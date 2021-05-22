Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 22, 2021

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;88;78;A t-storm around;89;79;SW;7;78%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot with hazy sun;108;84;Sunny and hot;111;86;NNE;6;27%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Windy and cooler;84;64;Partly sunny, breezy;84;64;W;16;27%;55%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;73;66;Breezy in the p.m.;73;63;NE;14;72%;63%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;54;46;Spotty showers;57;51;SSE;13;71%;89%;5

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;56;41;A stray shower;59;44;N;6;49%;44%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;100;72;Sunny and hot;97;70;SE;10;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Lots of sun, warm;83;56;Sunshine and warm;87;59;SSE;5;31%;0%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Breezy and cooler;69;47;Plenty of sun;69;46;SSW;6;55%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;78;59;Sunny and beautiful;81;63;NW;6;40%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;59;55;Showers around;58;56;SSE;13;78%;90%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Very hot;114;77;Cooler;99;71;NNW;15;21%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Considerable clouds;96;74;Sunny intervals;93;74;S;4;66%;44%;10

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;85;69;High clouds;86;70;W;9;59%;47%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;80;Showers around;93;80;W;6;65%;77%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;66;57;Periods of sun;65;57;SSW;8;62%;44%;6

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;91;61;Partly sunny;81;55;N;13;23%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Nice with some sun;78;53;Partly sunny, nice;79;55;NW;6;43%;30%;6

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;61;49;Spotty showers;60;47;SSW;10;63%;65%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. t-storm;72;53;Rain and drizzle;68;53;SE;6;67%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;84;62;Partly sunny;85;62;SW;4;50%;27%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;63;51;Mostly cloudy;61;44;W;9;73%;25%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Showery;52;44;Spotty showers;57;48;S;10;66%;88%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, nice;73;51;Mostly sunny;80;58;SSW;6;53%;17%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A p.m. t-storm;64;47;A shower and t-storm;58;43;NW;5;85%;61%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Periods of rain;57;54;Spotty a.m. showers;56;43;WSW;12;70%;66%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;87;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;65;ENE;7;44%;56%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and nice;77;60;Nice with some sun;80;65;W;7;55%;2%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;85;67;Mostly sunny;90;65;NNW;10;30%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;63;46;Partly sunny;71;57;NNW;5;53%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;83;67;Partly sunny;80;68;SSE;4;68%;44%;10

Chennai, India;Cloudy;88;81;Some sun;98;83;SSW;7;53%;38%;5

Chicago, United States;Warm with some sun;85;68;A p.m. t-storm;81;58;ESE;6;59%;71%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;89;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;79;SW;12;79%;84%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;58;48;Spotty showers;56;45;WSW;12;71%;69%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;78;69;Mostly sunny, nice;78;69;NNW;10;80%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A shower and t-storm;76;70;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;70;SSE;7;65%;63%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;86;71;Sunshine and breezy;88;71;S;15;63%;26%;8

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;91;78;Hazy sun;98;78;W;6;41%;2%;12

Denver, United States;A strong t-storm;75;56;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;45;SSW;13;30%;15%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny, warm;97;84;A stray a.m. t-storm;101;83;SE;6;56%;71%;11

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;92;72;A p.m. shower or two;89;72;S;5;64%;66%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;53;41;A bit of rain;53;38;WSW;12;80%;85%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy;82;63;Turning cloudy;84;64;NE;6;27%;16%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Warmer with some sun;83;62;Rain and a t-storm;72;59;WSW;12;58%;65%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing and hot;98;82;A t-storm around;96;79;SE;7;66%;65%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;77;52;Not as warm;68;48;SE;8;63%;29%;4

Havana, Cuba;Breezy with some sun;85;75;A shower in places;86;75;E;13;54%;41%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;59;41;Periods of rain;57;43;W;6;76%;75%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;91;79;Cloudy with showers;90;80;SW;8;78%;88%;4

Hong Kong, China;Very warm;95;82;Very warm and humid;93;82;SE;7;67%;61%;13

Honolulu, United States;Nice with sunshine;85;72;Spotty showers;85;71;NNE;7;56%;66%;13

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;101;78;Thickening clouds;96;79;WNW;7;39%;29%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;94;72;Decreasing clouds;86;68;NNW;12;37%;4%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Partial sunshine;67;54;Nice with sunshine;76;54;E;5;61%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;90;76;An afternoon shower;91;78;E;6;69%;58%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;98;82;Plenty of sunshine;96;81;N;10;48%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;66;44;Partly sunny;65;43;NNW;4;59%;3%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Becoming cloudy;82;55;A t-storm around;74;52;NNE;7;35%;41%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;95;82;Hazy and very warm;96;83;SSW;9;51%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm around;84;64;A t-storm around;83;65;WSW;5;67%;50%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;103;81;Hazy sun;102;80;NNW;12;11%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;73;55;A shower and t-storm;70;51;WNW;8;58%;86%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;87;78;Spotty showers;89;79;N;17;60%;65%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;92;76;A t-storm around;89;74;W;5;67%;52%;5

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;82;Remaining very warm;98;82;SSW;4;58%;44%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. shower;90;77;Cloudy;93;77;NNW;4;71%;44%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;61;29;High clouds and mild;60;35;ENE;7;27%;10%;4

Lagos, Nigeria;Very windy;84;78;A t-storm around;90;77;SSW;5;69%;55%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;66;61;Mostly sunny;66;60;SSE;6;79%;13%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;65;55;Plenty of sunshine;67;55;NW;11;49%;13%;11

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;56;42;Showers around;54;46;SSW;14;70%;91%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;70;54;Partly sunny;75;60;S;7;45%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;88;77;Partly sunny;87;76;SSW;6;71%;4%;5

Madrid, Spain;Not as warm;73;55;Clouds and sun;70;51;NW;6;43%;30%;9

Male, Maldives;Overcast, a shower;89;81;Showers around;91;82;WSW;11;71%;96%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A morning shower;88;77;A t-storm around;88;77;S;5;78%;54%;2

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;91;82;A t-storm around;97;81;ENE;6;53%;71%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and nice;70;48;Partly sunny;67;51;NNE;5;63%;0%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;78;55;A thunderstorm;77;56;NNE;7;35%;63%;14

Miami, United States;Breezy;82;76;Nice with some sun;81;75;ENE;12;54%;4%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds, a t-storm;66;51;A shower and t-storm;61;47;WSW;13;73%;69%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;88;78;A morning shower;87;77;SSW;15;68%;70%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A touch of rain;59;55;Spotty showers;57;53;SW;18;73%;73%;1

Montreal, Canada;Warm with a shower;83;68;Spotty showers;70;48;N;9;57%;60%;6

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;68;54;Mostly cloudy;70;52;WSW;11;42%;28%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;91;83;A shower in the a.m.;90;82;W;7;70%;57%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;76;58;Nice with some sun;74;58;NNW;7;68%;55%;9

New York, United States;A t-storm around;91;71;Hot;90;60;N;11;45%;11%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny, breezy, nice;81;63;Plenty of sun;87;67;WNW;9;30%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Spotty showers;61;51;Sunshine and warmer;81;58;SSW;8;61%;66%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;71;61;Partly sunny, nice;75;62;WSW;6;62%;2%;11

Oslo, Norway;A shower and t-storm;54;40;A shower and t-storm;54;46;NW;7;83%;86%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Clearing, a shower;81;63;Spotty showers;69;44;N;15;59%;63%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;85;78;A shower in the a.m.;85;78;NNE;6;78%;77%;6

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;88;77;A couple of t-storms;87;77;NW;8;85%;79%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Couple of t-storms;82;76;A t-storm or two;82;76;ESE;7;90%;82%;7

Paris, France;Spotty showers;62;46;Spotty showers;64;51;SSW;10;57%;88%;6

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;68;51;Showers around;62;52;SW;9;77%;94%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;SW;7;68%;57%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;85;76;A couple of showers;86;75;SE;15;77%;71%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;90;71;Spotty showers;90;73;ESE;6;55%;69%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;63;45;A passing shower;62;43;SW;10;60%;55%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;54;Clouds and sun, nice;80;55;SW;8;53%;63%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A bit of rain;66;52;Afternoon showers;68;52;SW;7;64%;97%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;74;59;Not as warm;69;50;NW;10;61%;11%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;82;71;Some sun, pleasant;81;70;SE;7;73%;71%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A passing shower;48;38;Showers around;52;41;ESE;8;59%;80%;4

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;64;50;Showery;60;45;SW;5;72%;80%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Breezy with some sun;84;72;A t-storm around;85;71;NNW;6;60%;73%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunlit and hot;110;83;Mostly sunny and hot;114;85;SE;7;5%;2%;13

Rome, Italy;Breezy this morning;74;60;Partly sunny;77;58;NW;8;63%;42%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;An afternoon shower;61;49;Downpours;56;49;WNW;7;85%;93%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;63;52;Partly sunny;62;52;SW;11;60%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;81;68;A shower and t-storm;78;69;ENE;10;73%;71%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;A shower;85;77;E;12;76%;67%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;76;66;A thunderstorm;75;65;NNE;5;90%;78%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;84;60;Mostly sunny, nice;84;60;SSW;5;21%;29%;14

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;58;33;Mostly sunny;63;37;S;4;46%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;85;73;Spotty showers;87;74;N;8;74%;70%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, cool;60;46;Plenty of sunshine;66;50;NW;10;56%;26%;10

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;71;53;Partly sunny;64;49;SSW;7;66%;66%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy and warmer;75;52;High clouds;73;57;SW;4;71%;6%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;79;61;Rain and drizzle;70;63;NW;13;81%;80%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;88;80;Partly sunny;91;81;SE;8;69%;40%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clearing and warmer;73;47;Mostly sunny;81;54;S;5;50%;9%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;87;79;Partly sunny;87;78;E;14;67%;33%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower and t-storm;62;40;Spotty showers;58;43;NE;8;68%;85%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;66;53;Spotty showers;67;54;NW;9;79%;86%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;80;A t-storm around;95;81;NNE;7;60%;53%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers;59;44;Periods of rain;56;46;WSW;8;74%;74%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;90;66;Mostly cloudy;90;68;ESE;7;28%;3%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very warm;91;60;Inc. clouds;83;60;NNW;9;56%;77%;7

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny and hot;95;78;Cloudy;91;72;W;10;14%;4%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;74;67;Sunny and delightful;76;68;W;9;48%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunlit and pleasant;78;54;Sunny and pleasant;84;61;N;4;38%;3%;10

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;70;62;Mostly sunny, nice;74;62;SSE;9;68%;11%;11

Toronto, Canada;A stray thunderstorm;72;63;A t-storm in spots;74;55;ENE;12;65%;53%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;84;70;Windy in the p.m.;87;73;ESE;14;45%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;94;68;Partly sunny and hot;94;67;SE;11;35%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Snow;36;27;Cold, a p.m. shower;43;23;NNW;13;44%;51%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;68;51;Mostly cloudy;64;49;SE;5;64%;67%;8

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;62;49;A shower;60;43;W;7;65%;56%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;99;78;Very hot;101;79;NW;5;52%;77%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower and t-storm;65;48;Showers;58;44;W;12;80%;85%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A shower and t-storm;59;47;Spotty showers;64;46;W;12;59%;65%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;55;51;Cloudy;59;52;SE;15;70%;61%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;A stray thunderstorm;91;79;S;9;72%;65%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy, hot;93;60;A t-storm around;81;57;NNE;5;40%;48%;7

