;91;79;Partly sunny;90;79;SSW;7;78%;39%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny intervals;82;62;Hazy sunshine;83;66;ENE;4;48%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;56;43;Cloudy with a shower;58;43;WNW;4;73%;62%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Low clouds;60;53;Clouds and sun;59;46;E;13;61%;8%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;48;40;Periods of sun;45;42;SSW;20;73%;69%;2

Anchorage, United States;Snow at times;36;29;A bit of snow;33;26;E;10;67%;78%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;43;33;Milder with hazy sun;55;36;E;12;49%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;15;11;A bit of a.m. snow;26;14;WSW;18;64%;76%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;97;78;A shower or t-storm;94;77;E;6;74%;86%;10

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;60;43;Partly sunny;60;48;NNE;5;72%;28%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Turning out cloudy;84;65;Some sun, pleasant;79;66;SW;9;64%;29%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Increasing clouds;73;54;Mostly cloudy;77;51;SSW;9;54%;31%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Thunderstorm;91;75;A t-storm in spots;93;76;ESE;8;67%;51%;10

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;87;59;Hazy sun;88;58;ESE;7;43%;1%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Not as hot;90;72;Hazy sunshine;92;73;S;7;45%;2%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;57;44;Sun and some clouds;57;44;WNW;9;69%;3%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, mild;50;25;Partly sunny, mild;48;25;ESE;6;48%;3%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, mild;55;34;Partly sunny;52;38;N;4;65%;62%;2

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;48;41;Rain and drizzle;45;34;W;13;66%;68%;1

Bogota, Colombia;More clouds than sun;72;49;Showers around;71;49;ESE;6;65%;74%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;67;A t-storm in spots;85;67;NE;8;64%;65%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasingly windy;54;32;A passing shower;49;34;NW;10;65%;58%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;47;38;Clouds and sun;45;41;SW;11;64%;66%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds, warm;64;43;A shower;54;42;ENE;5;69%;89%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;54;30;Partly sunny;51;35;NW;6;60%;38%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;79;61;Sunny;84;62;WSW;7;55%;2%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm or two;82;68;A t-storm around;83;69;NE;5;49%;64%;6

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;46;26;Inc. clouds;53;36;N;5;56%;4%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;68;52;A couple of showers;68;49;NNW;9;51%;64%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;83;65;Sunny and pleasant;81;66;S;10;64%;2%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Breezy with some sun;81;68;Partly sunny;82;67;E;4;62%;44%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;88;71;Hazy sunshine;89;72;ENE;7;59%;1%;9

Chicago, United States;Decreasing clouds;38;15;Partly sunny, cold;28;11;NNW;8;48%;20%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;91;72;Mostly sunny;89;73;SSE;7;58%;15%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;43;38;A passing shower;42;36;WNW;10;74%;82%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;83;71;Hazy sunshine;81;70;N;13;62%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Cooler;57;43;Cloudy, p.m. rain;52;40;E;8;66%;90%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;91;78;A t-storm around;91;77;SE;9;69%;55%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;77;54;Hazy sunshine;79;59;ESE;10;43%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Clouds breaking;33;18;A little snow;27;12;ENE;7;79%;92%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;83;60;Hazy sun;88;61;SSW;4;48%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;SW;5;78%;79%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;45;35;Spotty showers;50;42;SW;18;90%;87%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with rain;41;35;Partly sunny;43;31;NE;7;50%;8%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower in the p.m.;64;58;A shower in the a.m.;62;57;E;23;79%;75%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;68;54;Partly sunny;67;61;ESE;4;63%;69%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Some sun, pleasant;80;59;Mostly cloudy;80;61;E;6;60%;21%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;87;70;Mostly sunny, nice;86;70;E;9;60%;4%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;44;33;Spotty showers;39;28;W;14;84%;70%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;More sun than clouds;91;74;Mostly sunny, nice;95;75;ESE;4;45%;5%;9

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sunshine;64;54;Mostly sunny;67;57;E;8;63%;10%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, windy;81;71;A shower or two;81;70;ENE;21;60%;64%;6

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;90;58;Hazy sun;90;63;SSE;5;38%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;79;48;Hazy sunshine;74;51;WNW;8;38%;85%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;53;38;Partly sunny;52;41;NNE;7;84%;54%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;86;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;WNW;8;76%;82%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, humid;84;69;Hazy sunshine;82;66;N;12;48%;12%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partial sunshine;81;62;A p.m. t-storm;80;63;NNE;6;58%;66%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;56;29;Rain and snow shower;46;25;S;5;34%;76%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;90;64;Hazy sun and warm;91;61;W;9;30%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;70;49;A stray t-shower;68;48;SSE;5;72%;50%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;89;63;Hazy sun;90;61;N;15;15%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun, mild;46;36;Partly sunny, mild;47;33;SSW;7;63%;25%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;88;77;Mostly sunny;87;74;NE;12;57%;11%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;89;75;Mostly cloudy;91;76;S;5;71%;72%;9

Kolkata, India;Sunny;84;63;Hazy sun;87;64;SW;6;56%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;83;76;A t-storm in spots;91;75;ENE;4;68%;73%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A few showers;60;42;A morning shower;60;42;E;6;65%;82%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;91;78;Mostly sunny;91;79;SSW;5;75%;34%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;77;71;Clouds and sun;77;71;SSE;8;78%;44%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;60;44;Mostly sunny;64;46;NE;7;68%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;50;37;A little p.m. rain;46;44;SW;13;81%;61%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Decreasing clouds;73;51;Mostly sunny;70;51;ESE;5;68%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sunshine;88;78;Decreasing clouds;89;80;SSW;6;73%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;56;35;Mostly sunny;58;33;NNW;4;51%;0%;4

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;82;Mostly cloudy;90;82;ENE;14;58%;2%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;90;76;Showers around;87;77;E;5;76%;88%;6

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, a shower;86;71;Partly sunny, nice;87;71;SE;8;56%;8%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Morning t-storms;70;59;A couple of showers;67;56;SSW;17;64%;84%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, mild;84;50;Partly sunny;83;50;NNE;4;30%;12%;8

Miami, United States;A shower or two;84;75;Mostly sunny;83;73;E;8;69%;10%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds breaking;46;35;Partly sunny;41;33;SSW;10;61%;44%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;87;79;Mostly sunny, nice;87;80;E;12;68%;29%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A morning t-storm;74;62;Partly sunny;79;63;SSE;7;61%;44%;8

Montreal, Canada;Wintry mix;35;23;A little snow;26;0;NW;10;60%;56%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and mild;42;35;Some afternoon snow;38;33;WSW;9;79%;75%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;Hazy sun;93;72;N;6;46%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;79;58;A t-storm in spots;79;60;NNE;10;66%;56%;13

New York, United States;A little rain;50;37;Mostly sunny;44;26;NW;13;38%;3%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partial sunshine;62;49;A shower in the a.m.;61;48;W;9;69%;55%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;19;16;Morning snow, cloudy;23;21;SSW;17;91%;85%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief p.m. showers;46;31;Becoming cloudy;50;35;ESE;4;60%;2%;3

Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;44;28;Partly sunny;42;27;E;4;62%;21%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Morning snow, cloudy;38;18;Winds subsiding;23;-5;NW;16;63%;31%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Windy;83;79;An afternoon shower;84;79;SW;11;84%;78%;4

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, breezy;91;77;Partly sunny, breezy;91;78;NNW;14;66%;66%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;85;75;Nice with some sun;84;73;ENE;10;70%;41%;11

Paris, France;Spotty showers;52;40;An afternoon shower;49;44;SW;8;58%;81%;2

Perth, Australia;Winds subsiding;91;71;A shower or t-storm;90;74;E;11;55%;81%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with some sun;97;71;Sunny;95;71;SE;7;44%;3%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the p.m.;92;75;A downpour;92;76;NNE;13;74%;75%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;93;71;Mostly sunny;93;70;SE;8;44%;11%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, windy;48;37;Spotty showers;44;32;W;14;58%;64%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cold;45;14;Hazy sunshine;44;24;SE;4;65%;12%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Turning cloudy;76;54;A shower in the p.m.;75;56;N;10;50%;80%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Low clouds;68;53;Turning sunny;68;51;E;8;78%;4%;4

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;79;A morning shower;88;79;E;7;56%;92%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Thickening clouds;37;30;A snow shower;35;30;N;12;61%;88%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;45;37;Spotty showers;42;35;SSW;12;81%;83%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;91;76;Warm with some sun;92;76;N;6;61%;3%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Winds subsiding;84;61;Breezy with hazy sun;90;64;S;14;16%;4%;6

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;60;43;Spotty showers;58;38;N;4;81%;62%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little a.m. rain;43;37;An afternoon shower;40;34;W;10;55%;68%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;62;45;Mostly sunny;60;45;WSW;6;64%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, breezy;81;66;Partly sunny, breezy;83;66;ENE;16;62%;57%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;83;74;Winds subsiding;82;74;E;16;72%;76%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;82;66;Partly sunny, nice;83;66;N;6;61%;5%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;84;50;Partly sunny, nice;82;50;S;5;21%;3%;9

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;95;62;Hazy sun and hot;95;64;SW;8;21%;0%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a shower;84;68;Some sun, a shower;84;68;N;7;71%;47%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;58;35;Mostly sunny, warmer;67;40;E;4;59%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Fog this morning;49;34;Rain;54;35;E;6;49%;31%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, not as cold;37;25;Milder with hazy sun;47;30;SE;4;70%;4%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny;50;39;Partly sunny;54;43;NW;9;60%;10%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or two;86;77;A shower;90;79;NNE;14;71%;67%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Increasing clouds;60;35;Periods of sun;51;37;SE;5;70%;100%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;71;A shower in places;82;72;E;15;73%;74%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;46;38;Clouds and sun;43;28;NNE;9;63%;23%;1

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm in spots;86;69;Mostly sunny;83;66;SE;9;48%;56%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;61;54;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;57;ESE;9;56%;6%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;43;36;A shower;40;33;SW;14;69%;65%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Colder;36;25;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;28;ESE;5;61%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;48;29;Partly sunny, mild;56;32;NNE;6;48%;10%;3

Tehran, Iran;Brilliant sunshine;60;43;Cloudy;56;43;SE;7;34%;14%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;A shower in the p.m.;69;55;Cooler with showers;62;53;NNW;10;73%;97%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;62;43;A shower in the p.m.;65;48;SSE;4;59%;93%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;52;36;Partly sunny;53;41;NW;7;50%;15%;4

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;42;24;Colder;28;14;W;15;55%;11%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;61;50;Partly sunny;62;52;NW;9;69%;27%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;67;51;Variable cloudiness;63;49;WNW;18;55%;5%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy;19;-9;Hazy sunshine;24;1;ESE;7;69%;57%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine;45;30;Rain;50;34;NE;3;40%;30%;2

Vienna, Austria;Windy this morning;53;36;Spotty showers;51;35;WNW;9;48%;62%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;82;58;Partly sunny, warmer;88;62;ESE;5;44%;2%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of sun;44;34;A passing shower;41;34;SSW;11;67%;79%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, mild;47;35;Partly sunny, mild;47;34;W;9;69%;69%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;A bit of rain;72;64;Partly sunny, breezy;73;61;NNE;18;76%;11%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;95;64;Mostly cloudy;93;65;WSW;5;47%;1%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;43;27;More clouds than sun;40;28;NE;3;67%;31%;2

