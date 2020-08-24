Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, August 24, 2020

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and clouds;83;74;Mostly cloudy;84;74;SW;10;81%;44%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;107;87;Mostly sunny;104;89;NW;9;57%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;97;68;Hazy and very warm;99;72;W;8;23%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Increasingly windy;82;69;Hazy sun;86;66;E;10;57%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the a.m.;68;58;Rain at times;68;59;SW;15;86%;88%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little rain;62;52;Showers around;60;51;SSE;5;82%;90%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as warm;86;69;Inc. clouds;82;64;NNE;6;33%;32%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;70;50;Some sun;70;47;WNW;9;50%;29%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Winds subsiding;88;70;Winds subsiding;92;71;NE;17;39%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;92;72;Partly sunny;91;73;WNW;6;41%;8%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers;60;51;Showers around;60;50;SW;17;77%;66%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;106;73;Hazy sun;108;79;WNW;12;16%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;73;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;S;5;80%;85%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;80;70;Partly sunny;83;70;NNW;7;64%;44%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;95;82;Hazy and hot;97;78;SSW;6;55%;28%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Clearing;82;70;Increasingly windy;85;74;WSW;14;73%;26%;7

Beijing, China;Decreasing clouds;90;68;Partial sunshine;90;72;E;5;65%;6%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Drenching t-storms;83;63;Cooler;71;57;W;7;82%;29%;3

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;72;56;Partly sunny;75;63;SSW;8;48%;36%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;73;47;A thunderstorm;68;47;ESE;7;66%;81%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;86;56;Sunny and nice;83;51;ESE;8;46%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning cloudy;77;60;Partly sunny;78;58;S;9;50%;6%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the a.m.;68;58;Partly sunny;71;60;WSW;11;71%;74%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;90;67;Partly sunny;87;66;E;6;48%;36%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;79;67;Partly sunny;81;57;WNW;7;42%;12%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;75;63;Rainy spells;65;63;NE;8;81%;93%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;92;67;Cloudy, not as hot;85;68;SSE;7;32%;27%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, humid;89;77;Sunny;92;81;E;7;71%;72%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;98;75;Sunny and very warm;100;75;NNE;6;31%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;65;48;Mostly cloudy;64;52;SE;10;77%;92%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunny;83;67;A t-storm in spots;82;67;SSE;4;65%;56%;13

Chennai, India;Cloudy;91;79;A t-storm around;91;79;S;5;71%;67%;11

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny and hot;94;75;Partly sunny;87;74;E;8;68%;32%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;79;SW;7;76%;74%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;64;54;Clouds and sun;66;59;S;8;55%;72%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;88;81;Partly sunny;88;79;SW;9;78%;44%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;97;73;Partly sunny;97;76;E;6;45%;43%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;More sun than clouds;84;69;Partly sunny;88;70;SSE;9;63%;33%;9

Delhi, India;Clearing;88;81;Hazy sun;93;80;SSE;9;72%;55%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;99;67;Partly sunny, warm;98;67;SW;6;24%;34%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;95;81;Couple of t-storms;93;79;ESE;9;78%;89%;7

Dili, East Timor;Warm with clearing;98;66;Sunny and nice;89;72;SSE;6;50%;0%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;61;55;Windy;65;53;W;23;90%;91%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very hot;104;69;Hazy sun, not as hot;92;68;ESE;7;22%;19%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;80;68;Partly sunny, humid;80;70;NE;12;83%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;95;81;Periods of sun;94;80;SE;5;64%;44%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;77;50;Partly sunny;78;53;NE;6;36%;1%;9

Havana, Cuba;Wind and rain;87;78;Thunderstorms;89;76;SE;8;79%;86%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;68;52;Showers and t-storms;64;47;WSW;8;78%;64%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;93;79;A stray thunderstorm;93;79;SW;6;68%;53%;13

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;93;82;A t-storm in spots;93;82;SW;8;72%;72%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;90;78;Mostly sunny, breezy;90;77;ENE;15;52%;12%;11

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;89;73;Clouds and sun;85;73;W;8;70%;35%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;A stray a.m. t-storm;96;81;A t-storm around;90;77;ENE;9;71%;78%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;85;71;Plenty of sunshine;83;66;NE;8;56%;1%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;75;Hazy sun;95;73;E;11;52%;17%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;105;87;Hazy sun and warm;102;85;N;10;40%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;73;48;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;NW;7;22%;0%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;102;65;Mostly sunny;93;67;NNW;6;40%;45%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;A little p.m. rain;92;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;82;WSW;12;77%;79%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;82;69;A t-storm in spots;85;70;SSE;5;78%;74%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;95;79;Turning cloudy;98;81;SSW;9;42%;48%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Thunderstorms;73;61;Drenching t-storms;75;57;WNW;7;79%;86%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Rain and wind;86;80;A thunderstorm;89;79;ENE;8;71%;77%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;87;72;Nice with some sun;87;72;SW;6;63%;44%;10

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;93;81;Showers and t-storms;90;80;ESE;5;82%;90%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;SE;5;73%;75%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;61;31;Mostly sunny;62;30;NNE;9;40%;30%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Clearing;86;74;Clearing;83;74;WSW;7;74%;37%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;70;60;Clouds and sun;64;60;SSE;10;77%;9%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;95;66;Mostly sunny;88;67;N;8;49%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;A p.m. thundershower;72;60;Very windy;69;57;WSW;24;78%;84%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;81;69;Mostly sunny;90;69;SSE;6;55%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;78;70;Decreasing clouds;79;71;SSW;7;74%;38%;6

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;94;68;Sunshine, very hot;97;66;SW;5;34%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Variable clouds;87;81;Partly sunny;90;84;NW;7;59%;24%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Sunny intervals;88;74;Partly sunny;90;74;S;5;69%;73%;11

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;80;A t-storm around;90;79;WSW;10;69%;55%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Spotty showers;54;39;Partly sunny;55;41;WSW;8;72%;47%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. thunderstorm;72;57;A thunderstorm;71;57;NNE;7;64%;82%;9

Miami, United States;Rain and wind;88;83;A thunderstorm;91;82;SE;12;67%;72%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;A thunderstorm;72;52;WNW;6;77%;67%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;93;74;A shower in the a.m.;82;76;S;10;76%;74%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;57;Cooler with showers;64;59;NNE;8;84%;89%;1

Montreal, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;68;A t-storm around;74;50;WNW;8;68%;41%;6

Moscow, Russia;Not as warm;73;53;Turning cloudy, warm;76;61;S;6;56%;73%;4

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;86;77;Some sun, a t-storm;87;80;SW;12;83%;73%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A passing shower;72;50;Mostly cloudy;75;52;ENE;7;62%;41%;9

New York, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;A t-storm around;91;67;NW;8;55%;49%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Hot with sunshine;98;72;Sunny and hot;97;70;W;8;39%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Brief p.m. showers;68;50;Showers around;66;50;NW;4;80%;71%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;95;79;Mostly sunny;94;78;W;7;53%;63%;9

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;63;44;Partly sunny;64;49;ESE;5;51%;67%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Showers and t-storms;84;65;Not as warm;73;48;NW;15;67%;40%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, breezy;84;78;Clouds and sun, nice;84;78;ESE;18;68%;66%;9

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;88;76;A couple of t-storms;84;76;SW;7;86%;77%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. shower or two;93;74;A shower or two;89;75;ENE;5;75%;62%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;72;59;Periods of sun;80;60;WSW;12;52%;27%;3

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;68;45;Mostly sunny;68;48;SSE;7;59%;1%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;94;79;Partly sunny and hot;97;79;SW;5;53%;38%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;82;72;Downpours;81;74;SE;13;87%;86%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;95;74;A heavy thunderstorm;89;75;ESE;4;67%;61%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;72;54;Clouds and sun;75;62;SSW;6;47%;11%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;87;77;Rain and a t-storm;87;74;ENE;7;77%;83%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;67;47;A little p.m. rain;71;48;NE;9;51%;67%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;82;66;Partly sunny, nice;86;68;W;6;70%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;85;68;Mostly cloudy;85;70;S;8;62%;27%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;55;44;Clouds and sun;56;44;SSE;5;74%;27%;3

Riga, Latvia;Some sun, a t-storm;73;55;Showers and t-storms;65;50;WSW;9;81%;65%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;71;61;Periods of sun;72;62;SSW;7;58%;77%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;113;78;Hazy and very warm;110;85;E;7;11%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Partial sunshine;87;67;Partly sunny;91;66;W;7;44%;0%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Afternoon showers;70;53;A shower or two;68;55;SSE;7;70%;82%;3

San Francisco, United States;A t-storm around;76;60;Mostly sunny;71;58;WSW;9;71%;3%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;77;63;A couple of t-storms;79;63;ENE;6;78%;96%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;82;78;A shower or two;89;79;SE;10;74%;61%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm or two;74;64;Cloudy, a t-storm;75;64;W;4;97%;80%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;83;61;Mostly cloudy;84;60;S;9;29%;14%;5

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;66;41;Rain and drizzle;57;39;S;5;59%;87%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;89;72;A heavy thunderstorm;87;73;ENE;6;78%;74%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;87;58;Mostly sunny;86;64;NNW;7;55%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;74;54;Sunshine and nice;76;54;NNE;6;59%;3%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Sun and some clouds;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;NE;5;63%;56%;7

Shanghai, China;Sunshine, very hot;97;81;Very hot;97;82;NW;13;54%;73%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;91;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;77;SE;5;80%;72%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy thunderstorm;86;60;Drenching t-storms;79;57;W;5;78%;73%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;86;79;A shower or two;87;79;E;10;75%;81%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;67;52;Partly sunny;67;48;W;7;46%;4%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;64;45;Partly sunny, cool;59;43;W;8;62%;10%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;93;82;Very hot;100;83;WSW;12;49%;38%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;71;52;Showers and t-storms;66;50;SW;7;78%;64%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny and hot;98;68;Hazy sun, not as hot;87;66;NNW;8;42%;30%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;More sun than clouds;75;59;Some sun;76;54;ENE;7;56%;8%;7

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;91;63;Hazy sun;85;64;SW;8;28%;12%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;90;75;Plenty of sunshine;90;76;N;7;54%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Very hot;97;73;A thunderstorm;91;71;N;5;59%;57%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;88;75;Partly sunny, warm;92;75;SSE;7;61%;23%;9

Toronto, Canada;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;70;A t-storm around;80;59;NNW;12;67%;46%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;88;74;Mostly sunny;85;74;NW;8;61%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;91;72;Plenty of sun;91;69;WNW;14;33%;0%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;70;49;A stray t-shower;70;47;NE;9;50%;57%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;70;54;Turning sunny, nice;72;55;SE;4;61%;6%;5

Vienna, Austria;Turning cloudy;77;60;More sun than clouds;78;57;SE;6;49%;4%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Variable cloudiness;86;77;Clouds and sun;92;78;W;5;59%;44%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;74;51;Showers and t-storms;70;51;WNW;7;72%;65%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;77;58;Showers and t-storms;73;55;SSW;9;66%;64%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;61;49;A couple of showers;56;45;S;17;79%;81%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Spotty showers;85;76;Showers around;90;77;SW;7;71%;73%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;77;54;Plenty of sunshine;79;54;NE;4;34%;1%;8

