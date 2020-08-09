Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, August 9, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;83;73;Nice with some sun;81;73;SW;8;80%;44%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with some sun;106;90;Hazy sun;104;93;NNW;8;50%;2%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;92;71;Sunny and breezy;91;72;W;18;47%;3%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;85;69;Hazy sun;88;71;ENE;10;43%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing and warm;90;68;Partly sunny and hot;91;71;ENE;10;53%;12%;6

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;66;54;A morning shower;63;52;SSE;5;68%;66%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and beautiful;99;76;Hazy sun;98;73;WNW;8;20%;1%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;60;Mostly sunny;85;59;NE;13;51%;25%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;91;66;Sunny and hot;94;66;NE;11;29%;2%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;90;78;Mostly sunny;90;75;NNW;13;42%;1%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;57;49;Clouds and sun;60;48;NW;7;63%;74%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;111;81;Hazy sunshine;107;80;NW;14;23%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;93;73;A t-storm around;95;73;SSE;5;61%;56%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;77;69;Cloudy;76;69;W;11;78%;44%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;WSW;9;76%;67%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;85;73;Partly sunny, humid;85;71;SW;8;68%;2%;8

Beijing, China;Warm with some sun;91;72;A t-storm or two;82;70;ENE;5;81%;83%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;89;65;A shower or t-storm;89;68;NNW;5;63%;59%;7

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, hot;95;70;Partly sunny, warm;89;68;E;7;49%;55%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;66;49;Cloudy, a t-storm;68;48;SE;7;65%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;78;54;Sunshine and nice;81;55;E;9;50%;1%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny and hot;92;68;A shower or t-storm;92;68;NNE;5;48%;66%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing, very warm;88;72;Partly sunny and hot;95;72;ESE;4;42%;13%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;87;66;Partly sunny;88;66;E;6;29%;11%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, warm;92;70;A shower or t-storm;92;69;E;4;45%;64%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy;65;61;Partly sunny;67;39;SW;8;55%;1%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;84;65;Clouds and sun, nice;85;67;NE;8;34%;4%;6

Busan, South Korea;A few showers;83;78;Wind and rain;83;77;SW;11;85%;82%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Warm with sunshine;99;77;Warm with hazy sun;98;77;NE;6;31%;1%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler with showers;62;51;Partly sunny;63;51;NW;8;71%;76%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;68;A shower or t-storm;82;67;SSE;4;65%;73%;11

Chennai, India;Cloudy;88;77;A t-storm around;93;78;SW;7;69%;55%;5

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;88;73;A heavy thunderstorm;87;70;N;10;72%;81%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;85;80;A shower in the a.m.;86;79;SSW;9;78%;76%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or t-storm;82;60;Partly sunny, nice;78;60;ESE;6;68%;15%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;88;79;A t-storm in spots;87;80;SW;10;78%;64%;3

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;99;80;Mostly sunny, warm;99;80;S;9;50%;10%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing;82;67;Partly sunny;86;68;SE;8;62%;27%;9

Delhi, India;An a.m. thunderstorm;93;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;81;E;7;85%;73%;3

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;97;62;Partly sunny;88;63;S;7;30%;9%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;82;A t-storm in spots;93;82;SSE;9;77%;66%;7

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;94;72;Mostly sunny, nice;89;73;E;6;64%;44%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;65;56;A shower or t-storm;65;58;N;8;92%;66%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;94;69;Hazy sunshine;96;70;NE;7;20%;1%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;84;72;Sunshine and humid;82;71;NE;5;79%;16%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;93;82;A stray thunderstorm;95;82;SE;5;65%;77%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;74;42;Sunny and nice;79;49;E;8;23%;0%;7

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, pleasant;89;77;A t-storm in spots;89;76;E;8;71%;42%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;81;59;Partly sunny;72;51;NNE;11;53%;5%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;91;78;A t-storm or two;91;79;SSW;9;79%;73%;10

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;92;80;Clouding up;92;80;SSE;6;69%;70%;8

Honolulu, United States;A shower;87;75;Spotty showers;87;76;ENE;15;57%;66%;12

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy with a shower;85;72;Cloudy;78;71;WSW;8;83%;61%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy, humid;94;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;78;E;10;75%;67%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Variable cloudiness;84;73;Partly sunny;85;72;NE;10;55%;3%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;76;A morning shower;92;76;E;8;68%;60%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;101;86;Hazy sun;97;85;NNW;8;57%;3%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;70;39;Plenty of sunshine;69;37;S;6;22%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny and hot;99;68;Hazy sun and hot;97;67;N;6;26%;10%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;92;84;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;83;WSW;10;69%;64%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;82;71;Afternoon t-storms;80;70;SSE;4;84%;98%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;A t-storm in spots;87;76;SE;11;63%;55%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, nice;82;62;Partly sunny;80;62;NNE;6;56%;44%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;93;80;Partly sunny;92;80;N;11;63%;44%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;84;68;Partly sunny;84;67;W;8;60%;29%;4

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;94;82;A thunderstorm;92;82;SSE;7;79%;65%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;93;77;A t-storm around;94;77;E;5;67%;64%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;62;28;Mild with sunshine;63;30;E;7;21%;41%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun, pleasant;85;74;Mostly cloudy;82;73;SW;7;76%;30%;3

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;64;58;Decreasing clouds;63;58;SSE;9;77%;2%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine and nice;83;65;Partly sunny;80;66;NNW;10;59%;25%;9

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, warm;89;69;Partly sunny, warm;90;70;ENE;9;52%;23%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;83;60;Mostly sunny;83;60;SSW;6;54%;2%;10

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, pleasant;77;69;Turning sunny, nice;78;67;SW;7;65%;10%;9

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;102;71;Mostly sunny, warm;94;69;SE;5;27%;11%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;82;Spotty showers;89;83;W;11;71%;86%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;94;78;Partly sunny;94;78;NE;3;54%;7%;8

Manila, Philippines;Downpours;83;78;A t-storm in spots;90;78;SE;7;77%;77%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this afternoon;62;45;Mostly sunny;60;45;NNE;5;66%;0%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Thunderstorms;70;57;A heavy p.m. t-storm;74;57;NNW;6;61%;84%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;90;81;A t-storm in spots;90;80;ENE;8;67%;44%;12

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or t-storm;78;59;Some sun, a t-storm;81;59;NNE;6;67%;66%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;81;75;Partly sunny;81;75;SSW;12;67%;26%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;More clouds than sun;66;59;Partly sunny;62;44;WSW;8;59%;5%;4

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;77;66;A shower in the a.m.;84;72;S;1;70%;61%;2

Moscow, Russia;Some sun;76;57;Some sun, pleasant;78;60;W;5;54%;68%;5

Mumbai, India;Showers around;88;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;79;WSW;9;88%;83%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;74;52;Clouds and sun, nice;78;53;NNE;6;59%;29%;11

New York, United States;Humid with clearing;86;74;Partly sunny, humid;90;74;S;7;62%;41%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;94;70;Mostly sunny;93;72;W;11;47%;3%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;84;60;Mostly sunny, warm;84;62;E;6;59%;10%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Inc. clouds;94;79;Rather cloudy;95;82;SSW;10;55%;44%;5

Oslo, Norway;Sun and clouds;74;59;A shower or t-storm;73;57;NNE;5;60%;57%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;76;64;Cloudy and warmer;87;70;SSW;6;72%;23%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;81;78;A shower in the a.m.;82;78;ESE;22;80%;81%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;87;74;Showers and t-storms;87;76;NW;6;84%;85%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;89;75;Afternoon showers;88;75;ESE;5;82%;99%;10

Paris, France;Very hot;101;72;Very hot;97;71;ENE;4;39%;31%;7

Perth, Australia;Windy;65;54;Showers around;64;57;WSW;19;73%;87%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;SW;11;71%;58%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;86;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;74;SE;9;80%;80%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;97;76;Partly sunny;93;75;E;6;52%;44%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warm;90;65;A shower or t-storm;88;66;E;4;47%;73%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm or two;87;74;A heavy thunderstorm;82;74;SE;5;86%;84%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Nice with some sun;75;47;Increasing clouds;75;47;E;8;39%;36%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing and humid;83;71;Sunlit and nice;81;67;WNW;9;74%;5%;10

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;84;72;Partly sunny, nice;83;72;SSE;10;61%;49%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain at times;57;52;A little a.m. rain;56;52;SSE;9;87%;86%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower or t-storm;78;61;A shower or t-storm;72;56;NNE;8;76%;55%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;78;63;Mostly sunny, nice;81;66;NE;5;60%;0%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;104;85;Hazy sunshine;109;84;NNW;11;8%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny and hot;97;68;Warm with sunshine;95;69;SW;6;45%;4%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine, pleasant;77;61;Mostly sunny;75;55;NNW;7;66%;24%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;72;59;Partly sunny;71;59;WSW;11;69%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;80;65;Showers and t-storms;79;67;ENE;5;75%;86%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;89;79;A shower;89;78;E;12;71%;74%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm or two;80;67;Showers and t-storms;78;66;NE;5;87%;87%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Decreasing clouds;77;56;Hazy sun;77;58;NW;7;52%;23%;15

Santiago, Chile;Clearing and cooler;62;41;Hazy sunshine;60;33;S;4;52%;25%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;91;74;A shower in the p.m.;90;73;NNE;6;72%;74%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;79;62;Partly sunny;78;62;NW;7;63%;1%;9

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sunshine;75;57;Mostly sunny;78;56;NNE;5;55%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Rain;82;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;SSE;4;85%;88%;3

Shanghai, China;Clouds and very warm;93;82;Rain and drizzle;95;82;SSE;9;74%;85%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun, warm;93;83;A shower in the p.m.;92;82;SSE;9;72%;73%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;80;59;Partly sunny;81;59;SSW;6;57%;7%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;87;77;A passing shower;88;77;E;11;69%;66%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Some sun, a t-storm;77;55;Partly sunny;75;52;NE;7;46%;1%;4

Sydney, Australia;Afternoon rain;60;52;Very windy, a shower;60;52;SSE;26;72%;57%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;90;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;80;SSW;6;58%;68%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-storm;79;62;A shower or t-storm;72;58;NNE;9;64%;58%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;94;73;Sunny and very warm;98;71;ENE;7;27%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and hot;93;66;Partly sunny and hot;92;69;ENE;10;32%;31%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;94;76;Hazy and very warm;99;78;SSE;6;17%;1%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;86;78;A morning shower;87;77;W;10;47%;41%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny intervals, hot;97;70;Partly sunny, warm;96;71;SE;5;42%;12%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;92;80;Partly sunny;95;81;S;8;65%;24%;7

Toronto, Canada;Partial sunshine;80;67;Lots of sun, humid;85;68;SSW;9;79%;44%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Lots of sun, nice;85;72;Mostly sunny;86;74;E;6;61%;26%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny;92;72;Sunny and less humid;90;72;SE;8;40%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray t-shower;66;48;A morning shower;67;45;NNE;9;58%;48%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;74;57;Turning sunny;74;57;SW;4;61%;6%;6

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, warm;90;68;A shower or t-storm;91;68;NNE;5;53%;66%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;77;A t-storm in spots;91;77;WSW;5;72%;72%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or t-storm;81;60;A shower or t-storm;83;56;N;4;63%;58%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;88;64;A shower or t-storm;87;64;NNE;5;55%;60%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and breezy;56;48;Sunny and pleasant;60;49;NW;9;63%;10%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;78;A t-storm or two;87;78;SW;7;79%;82%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;93;64;Sunny and very warm;93;65;NE;4;26%;4%;9

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather