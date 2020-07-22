Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Wednesday, July 22, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;81;75;Partly sunny;83;75;SW;8;86%;74%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;109;90;Sunny and very warm;107;89;NE;10;40%;2%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;100;74;Hot with hazy sun;104;76;WNW;8;28%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;85;73;Mostly sunny;82;69;WSW;13;64%;2%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;66;53;Partly sunny;72;60;SW;12;60%;55%;6

Anchorage, United States;A touch of a.m. rain;63;53;Overcast;70;54;WSW;6;63%;29%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very hot;112;85;Mostly cloudy;99;79;W;10;29%;13%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;77;60;Increasing clouds;79;60;SE;10;42%;71%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Thickening clouds;91;67;Mostly sunny, warm;91;61;NE;12;38%;3%;4

Athens, Greece;Breezy with sunshine;90;77;Sunny and breezy;91;74;NNW;15;34%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Very windy, showers;56;50;Clouds and sun;60;51;W;14;65%;56%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;116;88;Hot with hazy sun;119;84;NE;4;13%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;S;5;81%;84%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;86;69;A t-storm in spots;82;69;E;5;73%;80%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;An a.m. thunderstorm;94;78;High clouds;94;79;S;6;66%;75%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;84;72;Mostly sunny;85;72;WSW;8;58%;27%;10

Beijing, China;Warm with hazy sun;93;72;Partly sunny, warm;93;72;SSE;5;40%;3%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;More sun than clouds;89;65;A shower or t-storm;85;65;NE;6;61%;73%;8

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;72;56;Clouds and sun, nice;73;55;SSW;6;43%;30%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;64;51;Showers and t-storms;65;50;SE;7;72%;84%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny;81;52;Sunny and pleasant;80;53;E;10;42%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;82;60;Periods of sun, nice;82;60;N;5;47%;30%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;69;51;Partly sunny;75;58;W;4;53%;42%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;87;64;Periods of sun;85;64;ENE;6;59%;55%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;82;63;Periods of sun, nice;84;63;NNE;5;46%;30%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and fog, mist;60;57;Occasional rain;59;46;W;6;80%;87%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;88;65;Partly sunny, nice;83;63;NNE;8;40%;31%;10

Busan, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;71;SE;17;91%;95%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;98;76;Sunny and very warm;100;75;N;7;39%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;66;50;Hazy sunshine;71;53;SE;4;74%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;82;66;A p.m. t-storm;81;68;SSE;4;65%;81%;11

Chennai, India;Mainly cloudy;93;78;Decreasing clouds;92;79;S;10;72%;57%;6

Chicago, United States;A shower or two;88;68;Partly sunny, nice;78;68;NNE;8;60%;17%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;90;77;Afternoon showers;88;79;S;12;75%;94%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;65;52;Mostly cloudy;66;56;SW;8;55%;71%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;88;79;Becoming cloudy;87;78;W;11;79%;44%;8

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;92;77;Mostly sunny;93;78;ESE;7;63%;19%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;83;70;Clouds and sun;84;68;S;12;59%;26%;8

Delhi, India;A shower or t-storm;82;77;Hazy sunshine;93;80;SW;4;73%;48%;12

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;96;67;Partly sunny;92;67;W;6;31%;36%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;86;80;Couple of t-storms;92;81;SSW;9;80%;84%;3

Dili, East Timor;Nice with some sun;87;67;Partly sunny, nice;88;68;SSE;5;55%;0%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;68;57;Spotty showers;66;52;WNW;10;84%;70%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with sunshine;100;67;Hot with sunshine;100;73;NNE;7;18%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, humid;84;68;Humid with sunshine;83;72;E;4;78%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;94;82;A t-storm in spots;94;81;SE;9;63%;64%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;68;42;Plenty of sunshine;68;43;SE;7;43%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;84;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;ESE;7;73%;83%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;68;51;Spotty showers;62;50;WSW;15;64%;85%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;93;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;78;S;4;76%;79%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;91;80;Sunny;93;79;S;7;65%;30%;13

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;88;74;Spotty showers;89;75;ENE;13;54%;82%;13

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;79;71;WSW;6;88%;87%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;95;78;Sunny and very warm;97;77;ENE;10;53%;41%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny;86;72;Plenty of sunshine;85;72;NE;13;61%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;91;77;Brief p.m. showers;90;75;ENE;6;68%;81%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;101;84;Hazy sunshine;96;86;SSW;8;59%;3%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;66;36;Hazy sunshine;66;36;N;5;39%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;99;62;Hazy sun and hot;97;67;NNE;6;11%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;A t-storm in spots;95;85;Hazy, breezy and hot;96;86;WSW;16;56%;30%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy p.m. t-storm;81;70;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;68;SW;4;86%;83%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, warm;104;80;Hazy and very warm;103;80;SSW;13;32%;8%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, breezy;75;52;Periods of sun;73;53;SW;6;42%;25%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;90;80;A t-storm in spots;90;80;E;14;65%;66%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;86;68;Hazy sun;88;68;W;7;54%;13%;5

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;92;81;Cloudy with t-storms;89;80;SSW;7;82%;90%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Thunderstorm;89;76;A t-storm in spots;89;74;S;5;79%;57%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;64;26;Mostly sunny, mild;60;28;NE;8;21%;3%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy;84;75;Spotty showers;83;75;SW;7;79%;83%;9

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;64;60;Partly sunny;65;60;SSE;9;77%;10%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sun;90;65;Mostly sunny;89;65;N;8;54%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;78;57;Partly sunny;74;59;WSW;10;50%;66%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds break;74;60;Low clouds, then sun;78;60;S;6;63%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Sunny and nice;78;68;Sunny and pleasant;79;66;S;7;70%;0%;8

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;94;68;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;SW;5;29%;1%;10

Male, Maldives;Spotty a.m. showers;86;79;Cloudy with showers;87;82;WSW;18;73%;93%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A passing shower;91;77;A p.m. shower or two;88;77;N;3;71%;68%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;76;A shower or t-storm;93;77;ESE;5;64%;79%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A few showers;54;45;Low clouds;53;39;NE;5;70%;25%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;79;56;A p.m. t-storm;76;56;NNE;5;51%;83%;13

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;84;79;A shower or t-storm;85;79;E;10;76%;80%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or t-storm;67;45;A passing shower;67;48;W;9;54%;60%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Inc. clouds;93;74;Sunshine and nice;82;76;SSW;14;68%;36%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;57;Rain and a t-storm;58;48;W;5;82%;90%;1

Montreal, Canada;A p.m. shower or two;78;66;A shower in the a.m.;80;65;N;2;69%;57%;9

Moscow, Russia;Morning showers;68;47;A shower;65;51;W;10;63%;60%;6

Mumbai, India;Mostly cloudy;90;81;Spotty showers;89;80;SSW;4;85%;94%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunny intervals;76;52;Partial sunshine;77;52;NNW;8;60%;44%;9

New York, United States;Severe thunderstorms;92;78;A strong t-storm;89;76;WSW;7;67%;77%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;101;73;Hot with sunshine;100;73;W;7;35%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;72;51;Partial sunshine;67;47;N;7;64%;8%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;89;75;Showers and t-storms;83;74;NNE;7;76%;73%;4

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon showers;63;46;Mostly cloudy, cool;65;48;WSW;5;44%;11%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Showers and t-storms;77;63;A shower in the a.m.;78;61;NNW;8;74%;57%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A little p.m. rain;84;78;A shower or two;84;79;ESE;16;81%;100%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;82;74;Showers and t-storms;84;74;NW;7;85%;86%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;90;74;Afternoon showers;88;73;E;5;78%;89%;9

Paris, France;Some sun, pleasant;78;55;Partial sunshine;80;59;NNW;5;38%;28%;7

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;75;54;Partial sunshine;65;46;SE;13;59%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;A t-storm around;91;79;SW;5;70%;55%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;86;73;Partly sunny, nice;86;72;SSE;13;78%;44%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;A t-storm in spots;92;75;ESE;6;57%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;75;53;Partly sunny, nice;77;54;NNE;5;42%;33%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;88;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;67;ENE;18;82%;94%;3

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;64;50;Cloudy, p.m. rain;68;50;ESE;8;66%;88%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;81;64;Nice with sunshine;82;67;WSW;9;73%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;71;Partly sunny;83;71;SSE;10;65%;54%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy with a shower;55;48;Clouds and sun;58;48;NE;8;59%;18%;3

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;65;51;Spotty showers;66;49;WSW;10;61%;86%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;83;66;Plenty of sun;81;65;ENE;6;66%;0%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Abundant sunshine;111;86;Hazy sunshine;108;87;SE;9;17%;2%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;94;64;Sunny;93;68;WSW;6;40%;27%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;66;53;A couple of showers;66;50;WSW;10;66%;69%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;70;58;Turning sunny;68;57;WSW;11;66%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Variable cloudiness;79;64;Showers and t-storms;80;64;ENE;8;67%;84%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;86;79;Partly sunny;88;79;ESE;14;71%;75%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;75;65;A t-storm in spots;76;64;NW;5;100%;75%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Windy this afternoon;80;64;A shower in the p.m.;80;59;WSW;7;55%;68%;14

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun, cool;55;34;Episodes of sunshine;53;32;SW;4;52%;66%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;89;73;A t-storm in spots;87;72;N;5;79%;66%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;88;61;Mostly sunny, nice;88;57;NNW;7;50%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Clearing;72;58;Partly sunny;71;57;E;7;66%;16%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;81;72;Strong winds;74;69;E;24;85%;95%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;97;81;Rain and drizzle;95;77;WNW;11;61%;95%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;86;77;A shower or t-storm;86;80;SSE;5;79%;75%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;84;58;A shower or t-storm;84;60;SSE;8;54%;62%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;88;79;Couple of t-storms;87;81;E;12;71%;85%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;67;50;More clouds than sun;66;52;W;11;42%;6%;4

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;65;47;Mostly sunny;64;48;NW;7;73%;8%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partial sunshine;95;80;A t-storm in spots;98;83;S;6;56%;47%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Becoming very windy;64;54;Spotty showers;63;51;SSW;15;71%;87%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;102;76;Inc. clouds;101;79;NNW;8;19%;1%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, windy;88;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;65;NE;7;69%;65%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;106;81;Warm with hazy sun;101;80;S;7;14%;3%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;89;74;Plenty of sunshine;90;78;SW;7;56%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;95;68;Sunny and hot;100;71;E;5;34%;3%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Brief showers;86;74;Rain and drizzle;78;71;S;6;84%;89%;4

Toronto, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;66;Sunny intervals;78;65;NNW;8;80%;27%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;85;69;Sunny and pleasant;84;68;E;6;63%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;91;67;Plenty of sunshine;93;70;SE;8;34%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming cloudy, hot;93;65;A t-storm in spots;85;57;NE;12;34%;50%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;72;58;Mostly cloudy;69;56;ESE;5;72%;72%;3

Vienna, Austria;Sun and clouds;79;60;Partly sunny;81;59;NNW;4;50%;42%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;77;A t-storm around;92;77;NNW;4;65%;77%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;65;48;Spotty showers;68;46;W;10;55%;64%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;72;50;Periods of sunshine;68;50;WSW;7;61%;45%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;52;45;Milder with sunshine;58;44;NW;11;59%;33%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;W;6;75%;70%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;90;65;Partial sunshine;87;67;NE;4;46%;55%;11

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather