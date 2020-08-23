Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, August 23, 2020

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, pleasant;82;74;Mainly cloudy;83;74;SW;9;82%;32%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with hazy sun;109;94;Hazy sun and warm;106;87;N;8;55%;1%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;93;68;Sunny and very warm;98;72;WNW;6;19%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;84;74;Sunny and humid;84;70;ENE;14;61%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;68;58;Spotty showers;67;57;SSW;12;74%;72%;2

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;64;53;A little rain;63;50;SSE;6;80%;90%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;97;70;Hazy sunshine;85;66;NNW;11;37%;44%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;70;52;Turning out cloudy;71;50;NE;6;53%;16%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouding up;79;64;Winds subsiding;88;69;NE;17;43%;3%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunny;93;75;Plenty of sun;93;72;N;9;38%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Showery;60;50;Showers;60;52;NW;14;75%;89%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;104;75;Hazy sun;107;77;WNW;9;18%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;91;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;ESE;6;75%;74%;12

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;81;70;Cloudy;82;69;W;7;71%;55%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, p.m. showers;93;79;A t-storm around;95;78;SSW;6;61%;48%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Brief a.m. showers;82;71;Partly sunny;81;74;SSW;12;63%;55%;7

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;82;70;Partly sunny;88;68;WSW;9;67%;25%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;88;65;Drenching t-storms;84;64;E;6;68%;88%;6

Berlin, Germany;Winds subsiding;77;59;Spotty showers;74;56;W;9;51%;70%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm or two;67;48;A thunderstorm;68;48;ESE;6;62%;76%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;82;56;Sunshine, pleasant;83;55;ESE;8;55%;2%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Not as warm;81;62;Sunny intervals;78;60;WNW;7;53%;6%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Some sun, a shower;67;57;Clouds and sun;68;58;SW;9;62%;44%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Warm with sunshine;92;65;Partly sunny;90;67;SE;6;48%;17%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Showers around;81;63;Partly sunny;82;65;NW;6;52%;16%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;67;53;Sunny and pleasant;71;63;NNE;9;65%;79%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;91;67;Nice with some sun;85;68;E;8;32%;36%;6

Busan, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;86;75;Mostly sunny, humid;89;76;ESE;6;71%;18%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;97;74;Sunny and very warm;99;75;NNE;6;32%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;64;53;High clouds;64;49;N;9;74%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;84;66;A t-storm in spots;82;67;SSE;4;64%;71%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;90;82;A t-storm around;91;80;S;6;70%;83%;5

Chicago, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;71;Partly sunny;91;75;SSE;6;59%;5%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;90;77;A t-storm around;87;79;SW;7;75%;64%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A thunderstorm;69;55;Some sun;65;52;WNW;8;50%;42%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;88;82;Variable clouds;89;81;SSW;9;81%;44%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;95;74;Mostly sunny, warm;96;74;E;6;45%;4%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;84;69;Rain and drizzle;84;69;SE;10;66%;67%;11

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;90;81;A t-storm in spots;91;80;SE;12;76%;55%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;96;66;Partly sunny, warm;98;66;SSW;6;20%;21%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A t-storm in spots;93;79;SE;7;70%;68%;11

Dili, East Timor;Warm with sunshine;99;67;Not as hot;90;73;SSE;7;52%;0%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A few showers;63;49;A shower in the a.m.;61;55;SE;7;80%;89%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very hot;107;68;Hot with hazy sun;102;67;E;6;10%;1%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;80;69;Partly sunny, humid;80;72;ENE;12;83%;25%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;81;A t-storm around;93;80;SSE;5;68%;55%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Thickening clouds;73;48;Partly sunny;76;50;NE;5;39%;0%;9

Havana, Cuba;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;78;Some wind and rain;87;77;SSE;29;81%;95%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;72;58;Showers and t-storms;67;49;W;16;78%;65%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;93;78;Warm with some sun;94;79;S;6;67%;39%;11

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;92;80;A t-storm around;93;82;SW;7;71%;71%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;90;78;A passing shower;89;78;ENE;13;56%;57%;12

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;90;72;Mostly cloudy;84;72;WSW;8;69%;26%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;95;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;76;ENE;7;68%;68%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;85;72;Mostly sunny;84;69;NE;11;63%;2%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;91;77;A t-storm in spots;90;74;E;8;64%;47%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;104;85;Hazy and very warm;101;86;NNW;9;40%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;70;46;Hazy sun;75;49;NNW;6;26%;0%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hotter with sunshine;100;66;Mostly sunny and hot;96;65;NE;5;37%;12%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;High clouds and warm;95;85;Cloudy and breezy;93;83;WSW;15;68%;55%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy;84;70;A t-storm in spots;83;69;SSW;5;83%;75%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, warm;102;79;Hazy sun;97;80;SW;12;46%;60%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;82;62;Thunderstorms;74;59;E;5;79%;87%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Wind and rain;90;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;78;NE;15;74%;66%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;85;72;Low clouds;87;73;SW;6;63%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Showers and t-storms;92;80;A t-storm or two;91;79;WSW;5;82%;90%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;WSW;4;71%;59%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;63;32;Partly sunny, mild;59;31;ENE;8;42%;25%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the a.m.;88;74;Cloudy;82;74;SW;8;75%;57%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;65;59;Partly sunny;64;60;SSE;10;71%;13%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Brilliant sunshine;86;66;Plenty of sunshine;89;65;NNW;8;55%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;71;55;Thundershowers;66;60;SSW;8;74%;86%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, humid;90;70;Mostly sunny;89;69;S;7;57%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;77;69;Decreasing clouds;78;70;WSW;6;77%;42%;3

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;93;68;Partly sunny, warm;93;66;SW;4;37%;0%;7

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;81;Partly sunny;89;82;NNW;4;65%;31%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;86;74;Mostly cloudy;91;74;NNE;4;62%;27%;11

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;88;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;78;WNW;9;71%;65%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Spotty showers;56;39;Spotty showers;54;39;W;8;71%;76%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. thunderstorm;77;54;A p.m. t-storm;75;56;NNE;5;57%;84%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm or two;91;83;Rain and wind;90;83;SSE;18;68%;82%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A little a.m. rain;69;57;Partly sunny;75;53;WSW;6;69%;30%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;91;72;Partly sunny;83;76;SSW;10;71%;60%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;69;50;Sunny and pleasant;71;57;NE;10;65%;74%;4

Montreal, Canada;Morning showers;79;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;68;S;1;79%;74%;3

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;78;57;A shower in the p.m.;71;58;SW;8;52%;67%;4

Mumbai, India;Thundershower;86;81;A thunderstorm;86;80;SW;15;84%;81%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;71;51;Spotty showers;73;54;E;7;68%;84%;8

New York, United States;Partly sunny, humid;87;74;A t-storm in spots;87;74;WSW;7;67%;45%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;98;74;Sunny and hot;99;71;W;8;33%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;67;52;Brief p.m. showers;67;50;SW;5;76%;84%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;96;78;Mostly sunny;93;76;WSW;7;55%;17%;9

Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;68;47;Partly sunny;63;44;SW;5;44%;16%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm around;82;64;A p.m. t-storm;80;65;SW;7;84%;66%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, windy;84;79;Winds subsiding;84;79;E;23;72%;2%;9

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm around;86;73;A couple of t-storms;84;73;E;6;84%;86%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;91;75;Clouds and sun;91;75;E;6;73%;76%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;73;53;Partly sunny;74;58;SW;6;51%;41%;2

Perth, Australia;Some sun, a shower;66;43;Partly sunny;67;47;SSE;6;68%;3%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;Partly sunny and hot;96;79;SW;6;55%;35%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with some sun;86;71;Cloudy;85;70;SSE;17;65%;100%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Tropical storm;81;76;Showers and t-storms;91;74;SE;6;60%;69%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A passing shower;74;58;Periods of sun;73;54;W;6;48%;44%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warmer;86;70;A t-storm in spots;87;76;SSE;7;72%;74%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Windy this afternoon;65;47;A little p.m. rain;72;47;NE;9;50%;67%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine, pleasant;82;65;Sunny and pleasant;83;67;SW;7;66%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;84;68;Mostly sunny;85;69;S;9;62%;1%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;55;46;Partly sunny;58;46;E;5;59%;17%;2

Riga, Latvia;A t-storm around;70;56;Showers and t-storms;72;55;SW;12;69%;70%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;70;59;Partly sunny, nice;71;60;SE;5;67%;78%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;115;82;Hot with hazy sun;113;83;ENE;8;8%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunshine and warm;89;67;Partly sunny;89;66;WSW;7;53%;6%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Periods of rain;71;58;Afternoon showers;69;56;SW;8;81%;100%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;78;58;A t-storm in spots;73;58;WSW;9;62%;40%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Inc. clouds;76;63;A couple of t-storms;79;62;ENE;5;78%;87%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A thunderstorm;88;79;Spotty showers;86;76;E;11;76%;77%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Heavy p.m. t-storms;73;65;A t-storm or two;74;65;NW;4;96%;85%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;82;61;Some sun, pleasant;85;60;NE;7;29%;18%;11

Santiago, Chile;Cooler;58;43;A shower in the p.m.;63;40;SSW;5;51%;82%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Wind and rain;86;74;Showers and t-storms;88;72;N;5;80%;77%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and warmer;81;58;Mostly sunny;89;58;NNW;6;52%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;Mostly sunny;75;54;NNE;5;58%;3%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;86;73;Partly sunny, humid;90;75;SW;6;66%;24%;8

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, warm;93;79;Very hot;97;82;ENE;9;55%;28%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;84;77;A thunderstorm;87;79;ESE;5;77%;78%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;88;60;Heavy thunderstorms;84;61;S;5;73%;74%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;78;A passing shower;85;78;ESE;9;75%;78%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;73;55;Showers and t-storms;66;50;NNW;7;61%;63%;4

Sydney, Australia;Windy;62;46;Sunny;62;44;WSW;10;46%;9%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers and t-storms;91;82;Hotter;97;82;WSW;11;57%;17%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;70;58;Showers and t-storms;68;52;SW;12;77%;82%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;102;81;Hazy sun and hot;99;69;NNW;9;21%;5%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds limiting sun;75;58;Partly sunny;74;58;E;6;63%;38%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;96;66;Hazy and not as warm;90;64;SSE;9;21%;2%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;90;75;Sunny and pleasant;90;75;NE;7;52%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very hot;95;72;Very hot;100;73;E;5;43%;8%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm or two;81;75;Humid and warmer;88;75;NE;8;68%;63%;6

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm around;84;70;A thunderstorm;83;70;WSW;9;77%;71%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;90;76;Sunshine, pleasant;87;73;NW;9;63%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;73;Sunny and breezy;93;73;WNW;15;30%;0%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;75;41;Hazy sun;67;45;ENE;8;57%;6%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;69;57;Decreasing clouds;71;54;NW;4;58%;10%;5

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun, nice;79;63;Episodes of sunshine;76;61;W;6;57%;11%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;88;77;A shower in the a.m.;86;76;WNW;5;73%;64%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm around;74;54;Showers and t-storms;74;53;WSW;8;65%;66%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;73;59;Partly sunny;76;58;WSW;10;55%;26%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;56;52;Partly sunny, windy;59;50;NW;22;74%;75%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Afternoon showers;85;77;Overcast, a shower;88;77;SW;6;76%;73%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;80;55;Mostly sunny;76;53;NE;5;42%;5%;8

