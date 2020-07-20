Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, July 20, 2020

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;83;75;Nice with some sun;82;74;SW;8;89%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with some sun;111;92;Hot with hazy sun;112;94;NE;10;37%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;106;74;Hazy and breezy;101;75;W;19;34%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;80;69;Hazy sun;85;72;E;13;57%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;66;51;Periods of sun;67;51;NNW;10;62%;31%;6

Anchorage, United States;A passing shower;68;57;A shower in the p.m.;69;54;NW;7;59%;85%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;108;83;Warm with hazy sun;106;78;E;8;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, warm;88;64;A t-storm in spots;81;57;ENE;10;61%;45%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Becoming cloudy;91;67;High clouds, breezy;90;69;NE;13;42%;0%;2

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;89;72;Sunny and pleasant;90;74;N;9;41%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A passing shower;63;53;Showers;61;49;W;8;78%;93%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;119;85;Winds subsiding;117;83;NW;16;13%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;86;73;SSE;5;84%;85%;3

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;85;70;A t-storm around;86;70;S;6;66%;69%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Brief p.m. showers;95;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;80;S;7;75%;74%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;82;72;Partly sunny;83;71;SSW;8;70%;2%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;95;75;Partly sunny, warm;93;72;SW;9;50%;3%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and some clouds;79;60;Partly sunny, warmer;86;63;WSW;5;57%;7%;9

Berlin, Germany;Some sun, a t-storm;76;54;Clouds and sun, nice;73;52;NW;8;43%;5%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;66;50;Cloudy, a t-storm;66;48;SE;7;66%;66%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;78;52;Sunny and nice;80;53;E;9;54%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and a t-storm;84;63;Showers and t-storms;86;63;NNW;5;55%;82%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;70;51;Partly sunny, nice;70;50;N;6;59%;4%;7

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or t-storm;80;58;Partly sunny, nice;85;64;NNE;4;61%;9%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm, warmer;82;63;Partly sunny, nice;87;64;W;5;46%;57%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rather cloudy;70;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;63;59;ESE;7;78%;88%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;82;67;Mostly cloudy;82;66;NE;7;38%;42%;5

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;82;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;73;ENE;7;71%;79%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Warm with sunshine;101;74;Sunshine and warm;99;74;NNW;9;34%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;68;51;Sunny and beautiful;68;51;SE;8;65%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;69;A shower or t-storm;81;68;SSE;4;65%;68%;11

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;80;Cloudy;93;81;SSE;8;71%;39%;3

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;83;72;A t-storm in spots;82;73;SSE;7;61%;73%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;84;80;A t-storm in spots;87;79;SSE;8;75%;69%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Not as warm;66;52;A passing shower;65;52;WNW;13;52%;57%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;87;80;Heavy p.m. t-storms;86;79;SSE;4;81%;90%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;96;77;Partly sunny;91;77;SSE;8;64%;44%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;82;68;A shower in the p.m.;84;69;SSE;11;65%;61%;5

Delhi, India;Variable cloudiness;88;79;A t-storm in spots;90;78;W;4;80%;77%;9

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;92;63;A t-storm around;85;61;S;8;44%;47%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;89;81;Cloudy with t-storms;86;80;SSW;10;88%;91%;4

Dili, East Timor;Becoming cloudy;95;68;Partly sunny;87;70;SSE;5;59%;3%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;63;47;Clouds and sun;63;54;SW;5;67%;67%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partial sunshine;95;69;Mostly sunny, warm;97;71;ENE;8;18%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Humid with sunshine;82;74;Partly sunny, humid;81;73;ENE;9;77%;9%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;82;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;80;SSE;11;70%;74%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;69;41;Plenty of sunshine;69;42;E;5;42%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;ESE;7;80%;82%;8

Helsinki, Finland;A t-storm in spots;74;59;Periods of sun;70;52;W;9;78%;29%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;91;75;A morning t-storm;90;76;SE;6;74%;74%;9

Hong Kong, China;High clouds;92;79;Turning sunny;93;79;E;6;65%;66%;13

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;87;73;A shower in the p.m.;88;71;ENE;9;57%;80%;13

Hyderabad, India;Showers and t-storms;91;74;A t-storm around;86;74;WSW;7;73%;73%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;95;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;72;WSW;12;73%;65%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;80;68;Sunny and less humid;83;69;NE;9;58%;2%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;75;A shower or t-storm;92;75;ESE;7;71%;78%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;99;85;Rather cloudy;98;87;NNW;9;51%;3%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;69;40;Hazy sun;70;38;SSE;4;16%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Windy this afternoon;100;65;Hazy sun;92;64;NE;11;14%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy, windy;96;86;Winds subsiding;94;85;SW;19;60%;78%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;66;Thunderstorms;76;67;SSE;5;89%;93%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy;98;81;Cloudy;96;81;WSW;9;36%;17%;4

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;84;59;Showers and t-storms;82;56;WNW;8;51%;64%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;90;81;A p.m. t-storm;90;80;ENE;14;64%;75%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunshine;88;67;Hazy sunshine;87;67;WSW;6;55%;7%;9

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;82;A t-storm or two;89;81;SSW;8;82%;82%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;NW;5;78%;76%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Turning out cloudy;63;26;Sunny, nice and warm;64;26;ENE;6;16%;1%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers around;83;75;Showers around;83;75;SW;7;81%;85%;11

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;64;59;Partly sunny;64;60;S;5;76%;6%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, warmer;86;69;Partly sunny and hot;93;67;N;8;40%;5%;10

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, nice;71;52;Partly sunny;70;55;NE;7;46%;24%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds break;83;65;Low clouds, then sun;83;64;SSW;6;57%;1%;10

Luanda, Angola;Sunny;80;66;Sunny and pleasant;78;65;S;7;69%;0%;8

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;101;73;Very hot;99;70;SE;6;29%;5%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;81;Cloudy with showers;88;80;WNW;10;75%;98%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;92;76;Partly sunny;91;77;NNE;4;60%;42%;9

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;A heavy thunderstorm;94;79;NE;4;60%;85%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;54;41;A shower in spots;57;47;W;7;78%;44%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;77;57;A p.m. t-storm;76;57;S;5;59%;86%;13

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;88;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;82;E;10;70%;80%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;79;56;Showers and t-storms;73;50;WNW;8;81%;64%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;83;76;A couple of showers;82;76;SSW;15;74%;85%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning cloudy, mild;70;57;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;58;E;7;82%;85%;1

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;85;62;Mostly cloudy;77;60;WNW;3;53%;5%;6

Moscow, Russia;Spotty showers;73;60;A few showers;70;60;W;8;78%;79%;3

Mumbai, India;A couple of t-storms;88;81;Couple of t-storms;88;80;N;8;84%;77%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy, comfortable;70;51;Mostly cloudy;73;53;S;7;60%;41%;6

New York, United States;Very hot;97;76;Partly sunny and hot;92;74;SE;4;46%;25%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;97;70;Sunny and hot;98;72;W;7;32%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;58;A t-storm in spots;71;52;N;10;75%;54%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;91;77;A t-storm in spots;92;76;WSW;8;63%;66%;6

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;65;50;A passing shower;62;47;NNE;6;62%;73%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;85;59;Sun and clouds, nice;80;61;SE;7;53%;7%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sunshine;84;76;A morning shower;84;79;ESE;9;81%;87%;6

Panama City, Panama;Thunderstorms;85;76;Showers and t-storms;84;75;WNW;6;83%;81%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;89;73;Downpours;88;74;E;5;80%;100%;11

Paris, France;Not as warm;78;56;Sunny and beautiful;79;55;NNE;8;36%;0%;8

Perth, Australia;Sunny;64;50;Partly sunny;70;52;NE;11;56%;1%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;SW;6;76%;78%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;84;75;A t-storm around;85;74;SE;15;77%;65%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;ESE;6;56%;66%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;81;59;Partial sunshine;74;53;N;6;57%;27%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm around;82;66;Mainly cloudy;89;66;NW;4;65%;2%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Considerable clouds;69;48;Mostly cloudy;69;47;NE;8;49%;44%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Humid with clearing;83;70;Sunlit and pleasant;81;66;SW;10;75%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;82;72;Partly sunny;83;72;SSE;10;64%;72%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;55;45;Low clouds;56;47;ENE;6;64%;36%;2

Riga, Latvia;A shower or t-storm;81;62;Showers and t-storms;71;51;WSW;8;72%;85%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;81;64;Hazy sun;82;66;N;5;62%;1%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;109;90;Hazy sun, seasonable;113;86;NNE;15;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunshine and nice;89;65;Plenty of sun;93;66;WNW;7;41%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers around;76;60;Sunshine and nice;79;60;W;5;62%;44%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;63;52;Low clouds, then sun;62;55;WSW;11;74%;11%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;81;64;Showers and t-storms;79;64;NE;5;74%;74%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;87;78;A stray shower;88;78;ESE;11;72%;60%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;77;64;A p.m. t-storm;75;64;SW;4;99%;77%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Rain and drizzle;77;58;Downpours;78;61;SW;9;73%;90%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;59;43;Showers, some heavy;51;39;NE;5;73%;95%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;88;72;N;5;76%;75%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;88;65;Partly sunny and hot;95;63;WSW;5;40%;4%;10

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;83;61;Mostly sunny;82;60;ENE;6;63%;26%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;83;70;Low clouds breaking;87;70;WSW;4;68%;2%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;81;75;Cloudy;86;77;ESE;6;85%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;91;80;A shower or t-storm;88;79;S;5;75%;82%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;77;54;Mostly sunny, nice;81;58;S;8;55%;4%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;88;77;A shower in places;88;77;ENE;9;64%;75%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A heavy thunderstorm;73;53;Spotty showers;66;51;WNW;10;69%;77%;5

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;63;46;Mostly sunny;61;45;WSW;10;61%;6%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. t-storm;95;80;A p.m. t-storm;96;80;SE;5;56%;63%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-storm;76;59;Showers and t-storms;68;53;WSW;10;84%;66%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;Mostly sunny, warm;100;77;NNE;8;21%;2%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very hot;98;74;A strong t-storm;91;70;NW;17;54%;64%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;104;78;Hazy sun;99;79;SSE;7;13%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;91;77;Sunny and nice;88;76;W;8;58%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;85;65;Sunny and warmer;96;70;ESE;5;41%;0%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Becoming cloudy;83;72;Cloudy and humid;83;74;S;7;81%;44%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;81;64;Partly sunny;75;68;E;6;72%;46%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;83;69;Sunny and nice;84;70;E;6;64%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;90;67;Sunny and pleasant;91;68;SE;10;39%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A passing shower;75;51;Mostly sunny;81;54;E;6;35%;2%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;82;62;Nice with sunshine;78;60;S;4;60%;44%;8

Vienna, Austria;Rain and a t-storm;84;61;Showers and t-storms;87;62;NNW;4;59%;82%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;76;N;5;68%;80%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or t-storm;81;59;Showers and t-storms;72;49;W;10;76%;85%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;83;60;Not as warm;73;52;W;11;61%;27%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;63;54;A little a.m. rain;57;48;NNW;18;88%;91%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;91;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;79;SW;6;72%;72%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;102;76;Very hot;99;67;NNE;6;34%;58%;11

