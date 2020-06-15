Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, June 15, 2020

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds breaking;84;77;A t-storm in spots;86;76;SW;9;83%;68%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and warm;109;86;Hazy sun and warm;106;85;WNW;12;41%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;91;66;Hazy sunshine;93;68;W;15;35%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;76;60;Hazy sun;78;61;W;8;40%;2%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds breaking;73;57;Showers and t-storms;72;59;NE;5;78%;83%;3

Anchorage, United States;Variable cloudiness;66;49;Partly sunny;66;50;SSE;8;57%;25%;6

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very hot;109;78;Hazy and hot;103;72;NNW;6;16%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cooler;63;47;Winds subsiding;61;51;NE;16;60%;72%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and warmer;84;66;Partly sunny, breezy;86;70;NE;14;54%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Some sun, pleasant;89;65;Partly sunny;86;65;WSW;7;39%;1%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;59;51;Cloudy;62;54;NNE;7;67%;41%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Hot with sunshine;112;81;Hot with hazy sun;114;81;WNW;11;16%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;86;73;S;5;83%;67%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;84;71;Mostly cloudy;84;71;WSW;12;66%;44%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;91;80;A thunderstorm;90;80;SW;7;74%;82%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun, nice;75;64;Showers and t-storms;74;63;WSW;8;70%;70%;7

Beijing, China;Very hot;99;72;Partly sunny, warm;95;75;SW;9;25%;1%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;77;62;Thunderstorms;71;60;W;7;79%;73%;6

Berlin, Germany;Sunshine and nice;76;55;Periods of sun;79;59;ENE;3;49%;17%;8

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;65;47;A shower or t-storm;67;48;SE;7;68%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and breezy;78;56;Clouds and sun;76;56;ESE;14;67%;4%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little p.m. rain;74;61;Periods of rain;69;61;NNW;14;73%;87%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A p.m. t-storm;74;59;Showers and t-storms;72;57;SW;5;72%;82%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;76;62;Thunderstorms;77;63;W;6;77%;85%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;64;A shower or t-storm;72;63;NNE;6;87%;82%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;59;52;Warmer;71;65;NNE;8;81%;25%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;81;65;Decreasing clouds;81;64;NE;6;40%;21%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;87;65;Hazy sun;86;64;NE;7;54%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;95;70;Sunny and very warm;99;76;ENE;8;23%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;64;45;Hazy sun;67;45;SE;4;74%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;68;A shower or t-storm;79;66;SSE;4;75%;67%;7

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;102;86;More clouds than sun;102;86;S;11;50%;44%;10

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;59;Mostly sunny, warm;79;63;ESE;7;54%;1%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;90;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;81;SW;10;75%;82%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, nice;71;55;Spotty showers;72;55;WNW;8;61%;66%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, humid;86;78;Humid with hazy sun;86;77;WSW;12;79%;3%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;94;74;Mostly sunny and hot;94;74;SE;6;47%;28%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy this morning;86;70;Partly sunny;86;70;S;10;58%;3%;5

Delhi, India;Warm with some sun;106;83;Warm with hazy sun;105;83;S;6;41%;1%;12

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun, hot;94;62;Mostly sunny and hot;94;63;SW;10;17%;6%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;92;82;A thunderstorm;92;82;SSE;10;75%;82%;8

Dili, East Timor;Spotty a.m. showers;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;SSE;6;70%;59%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. t-storm;70;52;A shower or t-storm;64;53;NNE;6;78%;83%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;95;67;Mostly sunny and hot;96;67;NNE;8;18%;0%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;78;65;Partly sunny;78;65;W;15;59%;3%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;87;80;More clouds than sun;92;80;SSE;10;67%;55%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;66;44;Sunshine;66;46;ESE;7;43%;7%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;A p.m. t-storm;85;73;S;5;79%;82%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny;77;59;Showers and t-storms;73;60;SE;8;77%;83%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;91;76;A t-storm or two;91;76;SSW;5;77%;72%;10

Hong Kong, China;A shower or t-storm;89;79;Spotty showers;90;81;S;9;72%;85%;13

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;87;75;A shower or two;87;74;ENE;15;57%;68%;8

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;W;9;74%;75%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;105;75;Hazy sun and warm;104;75;NNE;9;20%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and humid;77;66;Partly sunny, humid;83;68;E;6;71%;28%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;88;78;A stray thunderstorm;92;76;E;10;74%;75%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler this morning;106;83;Hazy and very warm;98;82;N;14;43%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;59;37;A stray shower;50;40;E;6;63%;76%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;97;62;Hazy sun and warm;95;61;NNW;11;10%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;99;85;Hazy and very warm;98;86;WSW;13;53%;1%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;82;69;A morning t-storm;79;69;SSE;5;82%;72%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;105;85;Hazy sun;106;82;S;12;26%;8%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;83;65;Showers and t-storms;80;64;ESE;8;66%;70%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;89;79;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;ENE;14;61%;58%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunny;89;70;Turning sunny;89;70;WSW;5;62%;16%;8

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;81;A p.m. t-storm;90;81;SSW;7;79%;76%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;93;77;A t-storm or two;92;77;ESE;4;74%;87%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;60;31;Clouds and sun, mild;61;32;E;6;34%;7%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;85;77;A thunderstorm;88;75;SSW;7;76%;77%;9

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;66;62;Partly sunny;66;62;SSE;8;80%;9%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;72;58;A shower or two;76;59;NNW;7;70%;65%;11

London, United Kingdom;A shower or t-storm;74;55;A heavy thunderstorm;71;56;SSW;6;66%;66%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;81;62;Low clouds, then sun;78;62;SSE;7;56%;4%;11

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;81;69;Turning sunny;81;68;ESE;7;75%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partial sunshine;82;57;Partly sunny, nice;79;56;NW;7;42%;20%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, comfortable;87;84;A morning shower;91;83;WNW;10;69%;74%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;90;74;Afternoon showers;89;74;NE;5;77%;96%;7

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;80;Mostly sunny;95;79;ESE;8;60%;30%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;65;54;Spotty showers;63;46;SW;12;66%;83%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sun;79;50;Hazy sun;81;54;N;6;33%;26%;14

Miami, United States;Clouds, a t-storm;85;76;Showers and t-storms;85;75;E;7;74%;77%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm, warmer;75;61;Showers and t-storms;78;62;SE;5;82%;71%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;85;77;Clouds and sun;85;78;SSW;16;71%;69%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;58;52;A shower in the a.m.;70;64;NNE;8;75%;56%;2

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;74;55;Mostly sunny;80;59;N;2;39%;0%;7

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of clouds;74;61;Warmer with some sun;82;64;SW;7;62%;43%;6

Mumbai, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;82;Rain and a t-storm;87;80;S;10;84%;88%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;68;55;Mostly cloudy;71;55;SSE;7;70%;44%;5

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;76;60;Mostly sunny, nice;78;60;ESE;8;46%;4%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;87;64;Sunny and nice;90;65;W;10;41%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;63;44;Variable cloudiness;61;45;ENE;6;65%;4%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;85;69;Clouds and sun;84;64;N;8;55%;2%;11

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and very warm;82;59;Some sun, a t-storm;83;59;ENE;6;40%;84%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Sun, some clouds;75;49;Mostly sunny;81;53;WSW;4;45%;0%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;82;78;An afternoon shower;82;78;ESE;24;74%;50%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;77;WNW;5;82%;79%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;85;75;Downpours;87;74;E;5;84%;92%;11

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;73;57;A shower or t-storm;70;57;SSW;6;68%;69%;3

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;66;52;Mostly sunny;71;55;NE;9;64%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;78;A t-storm or two;92;77;SW;6;70%;71%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;88;77;A t-storm in spots;89;77;SE;15;78%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;93;74;ESE;6;52%;59%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Variable clouds;74;55;Variable cloudiness;75;58;NE;5;53%;30%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;89;58;Hazy sun;86;56;W;6;46%;0%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Mainly cloudy;70;49;A shower in the p.m.;69;48;SSW;7;53%;68%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;77;58;Partly sunny;76;60;NNE;9;66%;3%;12

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;83;75;Sunshine and nice;84;74;SSE;11;66%;70%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;50;45;A shower in the a.m.;52;45;SW;10;63%;58%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;68;53;Nice with some sun;73;58;ENE;4;64%;67%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;74;68;A little a.m. rain;76;67;ENE;8;68%;60%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;106;83;Hazy sun and hot;115;84;N;8;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;80;60;Partly sunny, nice;81;60;WSW;8;67%;35%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and very warm;82;62;A t-storm or two;80;63;ENE;5;73%;72%;6

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;67;56;Sunny;69;53;WNW;18;57%;4%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;80;64;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;65;WSW;5;81%;90%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;88;78;Some sun, a shower;87;79;E;14;72%;83%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;76;65;Showers and t-storms;75;65;NE;4;100%;76%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sunshine;86;58;Increasing clouds;84;60;ENE;8;16%;4%;13

Santiago, Chile;Cooler;57;40;Cloudy;59;42;S;2;60%;83%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A morning shower;88;74;A morning shower;88;73;ENE;6;69%;73%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sun and clouds, nice;72;53;Spotty showers;71;56;NNW;6;80%;75%;6

Seattle, United States;A couple of showers;62;51;A shower in spots;64;51;ENE;5;67%;55%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;85;62;Decreasing clouds;88;62;SW;4;52%;0%;11

Shanghai, China;Heavy afternoon rain;82;72;Heavy rain;77;72;ESE;13;86%;82%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A little p.m. rain;88;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;WNW;4;78%;83%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;77;59;Thunderstorms;71;59;WSW;7;82%;86%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;88;77;A shower in spots;87;76;E;13;66%;71%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;75;55;Showers, not as warm;67;53;SE;7;77%;91%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;68;50;Sunny;68;51;WSW;7;61%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;91;79;Very hot;98;81;WSW;9;57%;15%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;72;59;Showers and t-storms;71;59;NW;6;75%;83%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;100;73;Mostly sunny and hot;98;67;N;9;19%;2%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny and hot;96;65;Partly sunny and hot;94;66;NNW;7;33%;13%;11

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;Hazy sun and warm;99;75;NE;7;12%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;81;68;Sunny and pleasant;83;68;NE;8;52%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;81;63;Showers and t-storms;78;65;ESE;6;62%;82%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Humid and warmer;88;72;Partly sunny;84;66;NE;11;64%;8%;10

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;69;55;Nice with sunshine;72;56;ENE;8;58%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;77;65;Sunny and pleasant;80;70;SSE;6;52%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Lots of sun, breezy;85;63;Sunny and pleasant;88;64;WSW;10;35%;2%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warm;88;53;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;51;NW;11;20%;13%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;60;50;A morning shower;64;50;ESE;5;60%;55%;8

Vienna, Austria;Periods of rain;69;60;Periods of rain;73;63;NW;8;69%;85%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;84;75;A thunderstorm;86;76;WSW;4;80%;81%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Decreasing clouds;67;54;Periods of sun;74;61;N;6;77%;71%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;72;55;Nice with some sun;75;59;N;4;55%;24%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with rain;57;54;Very windy;60;55;NNW;25;90%;65%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;84;78;A couple of t-storms;88;77;SW;7;82%;85%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy;86;57;Sunny and very warm;89;62;NE;4;28%;3%;12

