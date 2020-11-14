Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, November 14, 2020

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the p.m.;88;78;Showers around;86;77;S;7;82%;85%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;A shower in the p.m.;87;74;Sunny and nice;87;69;NE;5;45%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;67;51;Rainy times;61;48;N;5;66%;71%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Becoming cloudy;73;59;Partly sunny;69;57;WSW;9;63%;34%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;57;52;Rain, windy, mild;60;47;SSW;23;85%;88%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;24;13;Mostly sunny, cold;19;9;NNE;5;86%;0%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cool with sunshine;53;32;Plenty of sunshine;57;34;NNW;5;48%;2%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;23;17;Cloudy with snow;23;11;WSW;8;70%;94%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;98;73;A strong t-storm;86;72;SSE;6;70%;86%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;67;49;A stray shower;65;49;NE;3;66%;49%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;69;57;Mostly sunny, nice;72;55;W;7;59%;2%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;77;49;Hazy sun;77;51;ESE;3;47%;7%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers, some heavy;91;74;Morning showers;90;74;SE;5;80%;93%;4

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;82;66;Spotty showers;80;70;E;8;79%;80%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;93;70;Mostly cloudy;91;75;E;6;53%;19%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Turning cloudy;67;55;Partly sunny;68;57;W;13;79%;27%;2

Beijing, China;Clouds breaking;57;39;Partly sunny, mild;63;41;NNE;5;61%;3%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;52;39;Partly sunny;54;41;ESE;4;89%;12%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rather cloudy, mild;57;47;Mostly cloudy, mild;57;48;S;9;66%;72%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Brief p.m. showers;66;51;A little p.m. rain;66;51;NE;5;75%;86%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;68;A p.m. t-storm;82;68;WSW;5;73%;84%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds;47;42;Periods of sun;49;44;SE;10;89%;28%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;58;54;Windy with rain;58;47;SW;19;71%;87%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy;53;36;Periods of sun;54;35;SSW;3;75%;27%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;48;41;Partly sunny;50;42;ESE;5;78%;36%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A couple of showers;79;63;Decreasing clouds;79;56;E;8;56%;3%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A thunderstorm;83;69;A p.m. t-storm;80;67;NNE;6;52%;81%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;65;47;Mostly sunny;68;46;WNW;5;64%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;80;62;Partly sunny;75;60;WNW;9;52%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy, not as warm;67;56;Turning sunny;66;57;SSE;13;56%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;81;68;Cloudy with a shower;81;69;NNW;3;71%;84%;3

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;90;78;Overcast, showers;83;78;E;9;91%;99%;2

Chicago, United States;An afternoon shower;48;41;Very windy;46;32;W;30;62%;56%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;77;SSE;5;78%;76%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;49;46;A shower in the a.m.;53;47;S;9;85%;84%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Warm with sunshine;95;77;Hazy and less humid;91;77;N;7;51%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;82;51;Mostly sunny, cooler;68;44;ESE;7;24%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun, a shower;89;75;A morning shower;87;75;SSE;7;71%;62%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;81;61;A t-storm or two;79;61;ESE;10;70%;83%;4

Denver, United States;Very windy, cooler;46;27;Plenty of sunshine;60;36;SSW;9;25%;6%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and very warm;93;69;Hazy sunshine;91;67;NW;5;56%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;98;74;A shower in the p.m.;92;73;E;5;64%;60%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;54;44;Spotty showers;48;43;W;21;79%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Snow showers;37;28;Not as cold;44;27;NNE;4;59%;9%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rather cloudy;66;60;Mostly sunny;70;63;WNW;3;84%;7%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;82;67;Rain, not as warm;70;68;NW;10;73%;90%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;84;56;Mostly sunny;86;60;ENE;5;31%;3%;14

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;85;73;Sunny and pleasant;84;74;ENE;9;70%;3%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds;40;36;A stray shower;39;38;SSE;12;86%;55%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;91;75;Mostly cloudy;90;76;SE;5;64%;44%;5

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;80;70;Variable cloudiness;77;70;ENE;8;66%;44%;3

Honolulu, United States;Sun and some clouds;86;72;Sunshine and nice;85;72;NE;9;61%;42%;5

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;87;66;Sunny and nice;85;69;SE;6;53%;28%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;A few p.m. showers;71;55;Cooler with rain;63;51;NE;9;93%;94%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler;56;52;A shower;57;49;NE;9;78%;62%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;ENE;7;75%;69%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;90;78;Brilliant sunshine;91;79;N;7;58%;4%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;82;59;Hazy sunshine;84;61;N;7;31%;3%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy, downpours;44;37;A shower in the a.m.;44;24;SW;6;66%;59%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;89;64;Mostly sunny;89;60;NW;7;38%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;75;49;Hazy sun;78;49;SE;4;50%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;96;69;Hazy sunshine;94;70;NNW;14;20%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;44;38;Mostly cloudy;46;36;ESE;3;86%;72%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower;89;78;Some wind and rain;87;77;ENE;29;70%;82%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;86;73;A t-storm around;89;73;NE;5;73%;71%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;88;69;Hazy sun;90;67;N;6;43%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;92;77;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;ESE;4;74%;80%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Turning sunny;66;36;A morning shower;65;37;ENE;10;27%;51%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Hazy sunshine;90;78;A shower in the a.m.;88;77;SSW;6;75%;81%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;68;62;Partly sunny;67;62;SSE;9;74%;8%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Occasional rain;68;61;Variable cloudiness;70;60;S;8;86%;32%;2

London, United Kingdom;Windy;58;54;Very windy;56;46;WSW;26;81%;89%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then some sun;71;54;Sunny and warmer;81;58;NNE;4;33%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;84;75;A morning shower;85;76;SW;7;71%;57%;10

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;55;51;Partly sunny;62;53;SW;7;72%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;A p.m. shower or two;85;81;A.M. showers, cloudy;88;80;WNW;7;77%;100%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;76;NNE;4;74%;74%;10

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;88;78;A stray t-shower;91;77;E;7;68%;47%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;73;55;Becoming cloudy;88;66;NNE;17;37%;59%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sun;77;47;Hazy sun;75;48;NNE;7;32%;25%;6

Miami, United States;Sunshine, a shower;84;76;Sunshine and nice;84;74;E;8;72%;29%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;37;35;Mostly cloudy;38;33;ESE;6;85%;32%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;86;78;A shower in places;85;79;E;9;72%;57%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning out cloudy;74;63;Not as warm;69;56;SE;12;65%;11%;8

Montreal, Canada;Decreasing clouds;43;30;Afternoon rain;43;39;S;10;62%;92%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;37;31;Cloudy;34;28;SE;8;74%;43%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;95;80;Hazy sun;94;80;NNE;7;51%;1%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;77;60;A t-storm around;77;60;NE;12;64%;65%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;53;37;Afternoon rain;60;44;WSW;17;51%;88%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower or two;76;55;A shower in the a.m.;66;53;WNW;7;79%;65%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Some sun, a flurry;25;20;Cloudy;27;18;E;6;81%;58%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;67;44;Clouds and sun;71;54;SE;5;64%;27%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;45;41;Spotty showers;51;47;ESE;8;86%;89%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Turning sunny;41;25;Windy with rain;43;34;SW;19;76%;87%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with sunshine;85;78;A shower in the a.m.;85;76;ENE;6;76%;84%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;84;76;A shower and t-storm;83;76;SW;11;82%;77%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A thunderstorm;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;ENE;6;79%;66%;9

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, mild;62;55;Windy with rain;60;48;SW;18;63%;73%;1

Perth, Australia;Times of rain;71;56;Mostly cloudy;67;54;WSW;12;52%;9%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;90;73;Turning out cloudy;88;75;NNW;7;63%;19%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;88;76;A t-storm around;92;76;NNW;12;66%;55%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Hazy sunshine;89;72;Mostly cloudy;88;71;ESE;6;56%;7%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;More clouds than sun;57;38;Partly sunny;50;40;SSE;5;79%;27%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy, warm;65;37;Hazy and mild;61;40;N;4;73%;14%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;67;51;Afternoon rain;67;52;ENE;8;64%;91%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;78;58;Sunny and very warm;82;59;ESE;6;61%;5%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;87;78;A shower in the a.m.;87;78;E;9;64%;66%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny, chilly;36;31;Cloudy;38;33;ESE;6;64%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;40;36;Mostly cloudy;42;41;SE;9;90%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;79;72;Hazy sun and humid;83;73;E;8;77%;50%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, not as warm;79;59;Hazy sunshine;83;66;SSE;9;26%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;A shower or two;67;54;A shower in places;68;57;ESE;6;82%;76%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;37;26;Clouds and sun;33;28;SSE;5;77%;31%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;59;47;Plenty of sunshine;62;51;NNE;5;75%;11%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;77;61;A shower and t-storm;76;63;NW;6;81%;78%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Variable clouds;84;76;A shower in places;84;75;E;12;75%;76%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm around;75;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;64;N;4;99%;66%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;81;41;Sunny and pleasant;75;41;E;5;27%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, warmer;75;48;Hazy sunshine;78;48;SW;7;37%;8%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;86;73;Decreasing clouds;86;72;N;9;75%;26%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little rain;66;58;More clouds than sun;68;57;ESE;6;86%;44%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy, rain;48;44;A shower or two;53;44;SSW;11;74%;84%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mild with clearing;67;41;Hazy sun;62;42;WNW;4;66%;4%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;70;61;Clouds and sun;70;63;ENE;9;54%;5%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;89;78;Afternoon showers;89;79;ENE;6;79%;98%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;53;33;Partly sunny;52;33;SSW;3;76%;10%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;83;76;A shower or two;84;76;ESE;7;75%;79%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;49;43;A shower in places;50;48;SSE;7;89%;55%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;80;63;Plenty of sunshine;83;69;N;12;55%;0%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;75;70;Partly sunny, warmer;83;71;E;11;66%;12%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;38;33;Mostly cloudy;37;36;SSE;9;91%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cold with clearing;45;29;Mostly sunny, chilly;46;29;ENE;5;51%;9%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rather cloudy;50;37;Sun and clouds;52;39;NNE;5;68%;30%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;54;41;Rather cloudy;54;40;S;5;41%;17%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;79;64;A couple of showers;73;62;W;9;62%;87%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;67;47;Sun and some clouds;67;47;ESE;3;62%;44%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;64;48;Mostly sunny;67;52;SW;9;59%;4%;3

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;44;40;Very windy, rain;51;37;WSW;30;79%;92%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;72;58;Mostly sunny;74;59;SE;4;50%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;82;55;Partly sunny, nice;76;59;W;4;49%;27%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;44;10;Cloudy and colder;35;15;ESE;6;65%;8%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;45;41;A shower in the a.m.;49;41;SE;6;67%;83%;2

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds;47;40;Partly sunny;48;41;SE;9;89%;37%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;87;64;Partly sunny, warm;88;70;ESE;5;50%;80%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;39;37;Rather cloudy;42;39;SSE;6;84%;44%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;48;44;Rather cloudy;52;40;SSE;6;91%;37%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, sunshine;62;57;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;59;N;19;71%;1%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;94;75;Hazy sunshine;93;72;NNW;6;64%;5%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;52;30;Sun and clouds;51;30;NE;2;63%;33%;2

