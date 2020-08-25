Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, August 25, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;82;74;Mostly cloudy;83;74;SSW;8;81%;22%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;104;84;Mostly sunny;101;89;N;8;55%;1%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;97;69;Warm with hazy sun;99;70;W;11;35%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny, low humidity;87;69;Hazy sun;87;67;ENE;9;51%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;68;62;Very windy;67;55;NW;31;78%;68%;1

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;60;51;Showers around;59;49;ESE;4;86%;92%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun, nice;83;65;Hazy sun;84;66;SE;7;27%;1%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;68;51;Sunshine and nice;77;54;W;10;45%;19%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny, windy and hot;91;71;Winds subsiding;93;72;NE;16;33%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Abundant sunshine;92;73;Rain and drizzle;91;72;NNE;8;48%;53%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;58;47;Winds subsiding;57;49;WSW;13;64%;44%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;108;75;Hazy sun and breezy;109;77;WNW;14;15%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;72;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;SSE;4;78%;66%;12

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy, nice;85;72;A t-storm around;83;69;W;7;69%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;98;81;Hot with hazy sun;98;78;SSW;7;53%;15%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Increasingly windy;86;71;Sunny and humid;85;72;ESE;9;75%;2%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;91;72;Humid with some sun;84;70;NNW;6;75%;18%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain this morning;76;56;Partly sunny, warmer;83;60;SE;4;54%;2%;6

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;74;62;Very windy;67;59;W;24;71%;86%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;69;48;Rather cloudy;67;49;ESE;6;66%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;82;53;Sunny and pleasant;83;52;ESE;8;30%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine, pleasant;79;58;Partly sunny, warm;85;62;WNW;10;51%;1%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;73;60;Spotty showers;68;56;WSW;20;65%;74%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;85;65;Partly sunny, nice;83;62;WNW;5;48%;4%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;Sun and some clouds;86;64;WNW;8;45%;6%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Spotty showers;70;64;Rain, then a shower;74;53;SW;7;74%;67%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rather cloudy;92;69;Hazy sunshine;86;69;SE;7;34%;42%;12

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;93;78;Some wind and rain;90;78;SSE;23;67%;86%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;98;74;Sunny and very warm;99;73;NNE;7;30%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Afternoon showers;61;51;Plenty of sunshine;64;44;SE;11;59%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;82;67;A thunderstorm;83;67;SSE;4;66%;62%;12

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;93;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;80;SSW;6;71%;72%;7

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;86;74;Mostly sunny and hot;93;76;SW;9;56%;16%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;78;Mostly cloudy;87;79;SSW;8;74%;77%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Turning cloudy;65;58;Periods of rain;67;55;NW;10;76%;87%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;88;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;79;SW;6;80%;83%;6

Dallas, United States;More sun than clouds;97;77;A stray thunderstorm;92;77;ESE;16;63%;55%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunny intervals;86;70;A shower in the a.m.;86;71;SE;9;73%;81%;9

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;88;81;A stray thunderstorm;91;80;WSW;4;76%;73%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;98;66;Mostly cloudy, warm;96;64;WNW;6;30%;42%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Heavy thunderstorms;93;80;A t-storm in spots;89;78;SE;13;73%;85%;4

Dili, East Timor;Sunny and very warm;97;65;Increasing clouds;90;75;SSE;6;53%;8%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Very windy;65;51;A passing shower;66;51;WSW;13;78%;82%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as hot;92;68;Mostly cloudy;77;63;ENE;6;40%;64%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Humid with clearing;84;70;Partly sunny;82;69;NE;5;80%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;96;81;Mostly cloudy, warm;96;79;SSE;6;63%;27%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partial sunshine;79;53;Mostly sunny, nice;82;59;NE;5;32%;2%;9

Havana, Cuba;Thunderstorms;88;75;A thunderstorm;89;75;ESE;8;73%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;66;47;Spotty showers;66;47;WNW;8;61%;67%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;95;79;A t-storm around;95;79;SW;9;65%;51%;12

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;92;82;A t-storm or two;90;80;SW;9;76%;87%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;89;77;Mostly sunny;89;77;ENE;14;50%;33%;11

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;88;71;Mostly cloudy;83;72;W;8;74%;43%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;79;A morning t-storm;88;75;ENE;9;76%;86%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and nice;85;69;Partly sunny;83;66;NE;8;58%;4%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Windy this afternoon;93;76;Hazy sunshine;92;74;ENE;7;57%;14%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;103;86;Hazy sun and warm;100;85;N;10;45%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;77;51;Lots of sun, nice;79;48;ENE;6;20%;20%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny and hot;98;71;A p.m. t-storm;83;67;NNW;4;58%;89%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Thunderstorms;87;78;Thunderstorms;87;82;W;11;79%;87%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;84;70;Showers and t-storms;84;69;SW;5;82%;87%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;95;81;Hazy sunshine;99;80;SW;9;41%;37%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;77;57;Clouds and sun, nice;74;59;SSW;8;62%;19%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;88;79;A thunderstorm;89;81;ENE;14;68%;78%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;87;71;Mostly cloudy;88;72;WSW;8;63%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;93;81;Rain and a t-storm;89;80;SSE;7;81%;75%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;95;77;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;SSE;5;69%;86%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partial sunshine;63;30;Mostly sunny, mild;61;31;E;7;42%;12%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sunshine;86;74;Variable cloudiness;84;75;SW;6;75%;44%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;64;60;Sun and clouds;64;60;SSE;8;79%;11%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;92;67;Partly sunny;91;69;N;8;53%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Windy;70;57;Windy in the morning;70;54;WSW;17;61%;30%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;86;69;Clouds break;91;69;S;6;52%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;79;70;Partly sunny, nice;80;71;SSW;8;73%;41%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;98;66;Sunshine, very hot;98;67;WSW;5;23%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;88;80;Some sun;90;84;NW;7;62%;29%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A passing shower;90;76;A t-storm around;88;77;NW;5;76%;55%;11

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;90;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;78;W;10;70%;57%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;54;39;Partly sunny;59;46;N;7;62%;8%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Cloudy;66;56;A thunderstorm;75;57;W;4;59%;71%;10

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;91;83;Showers and t-storms;90;82;E;10;68%;82%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A thunderstorm;69;49;Partly sunny;69;56;S;7;65%;72%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower in the a.m.;90;77;Nice with some sun;83;76;S;9;74%;57%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers and t-storms;63;60;Rain and a t-storm;67;53;NNW;8;80%;86%;1

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;75;50;Mostly sunny, cooler;66;52;WNW;8;49%;5%;6

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;76;57;Morning rain;68;53;WNW;9;76%;73%;3

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;86;80;A t-storm in spots;87;78;SW;9;81%;75%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;77;50;Clouds and sun, nice;75;55;E;7;60%;41%;9

New York, United States;Severe thunderstorms;92;66;Not as warm;80;69;W;9;40%;11%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Hot with sunshine;97;71;Mostly sunny and hot;96;71;W;8;45%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A few showers;67;49;Thickening clouds;65;55;S;9;76%;81%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;92;79;A t-storm around;94;76;NW;5;51%;55%;9

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;64;47;Clearing;65;48;NNW;4;63%;8%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Windy, not as warm;73;48;Mostly sunny;66;50;W;10;54%;67%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;84;78;Partly sunny, breezy;84;78;ESE;20;77%;57%;9

Panama City, Panama;Afternoon t-storms;84;74;A couple of t-storms;86;76;SSW;13;78%;82%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;91;75;Partly sunny;90;75;ENE;5;73%;60%;11

Paris, France;Windy this afternoon;83;59;Clouds and sun, nice;74;54;NW;10;47%;4%;5

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;70;40;Plenty of sun;69;49;SSE;7;74%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;96;79;A p.m. t-storm;97;79;SW;7;55%;69%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;84;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;SSE;13;78%;77%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A heavy thunderstorm;91;75;A thunderstorm;91;75;ESE;6;61%;71%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning cloudy;74;62;Windy;76;59;WSW;20;39%;12%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;83;73;Windy;91;77;ENE;27;77%;96%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;68;48;A little p.m. rain;72;46;SW;9;47%;67%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;84;70;Partly sunny;93;68;NNW;7;54%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Increasing clouds;85;70;Partly sunny;84;70;SSE;11;65%;60%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;55;44;Partly sunny;53;44;NW;6;66%;17%;3

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;64;49;Spotty showers;66;53;ESE;8;73%;85%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with some sun;71;63;Periods of sun;71;63;N;6;76%;46%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;108;81;Hazy sun and warm;108;82;ENE;8;12%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;87;65;Mostly sunny;91;68;W;7;48%;0%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;68;55;Partial sunshine;65;51;SW;9;71%;55%;4

San Francisco, United States;Hazy sun;71;58;Mostly sunny;68;58;WSW;11;67%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm or two;75;64;Cloudy with t-storms;73;65;SSE;4;85%;100%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;88;77;Partly sunny;89;78;E;11;72%;74%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy;74;64;A couple of t-storms;72;63;ESE;4;100%;78%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower in the p.m.;83;60;Cloudy;79;60;E;6;49%;49%;7

Santiago, Chile;A little p.m. rain;60;39;Partly sunny;58;34;SW;4;58%;54%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A heavy thunderstorm;89;73;A thunderstorm;88;74;N;5;77%;56%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunlit and nice;83;62;Plenty of sun;88;64;NNW;7;56%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;76;54;Clouds and sun, nice;75;54;NE;6;60%;3%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Partial sunshine;94;79;Some wind and rain;94;80;ESE;24;70%;89%;6

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny and hot;95;81;Rain and drizzle;93;81;W;13;67%;91%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;78;SSE;6;79%;76%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Heavy p.m. t-storms;72;54;Partly sunny;80;54;SW;6;61%;2%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;More sun than clouds;88;78;Partly sunny;87;79;ENE;11;73%;74%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;68;48;A touch of rain;68;49;NE;5;52%;66%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny, but cool;60;45;Plenty of sunshine;65;44;NW;9;53%;1%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;97;84;Very hot;99;81;S;8;54%;55%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;67;50;Spotty showers;66;52;S;7;62%;86%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as warm;86;64;Downpours;71;61;E;8;93%;79%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and some clouds;79;62;Nice with sunshine;79;57;ENE;6;49%;5%;7

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;83;66;Hazy sunshine;85;66;SSE;7;28%;2%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;90;76;Mostly sunny, nice;89;76;NNW;8;53%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;More sun than clouds;90;68;Mostly sunny, warm;93;68;ESE;5;47%;1%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun, warm;93;74;A t-storm around;92;78;SSE;7;63%;71%;8

Toronto, Canada;Breezy with some sun;81;59;Not as warm;70;65;SSW;7;71%;74%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;86;72;Partly sunny;85;70;ESE;7;62%;25%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;90;68;Sunny and beautiful;91;70;W;8;39%;0%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-shower in spots;70;43;Clouds;73;49;ESE;9;55%;60%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Turning sunny, nice;71;55;Variable cloudiness;72;55;ESE;4;61%;4%;3

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, nice;78;57;Partly sunny;85;62;WNW;8;51%;0%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;WNW;6;76%;71%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;67;50;Showers and t-storms;66;55;SSW;7;70%;85%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A thunderstorm;73;54;A p.m. t-shower;78;59;SW;13;58%;80%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower or two;57;44;Winds subsiding;53;48;NW;17;57%;17%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers around;88;76;A thunderstorm;89;76;SW;6;77%;72%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;80;55;Sunny and pleasant;81;56;NE;4;34%;0%;8

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather