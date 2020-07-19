Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, July 19, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun, nice;81;74;A t-storm around;82;75;SW;9;89%;74%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;114;93;Hazy and very warm;111;93;NNE;10;37%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and seasonable;100;69;Hot with hazy sun;105;74;W;11;26%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;78;65;Hazy sun;83;69;E;10;47%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;72;52;Partly sunny;67;50;NW;11;61%;4%;7

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. rain;67;56;A passing shower;68;57;SE;7;72%;80%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hot with sunshine;107;82;Warm with hazy sun;106;83;WNW;12;14%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, warm;88;63;Partly sunny, warm;91;65;NE;10;27%;24%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning cloudy;91;68;Mostly cloudy;90;68;NE;14;40%;0%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;89;70;Mostly sunny, nice;89;72;NNE;6;43%;1%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;63;52;A passing shower;62;53;NNE;6;86%;75%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;117;85;Hazy sun and hot;119;85;NW;15;11%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;SSE;4;80%;80%;9

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;84;70;A t-storm in spots;83;70;SSE;6;77%;80%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;96;81;Brief p.m. showers;94;81;S;7;65%;80%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;82;69;Mostly sunny, humid;82;71;SW;11;75%;6%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;91;68;Partly sunny, warm;95;75;SW;9;52%;1%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;74;59;Partly sunny, warmer;79;61;WSW;6;67%;28%;8

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;85;63;Some sun, a t-storm;75;52;N;9;69%;57%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;65;48;Partly sunny;66;48;SE;7;64%;73%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;77;51;Plenty of sunshine;79;51;ESE;11;49%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;75;61;Rain and a t-storm;84;63;NW;7;59%;66%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, nice;75;56;Periods of sun;70;50;NW;6;58%;1%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Variable clouds;84;62;A shower or t-storm;81;60;NW;5;71%;59%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;71;59;Showers and t-storms;82;63;WNW;5;60%;62%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sunshine;76;60;Clouds and sun, mild;71;60;ESE;5;76%;33%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;85;63;Sun and clouds;82;67;S;7;37%;44%;8

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;81;77;A shower or t-storm;83;74;WSW;11;76%;83%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Warm with sunshine;97;73;Warm with sunshine;101;74;N;8;33%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;69;49;Sunny and pleasant;68;51;SE;6;76%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;81;68;A shower or t-storm;83;68;SSE;4;63%;80%;11

Chennai, India;Morning showers;88;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;81;SSW;7;75%;74%;6

Chicago, United States;Strong thunderstorms;82;71;Clouds and sun;83;71;NE;7;55%;33%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;80;SSW;9;82%;83%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;75;57;Not as warm;66;52;WNW;10;67%;27%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;88;80;Turning cloudy;87;80;WSW;7;76%;44%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;95;79;Mostly sunny;96;77;SE;7;51%;14%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing;83;69;Partly sunny;84;68;SSE;11;62%;44%;7

Delhi, India;A morning t-storm;94;79;A t-storm in spots;93;80;S;7;73%;74%;12

Denver, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;62;A t-storm around;91;63;NE;8;37%;64%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A t-storm in spots;88;80;S;12;82%;67%;6

Dili, East Timor;Sun, some clouds;95;68;Becoming cloudy;87;69;SE;6;61%;4%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;64;43;Clouds and sunshine;63;47;W;8;63%;26%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;100;66;Not as hot;94;70;NE;7;20%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, humid;79;70;Sunny and humid;81;74;ENE;11;80%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;99;84;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;81;ESE;7;66%;81%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;70;45;Plenty of sunshine;69;41;E;7;37%;4%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;ESE;8;69%;85%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;77;62;A t-storm in spots;73;59;WSW;5;67%;76%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy p.m. t-storms;93;79;A thunderstorm;90;75;SE;4;74%;72%;9

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;93;80;High clouds;93;79;S;7;66%;55%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;89;74;Mostly sunny;87;73;NE;16;55%;35%;13

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;Showers and t-storms;85;73;WSW;7;74%;79%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Windy this afternoon;102;80;A strong t-storm;94;73;ENE;12;69%;69%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;83;70;Partly sunny, humid;82;67;ENE;9;69%;7%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;ENE;7;68%;79%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, breezy;102;86;Mostly cloudy;95;83;W;8;54%;4%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;72;40;Hazy sun;69;40;WSW;4;27%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;101;63;Windy in the p.m.;94;63;NW;12;13%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;95;85;Windy;96;86;WSW;19;58%;55%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;77;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;67;SE;5;92%;95%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, nice;96;78;Hazy sun;96;81;SSW;14;42%;30%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, nice;81;56;Showers and t-storms;81;59;W;5;52%;62%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;90;80;A p.m. t-storm;89;81;ENE;13;65%;74%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;85;67;Hazy sunshine;88;67;WSW;6;52%;9%;9

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;81;Decreasing clouds;92;83;SSW;10;73%;55%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;SSE;4;74%;84%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Becoming cloudy;64;27;Some sun, pleasant;63;27;NE;6;17%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;84;74;Showers around;83;75;SW;7;80%;85%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;66;60;Clouds and sun;64;60;S;7;76%;5%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;82;62;Partly sunny, warm;89;70;NNE;7;48%;1%;11

London, United Kingdom;Not as warm;68;52;Partly sunny, nice;71;52;NNE;8;46%;4%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;79;62;Clouds break;82;64;S;6;58%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Sunny and less humid;78;64;Hazy sunshine;79;66;S;7;71%;0%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;100;67;Very hot;101;73;SE;5;21%;3%;10

Male, Maldives;A t-storm or two;85;80;Cloudy with showers;87;80;NW;13;65%;86%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;90;76;Clouds and sun;91;76;N;5;62%;8%;5

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;92;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;E;7;63%;65%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Spotty p.m. showers;57;42;A shower or two;56;47;SW;12;68%;77%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm or two;77;56;A p.m. t-storm;77;58;SW;5;49%;73%;14

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;81;A shower or t-storm;88;79;E;11;74%;79%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;76;55;Showers and t-storms;79;56;W;4;67%;68%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower;91;75;Clouds and sun, nice;83;76;SW;15;69%;66%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, mild;73;61;Partly sunny, mild;70;58;NE;6;66%;47%;2

Montreal, Canada;Heavy p.m. t-storms;91;73;Partly sunny;83;62;WNW;10;55%;12%;9

Moscow, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;72;56;Spotty showers;71;60;NW;8;78%;95%;2

Mumbai, India;A t-storm or two;88;82;A t-storm or two;89;81;SSW;6;84%;84%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;70;53;Areas of low clouds;70;51;SSW;7;68%;44%;7

New York, United States;A t-storm around;96;80;Very hot;97;76;NW;8;52%;30%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;96;71;Sunny and hot;97;71;W;7;40%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouding up, warm;81;57;A t-storm around;81;58;N;6;72%;55%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;87;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;WSW;7;67%;66%;9

Oslo, Norway;Showers;63;55;Clouds and sun;67;50;NNW;4;68%;70%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Heavy p.m. t-storms;88;68;Partly sunny, breezy;84;57;NW;15;57%;9%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;78;Partly sunny;84;77;SSE;5;79%;72%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;90;77;Thunderstorms;85;76;NW;5;86%;85%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;91;74;Downpours;89;73;E;6;80%;78%;5

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;88;59;Sunny and pleasant;78;55;NNE;9;47%;4%;8

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;59;41;Mostly sunny;66;50;ENE;10;62%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;SSW;6;76%;68%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;73;Clouds and sun, nice;85;75;SSE;14;80%;44%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;SE;6;56%;73%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;80;60;Showers and t-storms;81;57;NNW;6;55%;82%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;82;72;A morning t-storm;82;66;SW;8;74%;53%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;63;48;Mostly cloudy;70;47;S;8;46%;44%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;82;69;Mostly sunny, humid;83;70;SW;9;74%;2%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;82;72;Showers around;82;72;SE;12;71%;90%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;55;45;Partly sunny;56;48;WNW;6;64%;20%;4

Riga, Latvia;A shower or t-storm;79;61;A shower or t-storm;80;62;S;3;57%;83%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and delightful;79;63;Sunny;81;65;N;5;65%;1%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;108;87;Hotter with hazy sun;115;89;NE;9;11%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;84;61;Mostly sunny, nice;89;65;W;7;41%;2%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Some sun, a shower;75;61;Decreasing clouds;79;59;WNW;5;63%;38%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;70;57;Partly sunny;67;56;WSW;12;68%;6%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;82;67;Thunderstorms;81;65;NE;6;76%;85%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;88;78;Partly sunny;87;79;ESE;11;74%;65%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun;77;65;A p.m. t-storm;77;64;NNW;4;96%;77%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy;82;62;Hazy sun;75;58;NW;9;44%;62%;10

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;63;47;Partly sunny;59;44;S;3;56%;44%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;N;5;75%;77%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;81;58;Partly sunny, warmer;92;65;N;5;44%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Sunny and pleasant;79;61;Partly sunny;83;61;NNE;6;59%;3%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Morning rain, cloudy;82;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;70;SW;9;76%;60%;10

Shanghai, China;Hazy sun and warm;95;77;Rain and drizzle;82;77;ENE;5;79%;97%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;79;Some sun, a shower;89;79;SE;4;75%;83%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;73;54;Partly sunny, nice;77;54;WSW;11;56%;9%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;More sun than clouds;88;79;Partly sunny;89;78;ESE;10;67%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;78;62;Thunderstorms;73;53;WSW;8;70%;88%;3

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;70;48;Plenty of sunshine;63;46;WSW;12;47%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A strong t-storm;97;82;A p.m. t-storm;97;80;SE;6;50%;60%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;77;60;A shower or t-storm;76;60;SE;6;66%;83%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;S;8;19%;7%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and hot;93;73;Sunshine, very hot;99;74;ENE;7;38%;12%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;103;82;Hazy and very warm;99;76;SE;7;16%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;91;75;Sunny and pleasant;88;76;NNW;7;58%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Nice with sunshine;84;59;Sunny and pleasant;88;65;ENE;5;43%;0%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Humid and warmer;85;73;A p.m. t-storm;85;72;ESE;7;72%;87%;6

Toronto, Canada;Strong thunderstorms;79;70;Mostly sunny;81;64;N;12;64%;5%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;84;70;Mostly sunny, nice;83;69;ENE;5;63%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;86;65;Sunny and nice;90;67;SSE;9;41%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;66;37;Hazy sun;73;49;E;5;46%;10%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Sun and clouds;77;61;Mostly sunny;82;62;SW;5;59%;12%;8

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;73;61;Rain and a t-storm;83;61;WNW;7;63%;66%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;96;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;75;NW;5;72%;78%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;80;56;A shower or t-storm;82;59;WSW;3;49%;83%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Increasing clouds;82;59;Showers and t-storms;83;60;WSW;5;60%;87%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;59;46;Increasing clouds;61;52;NNE;8;78%;60%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;91;77;A stray thunderstorm;92;79;W;5;69%;64%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;96;71;Sunny and very hot;101;76;NE;5;32%;6%;11

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather