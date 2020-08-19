Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, August 19, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;84;74;Clouds and sun;83;74;SW;9;83%;44%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;104;91;Hazy sunshine;103;93;WNW;7;59%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, warm;97;69;Hazy sunshine;97;69;W;16;41%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;85;75;Humid with sunshine;88;74;WSW;11;60%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Becoming cloudy;80;64;A stray shower;82;66;SE;10;72%;78%;5

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;65;51;Partly sunny;71;53;NE;5;70%;17%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;97;70;Hazy sun;96;72;ESE;8;17%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A morning shower;65;48;Becoming cloudy;67;47;SW;13;41%;9%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;78;46;Winds subsiding;61;40;SSE;16;35%;2%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;89;74;Mostly sunny;90;74;N;8;43%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;61;54;Morning showers;64;54;NNW;12;80%;96%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;109;77;Hazy sunshine;110;78;NW;12;17%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;SSW;5;69%;72%;12

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;83;68;Mostly cloudy;83;68;W;10;69%;35%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;94;78;Hazy sunshine;95;79;SW;7;59%;66%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with sunshine;85;73;Mostly sunny, humid;86;74;ENE;7;72%;3%;8

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;79;66;Some sun, pleasant;81;63;SW;6;62%;16%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A heavy thunderstorm;80;61;Partly sunny;82;61;ESE;7;58%;6%;7

Berlin, Germany;A thunderstorm;80;62;Partly sunny, warm;86;66;SW;8;45%;16%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;66;50;A thunderstorm;64;50;SSE;7;72%;82%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;90;61;Partly sunny, warm;91;65;NNE;5;35%;2%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;77;59;Partly sunny;82;61;N;5;57%;3%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the p.m.;78;67;Clouds and sun, warm;84;67;S;7;62%;72%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;84;63;A thunderstorm;82;62;N;6;63%;60%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;79;62;Partly sunny, nice;83;60;WNW;5;53%;3%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, cooler;52;32;Hazy sunshine;54;36;WNW;7;58%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, not as hot;86;70;Periods of sun;87;70;N;6;35%;29%;11

Busan, South Korea;Warm with sunshine;94;75;Hazy and very warm;92;74;NE;6;68%;2%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny, low humidity;96;73;Sunny and very warm;97;74;N;7;36%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;60;49;Spotty showers;62;46;SSE;7;80%;67%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;81;67;A thunderstorm;81;68;SE;3;77%;86%;13

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;93;81;Partly sunny;94;80;SSW;7;64%;53%;11

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;77;63;Sunshine and nice;83;66;SSW;7;54%;9%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Variable clouds;89;80;A t-storm around;87;80;SSW;9;72%;65%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;A thunderstorm;76;60;A shower;75;61;SW;9;69%;59%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mainly cloudy;90;81;Clearing;88;79;SW;7;74%;36%;10

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;93;69;Plenty of sunshine;92;70;ESE;6;47%;5%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Nice with some sun;86;70;Some sunshine;86;69;SE;9;67%;32%;9

Delhi, India;Heavy thunderstorms;83;79;A heavy thunderstorm;87;79;E;7;85%;67%;3

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;95;64;A t-storm around;94;64;SW;6;32%;51%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Couple of t-storms;89;78;Windy;85;79;SE;17;87%;85%;6

Dili, East Timor;Sunshine and warm;88;70;Partly sunny;89;72;SE;5;50%;1%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Rain at times;63;55;Occasional rain;65;56;SSE;19;80%;86%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;90;65;Hazy sun;90;64;ENE;6;21%;2%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunlit and beautiful;81;70;Plenty of sunshine;86;70;WSW;8;64%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A thunderstorm;86;78;A t-storm in spots;86;76;SE;6;78%;73%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;83;55;Clouds and sun, nice;77;52;ENE;9;45%;13%;8

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;ESE;5;68%;62%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;74;55;A thunderstorm;72;56;ESE;7;67%;59%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;90;78;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;78;SSW;5;72%;44%;8

Hong Kong, China;Heavy morning rain;84;78;A thunderstorm;89;78;ESE;7;75%;78%;6

Honolulu, United States;Sprinkles;87;77;An afternoon shower;89;78;ENE;14;56%;55%;7

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;72;A p.m. t-storm;78;71;W;9;86%;63%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;A thunderstorm;91;77;Cloudy with t-storms;85;76;ENE;10;83%;98%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine;82;67;Partial sunshine;82;65;NE;7;59%;44%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Some sun;91;75;A morning shower;92;76;E;10;65%;68%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;103;88;Hazy sun and warm;99;88;N;9;54%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine, but cool;59;34;Hazy sunshine;62;38;WNW;7;37%;0%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;102;65;Hazy sun;94;63;NNW;5;23%;9%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;94;84;Areas of low clouds;93;83;SW;12;67%;37%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thundershowers;82;69;Afternoon t-showers;84;68;SSE;6;84%;100%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun and some clouds;97;82;Hazy sunshine;99;81;SSW;11;41%;24%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Lots of sun, warm;91;60;Showers and t-storms;90;63;WNW;4;40%;70%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;80;Spotty showers;89;80;ENE;16;71%;76%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;86;72;Low clouds;87;71;WSW;8;59%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Thunderstorms;88;79;Thunderstorms;87;80;SSE;8;84%;85%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;SSE;5;75%;57%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Increasingly windy;61;34;Partial sunshine;62;32;E;11;39%;44%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;86;75;Clouds and sun, nice;85;76;SW;8;74%;55%;11

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;63;59;Variable cloudiness;63;59;SSE;7;78%;2%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and beautiful;79;68;A passing shower;78;65;NNW;7;82%;66%;4

London, United Kingdom;Periods of rain;68;62;Partly sunny;73;62;S;15;60%;2%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;94;71;Mostly sunny and hot;93;71;S;6;47%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;79;68;Partly sunny, nice;77;69;WSW;7;78%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;93;62;Sunny and very warm;92;64;WSW;6;25%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;79;Clouding up;89;81;S;5;63%;11%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;95;79;Sunshine and warm;96;81;ENE;5;56%;4%;11

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;88;77;Spotty showers;87;78;WSW;6;78%;94%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Afternoon rain;52;46;A shower in spots;58;46;WNW;13;64%;76%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;72;57;A p.m. t-storm;72;55;WSW;5;57%;63%;12

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;88;81;A p.m. t-storm;89;82;SE;8;74%;73%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;70;58;Showers and t-storms;70;57;NE;7;89%;85%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;81;76;Partly sunny, nice;82;76;S;10;77%;67%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A passing shower;49;42;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;41;WSW;11;60%;1%;4

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;71;54;Mostly cloudy;72;63;S;2;56%;73%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;70;52;Some sun;70;50;E;5;51%;4%;4

Mumbai, India;Morning showers;86;80;Thunderstorms;86;79;SW;11;87%;90%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;72;57;Clouds and sun;75;57;ESE;8;62%;44%;9

New York, United States;Spotty showers;80;63;Sunshine, pleasant;81;66;S;6;48%;4%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;97;70;Plenty of sunshine;96;69;W;7;45%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Showers around;71;54;Clouds and sun;70;50;WSW;12;70%;22%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;98;79;Hazy and hot;96;79;WSW;7;51%;31%;9

Oslo, Norway;A thunderstorm;74;60;Rain and drizzle;73;59;S;7;65%;83%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;70;49;A little p.m. rain;73;58;SSE;6;63%;86%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;85;78;Nice with sunshine;84;79;ESE;16;77%;53%;8

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;86;77;Showers and t-storms;84;77;S;7;85%;83%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;91;75;Sunshine, pleasant;92;75;E;6;68%;28%;12

Paris, France;Spotty showers;77;66;Partly sunny, warmer;88;68;SSW;6;58%;62%;6

Perth, Australia;Partial sunshine;63;46;Mostly sunny;66;48;SE;7;65%;4%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;90;77;Mostly cloudy;93;78;SW;6;63%;44%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;84;69;Partly sunny, nice;85;72;SE;11;74%;44%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;95;76;A t-storm around;95;76;SE;6;54%;53%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A thunderstorm;76;58;Mostly sunny;83;61;S;4;52%;8%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing and humid;86;75;Showers and t-storms;82;72;ESE;6;89%;92%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;68;50;An afternoon shower;66;51;S;7;63%;61%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;82;63;Sunny and pleasant;82;65;SW;8;68%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;85;71;A morning shower;85;73;SE;10;70%;77%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cooler with showers;54;48;Clouds and sun;57;47;SSE;7;65%;11%;3

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;A thunderstorm;76;58;E;5;60%;65%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;84;70;Spotty showers;73;66;S;8;82%;92%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;104;79;Hazy sun and warm;110;81;NNE;8;7%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;92;65;Sunny and very warm;93;66;WNW;6;45%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and delightful;75;51;Partial sunshine;77;53;SE;5;62%;10%;4

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;77;59;Some sun;74;61;W;12;61%;2%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;64;Showers and t-storms;75;64;S;5;80%;88%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;91;78;Mostly sunny;89;79;ENE;13;69%;62%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;76;65;Showers and t-storms;75;64;ENE;5;99%;77%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;82;61;Hazy sunshine;82;60;NNW;6;37%;15%;14

Santiago, Chile;Clouds breaking;61;36;Mostly sunny;69;41;S;3;36%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;73;NNE;6;70%;43%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;86;64;Spotty showers;74;59;N;5;89%;77%;3

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;79;62;Spotty showers;74;63;SSW;6;75%;85%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Clearing and humid;90;76;Clearing;90;75;W;5;68%;29%;8

Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;95;81;Sunny and very warm;95;81;SSE;11;59%;1%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;89;80;A t-storm in spots;89;79;SE;7;75%;58%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A thunderstorm;75;59;A thunderstorm;76;58;W;13;65%;62%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;87;77;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;ENE;11;78%;82%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, nice;80;58;Partial sunshine;76;58;S;7;52%;24%;4

Sydney, Australia;Windy this afternoon;70;53;Sunny and windy;65;51;NW;18;46%;14%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny and hot;100;79;Turning out cloudy;98;80;ESE;11;48%;44%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny and nice;75;54;A thunderstorm;75;58;SSE;4;64%;61%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;90;68;Abundant sunshine;90;66;NNE;7;27%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;84;62;Mostly sunny;89;66;ENE;8;42%;31%;8

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;98;77;Warm with hazy sun;98;77;SE;6;16%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;89;74;Plenty of sunshine;88;75;SW;8;52%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;86;67;Partly sunny;93;66;E;6;42%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Warm with some sun;93;79;Mostly sunny;94;79;S;9;62%;6%;9

Toronto, Canada;Nice with sunshine;72;57;Mostly sunny;76;64;SW;8;65%;15%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;92;78;Sunny and nice;91;75;ESE;10;56%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine;94;73;Sunny and hot;97;77;ESE;10;31%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy with some sun;72;49;Warmer;78;52;ESE;7;49%;16%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;74;61;Rain tapering off;71;62;ESE;5;75%;95%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sunshine;78;59;Partly sunny;83;62;SE;4;56%;5%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;90;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;75;SW;6;74%;84%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;75;59;Showers and t-storms;73;58;N;5;72%;70%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;77;62;Clouds and sun;81;59;NW;9;65%;30%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Downpours;57;52;A little p.m. rain;59;53;NNW;18;85%;87%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Spotty showers;86;75;A p.m. t-storm;85;76;NE;6;86%;100%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;88;64;Plenty of sun;90;66;NE;4;38%;4%;9

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather