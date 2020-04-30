Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, April 30, 2020

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;89;77;Partly sunny;89;78;SW;7;77%;35%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Unseasonably hot;108;87;Partly sunny and hot;104;85;NE;11;30%;7%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Rather cloudy;78;58;A shower or two;71;54;WSW;10;63%;66%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;74;56;Partly sunny, nice;70;57;SSW;9;63%;2%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Occasional rain;59;47;Brief showers;56;46;SW;17;76%;81%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;50;36;Partly sunny;52;34;ESE;5;59%;28%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A p.m. shower or two;76;59;A little p.m. rain;66;56;E;7;84%;89%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler with some sun;61;44;Some sun;69;42;W;14;43%;2%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;93;70;A p.m. t-storm;82;64;S;10;59%;79%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;Sunshine and nice;75;57;SW;6;50%;4%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;66;51;Becoming cloudy;66;55;NW;4;65%;0%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;92;64;Clouds and sun, warm;96;65;SW;8;25%;41%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;75;A t-storm or two;85;75;SSW;3;86%;99%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, warmer;90;70;Hazy sun;90;71;W;5;55%;29%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;80;A morning t-storm;95;79;SSW;8;65%;72%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Increasingly windy;73;58;Partly sunny, windy;73;60;WNW;19;61%;8%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;91;63;Partly sunny and hot;93;68;SSW;9;33%;1%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Some sun, a shower;71;52;Occasional rain;70;51;W;5;62%;83%;6

Berlin, Germany;Occasional rain;64;49;Spotty showers;62;47;SW;11;62%;79%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;66;50;Showers and t-storms;68;51;SE;6;72%;70%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;81;59;Sunny and pleasant;82;59;ESE;4;54%;1%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Pleasant and warmer;72;52;A little rain;67;50;SSW;11;54%;73%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;57;44;A shower or two;57;44;WSW;13;70%;74%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or two;76;52;A shower in places;75;52;W;6;54%;76%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Becoming cloudy;74;52;Occasional rain;67;49;W;8;59%;69%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;69;50;Hazy sunshine;70;48;SE;4;69%;1%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;79;67;A little a.m. rain;79;66;N;5;55%;83%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;74;58;Mostly sunny;73;57;WSW;11;70%;1%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;86;64;Hazy sun;91;63;NE;7;25%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;71;52;Decreasing clouds;73;55;SSE;5;69%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun, nice;84;67;Partly sunny;84;69;SE;4;53%;9%;13

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, nice;95;80;Hazy sunshine;97;83;SSE;7;65%;7%;13

Chicago, United States;Occasional rain;50;43;Partly sunny;56;49;SE;8;58%;31%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;91;79;A t-storm in spots;90;81;WSW;7;72%;71%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy, p.m. rain;52;41;Remaining cloudy;55;43;S;8;84%;70%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny;81;70;Hazy sunshine;80;70;NW;11;67%;2%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;83;62;Partly sunny, warm;88;65;S;13;45%;3%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A little a.m. rain;86;75;Showers and t-storms;84;75;SSW;7;84%;71%;2

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;100;77;Hazy and very warm;103;80;E;6;37%;2%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;87;54;Partly sunny, warm;83;49;N;6;29%;36%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A morning t-storm;88;76;A thunderstorm;89;76;SSW;4;70%;78%;11

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;96;73;Mostly cloudy;89;74;S;4;59%;32%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;50;37;A shower or two;55;37;W;14;68%;59%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;Cloudy, p.m. showers;75;54;E;8;60%;100%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sunshine;70;60;Partly sunny;74;62;W;10;72%;1%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds may break;84;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;75;SSE;9;72%;67%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;80;58;Sunshine, pleasant;81;56;ENE;5;47%;10%;7

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;87;72;A shower or t-storm;81;71;NNE;9;74%;57%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Becoming cloudy;43;33;Cloudy and chilly;47;41;ESE;16;61%;42%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;97;81;Mostly sunny, warm;99;79;SE;8;52%;43%;12

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;83;71;A shower in the a.m.;83;73;ESE;6;75%;67%;11

Honolulu, United States;Increasingly windy;84;73;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;74;ENE;19;55%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;103;76;Hazy sun;98;76;SW;6;36%;4%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;96;69;Hazy sunshine;94;66;NW;9;41%;55%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Inc. clouds;68;57;Partly sunny;71;55;SSW;7;71%;33%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;A heavy thunderstorm;86;78;Clouds and showers;90;76;SE;7;77%;100%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;95;73;Hazy sunshine;93;70;N;11;37%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;67;45;Hazy sunshine;71;45;SSE;5;56%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;80;53;A stray t-shower;77;52;SSW;6;44%;51%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;99;79;Hazy sun;95;81;W;13;56%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;75;57;A t-storm in spots;71;58;SE;4;81%;57%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;103;73;Hazy sunshine;101;72;NNW;9;8%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain this afternoon;73;47;A little rain;62;48;E;5;93%;68%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;88;77;A shower or two;88;76;NE;12;62%;80%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;94;74;Clearing;94;75;NE;5;66%;75%;5

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;94;74;A t-storm around;85;76;SSE;7;78%;64%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;NW;4;74%;72%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;60;33;A couple of showers;60;36;NE;8;52%;74%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;WSW;6;72%;57%;5

Lima, Peru;Sunshine and nice;72;65;Mostly sunny;72;65;SSE;8;72%;29%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;67;58;Inc. clouds;70;58;WSW;8;77%;8%;5

London, United Kingdom;A little rain;56;45;A shower or two;59;43;WSW;13;60%;73%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;80;60;Low clouds breaking;81;59;SSE;7;51%;3%;9

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;86;76;Turning sunny;88;77;S;6;75%;25%;9

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;66;52;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;WSW;9;60%;15%;9

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;84;Mostly cloudy;90;85;WNW;9;68%;55%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;86;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;ENE;6;83%;69%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;92;78;Mostly sunny, warm;97;78;E;7;49%;29%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this afternoon;58;48;Showers;51;49;W;18;76%;88%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;77;52;Heavy thunderstorms;76;52;NNE;6;51%;67%;14

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;87;68;Partly sunny;85;68;ESE;7;44%;5%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;48;30;Partly sunny;60;44;SE;9;58%;27%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;89;80;A morning t-storm;88;81;SSW;11;70%;81%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;63;55;Partly sunny;65;56;S;7;63%;27%;4

Montreal, Canada;Rain, breezy, cooler;57;49;A bit of rain;57;42;NNW;8;68%;72%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and chilly;49;36;Partly sunny;56;37;ENE;8;45%;3%;4

Mumbai, India;Sunshine and humid;91;84;Hazy sun and humid;92;85;WNW;8;73%;5%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;75;59;Clouds and sun;75;60;S;8;72%;69%;12

New York, United States;Windy;61;56;A shower or two;67;54;WNW;6;66%;69%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sun and clouds;78;56;A shower;77;55;WNW;10;56%;57%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;72;42;Cooler;58;41;SSW;15;61%;85%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;72;54;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;WSW;9;55%;2%;10

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon sprinkles;43;36;Cloudy;51;38;W;6;68%;68%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Afternoon rain;57;48;A bit of rain;62;36;NNW;11;66%;59%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;80;A t-storm around;86;78;NNW;8;76%;64%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;90;77;A shower or t-storm;91;78;NNW;7;73%;69%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A heavy thunderstorm;85;76;Thunderstorms;84;75;E;8;85%;74%;5

Paris, France;A little rain;57;47;Occasional rain;59;46;WNW;11;63%;62%;3

Perth, Australia;Breezy with sunshine;72;54;Sun, some clouds;75;57;ENE;12;39%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny, warm;97;79;Warm with sunshine;98;79;S;5;51%;51%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;90;77;A t-storm around;90;77;NNE;10;80%;55%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;89;72;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SE;6;52%;78%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds, a shower;67;49;A bit of rain;63;45;SW;11;57%;78%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warm with clearing;80;54;Mostly sunny, warm;83;58;SSE;10;58%;13%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;71;57;Cloudy, p.m. showers;71;57;SW;10;64%;92%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine and nice;71;53;Mostly sunny;74;54;NE;9;67%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;Downpours;86;77;Morning showers;86;77;SE;7;79%;92%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;50;36;Increasing clouds;46;34;N;8;56%;44%;4

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;54;38;Mostly cloudy;61;48;SE;12;41%;59%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;86;70;Hazy sunshine;83;70;E;6;63%;9%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;95;72;Mostly sunny, warm;97;77;SE;9;20%;40%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;70;55;A shower in spots;71;56;SSE;8;66%;55%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;44;24;Increasing clouds;51;34;E;6;48%;6%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;64;52;Low clouds, then sun;66;54;W;12;57%;25%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;79;65;A p.m. t-storm;83;66;ENE;9;66%;65%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;86;76;Spotty showers;88;75;ESE;15;66%;69%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;78;67;A t-storm in spots;78;67;NNW;6;79%;65%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;A p.m. shower or two;76;55;A shower in the p.m.;78;56;SE;5;50%;68%;15

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;75;46;Hazy sunshine;77;45;SW;4;31%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;86;70;Spotty showers;86;71;E;5;74%;78%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;65;56;Inc. clouds;69;55;NW;6;78%;29%;5

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;59;44;Inc. clouds;63;50;SSW;7;56%;43%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;75;59;Decreasing clouds;77;60;SW;6;67%;9%;9

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, warm;88;70;Rain and drizzle;75;70;NNE;8;76%;95%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of t-storms;87;79;Cloudy, p.m. showers;89;80;N;7;81%;98%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Spotty showers;68;46;A bit of rain;72;48;SW;6;52%;83%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;75;Spotty showers;86;76;E;20;65%;74%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;46;40;Spotty showers;48;41;SSE;9;92%;88%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rain, not as warm;70;52;Partly sunny, windy;65;54;NW;18;47%;10%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;85;71;Partly sunny;88;72;SE;5;58%;41%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;45;33;A thick cloud cover;56;43;SE;12;50%;42%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, nice;77;59;Clouds and sun;80;57;SSE;7;48%;88%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warmer;70;48;High clouds;74;53;NNW;7;51%;39%;5

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;70;55;Mostly sunny;76;59;NW;10;31%;2%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;73;59;Sunny and nice;76;59;WNW;8;48%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;A shower;69;54;Showers and t-storms;75;56;SSE;5;55%;70%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;71;59;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;58;SSW;14;59%;3%;10

Toronto, Canada;Rain tapering off;56;45;Decreasing clouds;60;43;NNW;13;68%;25%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler with sunshine;72;56;Sunny and pleasant;75;62;ESE;3;47%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;Sunny and beautiful;80;58;WSW;7;51%;1%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warm;82;45;Partly sunny, warm;76;44;N;7;28%;25%;6

Vancouver, Canada;A passing shower;58;45;Becoming cloudy;62;49;E;5;50%;32%;5

Vienna, Austria;Warmer;74;53;A little rain;70;51;W;8;49%;74%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;91;75;Unseasonably hot;99;78;NNW;6;40%;44%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;57;33;Mostly cloudy;62;47;SE;9;48%;61%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Increasing clouds;62;45;Cloudy with showers;68;44;W;12;56%;86%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, windy;62;57;Windy;65;58;NNW;26;72%;0%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;98;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;77;SW;6;63%;62%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;72;46;Turning out cloudy;71;47;ESE;4;46%;56%;9

