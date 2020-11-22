Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, November 22, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A passing shower;84;77;A p.m. shower or two;87;78;SSE;8;81%;84%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;88;73;Mostly sunny;84;75;WNW;12;55%;28%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;65;42;Plenty of sunshine;61;38;N;2;45%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;62;46;Partly sunny;60;47;E;5;56%;27%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;54;42;Partly sunny;50;42;S;8;78%;12%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;31;22;Morning flurries;28;17;ESE;15;79%;61%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun, cold;43;27;Partly sunny, cool;51;34;ENE;7;41%;26%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;17;11;Cloudy;20;11;ENE;6;84%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;97;68;Sunshine, very hot;100;75;ENE;11;26%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;A shower or two;60;50;Partly sunny;59;49;NNE;5;63%;4%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;66;52;Mostly cloudy;65;58;NNW;4;52%;36%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;72;49;Hazy sun;71;45;NW;9;49%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with showers;86;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;74;ESE;4;84%;82%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;82;62;Clouds limiting sun;82;63;NE;8;56%;10%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;A t-storm around;92;78;ENE;6;68%;47%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;59;43;Mostly sunny;60;45;WNW;9;72%;2%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;39;23;Chilly with sunshine;45;27;WSW;7;30%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;44;34;Fog, then some sun;47;36;NW;3;80%;20%;1

Berlin, Germany;A shower in the p.m.;49;38;Partly sunny;45;36;WSW;11;73%;11%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;68;48;A little p.m. rain;69;48;SE;5;65%;67%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;83;68;A little rain;79;66;E;11;74%;67%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;39;31;A shower in spots;41;30;NW;4;82%;45%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;50;40;Partly sunny;48;40;SSW;4;81%;7%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;45;32;Partly sunny;50;36;WSW;6;68%;16%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;40;30;Fog, then some sun;40;30;NW;4;86%;45%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;85;65;Sunshine;88;73;NE;11;51%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;84;66;A t-storm around;86;67;NE;5;44%;64%;10

Busan, South Korea;A.M. showers, cloudy;55;36;Plenty of sun;55;37;NW;6;39%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;74;59;Clouds and sun;75;61;NE;7;63%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Periods of sun;70;57;Rather cloudy;65;59;NW;10;61%;67%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;84;71;Some sun, a t-storm;84;71;SE;4;62%;63%;7

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;90;76;Some brightening;87;78;NNE;11;77%;63%;3

Chicago, United States;Rain and snow shower;47;36;Partly sunny;45;35;SE;6;60%;41%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;89;75;A t-storm around;87;75;N;8;77%;65%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny intervals;47;39;Mostly cloudy;45;39;W;13;77%;44%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;89;77;Warm with hazy sun;90;77;N;4;50%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;63;47;Partly sunny;64;58;SE;8;77%;27%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;88;75;A shower or two;87;74;SE;7;77%;82%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;73;48;Hazy sunshine;74;50;N;1;55%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sun;48;35;Not as cool;60;32;N;6;42%;81%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and less humid;81;59;Hazy sunshine;81;59;NW;6;46%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon t-storms;90;74;A t-storm or two;91;73;E;4;68%;77%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Turning cloudy;46;38;A morning shower;53;50;SSW;12;81%;82%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and chilly;44;21;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;24;NNE;5;41%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Winds subsiding;65;61;Partly sunny;64;61;E;17;67%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Spotty showers;83;73;A shower;80;69;NE;7;70%;82%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;86;63;Mostly sunny;89;64;ENE;6;36%;32%;14

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, pleasant;81;67;A p.m. shower or two;80;68;NE;9;77%;81%;5

Helsinki, Finland;More clouds than sun;44;38;Spotty showers;41;34;WNW;12;82%;82%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;N;3;69%;52%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;88;70;Mostly cloudy;81;67;ENE;11;64%;34%;3

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;85;74;A shower or two;83;74;ENE;17;64%;85%;2

Hyderabad, India;Not as hot;86;64;Mostly cloudy;83;63;NE;5;64%;3%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy and cool;66;49;Rain and drizzle;61;48;NNW;6;72%;85%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;51;44;Mostly sunny;52;46;ENE;6;71%;0%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;W;7;74%;77%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;88;77;Hazy sunshine;88;77;NNW;8;58%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Warmer;73;57;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;58;NNW;11;70%;58%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and chilly;49;34;Brief a.m. showers;39;28;N;5;76%;88%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;83;59;Sunny and pleasant;83;63;N;7;52%;6%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;42;Hazy sun;68;42;SSW;4;63%;4%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy;91;70;Hazy sunshine;94;69;N;12;23%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Rather cloudy;36;33;Periods of sun;42;34;W;9;68%;67%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;85;76;A shower and t-storm;84;76;NNE;6;80%;81%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;89;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;75;NNE;5;73%;63%;5

Kolkata, India;Sunny and less humid;82;57;Hazy sun;78;58;N;6;42%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;87;75;A couple of t-storms;85;75;WNW;4;80%;84%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;64;35;Some sunshine;67;33;E;10;31%;27%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;91;76;A shower in the a.m.;89;76;SSW;6;75%;75%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;70;62;Clouds and sun;71;63;SSE;9;67%;6%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;66;52;Sunny intervals;65;52;E;5;73%;3%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;52;41;Partly sunny;51;48;SW;6;78%;50%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;70;52;Plenty of sunshine;65;50;SE;5;67%;3%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;86;77;Partly sunny;85;76;SSW;6;69%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Abundant sunshine;58;39;Mostly sunny;60;40;E;2;60%;4%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;81;A morning shower;86;81;NNW;6;71%;76%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;85;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;NNW;5;81%;84%;4

Manila, Philippines;Nice with some sun;87;76;Partly sunny;87;75;NE;9;66%;30%;4

Melbourne, Australia;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;64;Partly sunny;73;51;SSW;15;63%;27%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and warmer;74;46;Mostly sunny;73;47;NE;4;35%;7%;6

Miami, United States;A shower;82;70;A shower in spots;82;71;NE;10;72%;56%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Snow and rain;33;33;A shower in spots;39;34;W;12;82%;75%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;91;78;Mostly sunny;91;78;S;8;61%;12%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;77;61;Turning sunny;83;68;NE;10;46%;1%;10

Montreal, Canada;A little p.m. snow;37;32;Morning rain, cloudy;41;25;WNW;8;77%;75%;0

Moscow, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;28;28;A bit of a.m. snow;36;34;SW;7;93%;78%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny;91;77;Hazy sun;91;77;NNE;7;47%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;81;60;A t-storm in spots;79;60;NNE;10;64%;65%;10

New York, United States;Cooler;50;49;Morning rain, cloudy;55;39;NW;18;62%;76%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Nice with sunshine;72;53;Sunny and delightful;71;52;S;6;57%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;22;11;Low clouds;22;13;NNE;5;88%;15%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;65;52;Partly sunny;59;42;NNE;10;60%;3%;2

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;42;31;Partly sunny;38;34;WNW;6;67%;66%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. snow;35;29;Mostly cloudy;37;18;WNW;14;76%;31%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;84;79;Afternoon showers;85;78;W;11;77%;98%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;84;76;A shower and t-storm;85;76;NNW;3;80%;80%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy, p.m. showers;85;76;A thunderstorm;86;76;E;6;81%;64%;8

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;51;40;Fog, then some sun;50;37;S;4;83%;18%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny;82;63;Sunshine and hot;92;68;SSE;11;31%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;92;79;Clouds and sun;92;78;N;7;59%;55%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;88;77;A t-storm in spots;89;77;NNE;10;74%;69%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower;87;72;Spotty showers;87;73;ESE;4;66%;76%;3

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;43;38;A shower in spots;43;30;W;7;77%;45%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, cooler;46;20;Hazy sunshine;42;21;NNW;5;45%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;68;52;Afternoon showers;70;51;S;8;60%;75%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and nice;76;48;Sunlit and nice;72;50;S;4;60%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;85;79;Rain tapering off;84;78;SE;10;67%;82%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;35;30;Some sun;36;29;NE;8;58%;5%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;46;41;Spotty showers;46;39;WNW;11;79%;72%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;76;69;Partly sunny;78;70;E;9;71%;44%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;81;56;Hazy sunshine;73;55;NNE;6;34%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Sunshine;57;44;Mostly sunny;63;44;NNE;4;66%;5%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;40;34;A couple of showers;40;32;WSW;8;81%;83%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sun, some clouds;59;49;Mostly sunny;60;47;NNE;8;62%;3%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;72;64;A shower and t-storm;74;65;ENE;5;84%;81%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;86;75;A shower in spots;87;74;SSE;9;69%;52%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;79;66;A p.m. t-storm;78;66;N;6;94%;71%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;77;47;Sunshine, pleasant;76;49;ENE;5;28%;8%;7

Santiago, Chile;Thickening clouds;89;50;Sunny and pleasant;85;50;SW;7;36%;13%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;84;75;Spotty showers;85;74;NNE;6;78%;100%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;67;45;Nice with some sun;65;45;ESE;3;72%;5%;2

Seattle, United States;A p.m. shower or two;47;42;A morning shower;50;45;SSE;6;74%;71%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Colder this morning;48;27;Sunny, but chilly;44;30;NW;5;41%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;59;52;Cloudy;59;52;NNE;9;46%;69%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;90;77;Thunderstorms;88;78;NNW;5;81%;85%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Fog, then some sun;47;28;Mostly sunny;49;32;W;3;76%;7%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;77;A shower in places;83;77;E;14;74%;55%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Abundant sunshine;46;34;Mostly sunny;41;30;WNW;11;60%;8%;1

Sydney, Australia;A little p.m. rain;84;75;A stray thunderstorm;85;63;S;12;57%;74%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasing clouds;80;68;Cloudy, a t-storm;75;68;ENE;13;78%;79%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;45;39;Spotty showers;43;35;WNW;14;71%;83%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Very cold;27;16;Sunny, but cold;36;20;NE;5;67%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;55;37;Mostly sunny, windy;46;30;NNW;18;54%;2%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clearing;52;43;A p.m. shower or two;51;40;NW;5;58%;80%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, warmer;73;50;Mostly sunny;74;51;NNE;7;70%;25%;3

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sun;67;46;Mostly sunny, nice;69;46;ESE;3;46%;20%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;66;53;Clouding up;59;44;E;9;50%;16%;3

Toronto, Canada;Snow and rain;38;34;Partial sunshine;42;29;WNW;12;76%;27%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Turning cloudy;66;57;An afternoon shower;64;57;SW;1;76%;74%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Windy;63;57;Showers around;67;58;N;6;72%;91%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Brilliant sunshine;13;-8;Plenty of sunshine;30;1;WSW;5;51%;28%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;44;39;Clouds and sun;45;40;ESE;4;71%;77%;1

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then some sun;47;36;A stray shower;46;32;NW;6;69%;45%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;92;73;Warm with sunshine;87;71;ENE;5;52%;15%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little rain;38;34;A shower;39;31;W;14;79%;82%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A shower in the p.m.;44;40;A shower in places;44;39;W;12;83%;58%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;55;51;Showers around;58;51;NE;8;65%;84%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;94;76;Hazy and very warm;95;77;N;5;50%;26%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;49;30;Mostly sunny;46;28;E;2;39%;2%;3

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather