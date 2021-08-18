Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, August 18, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;84;74;Nice with some sun;83;75;SW;9;82%;55%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;108;93;Sunny and very warm;109;91;NE;10;39%;4%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;98;75;Sunny and very warm;97;74;W;14;37%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;79;72;Mostly sunny, nice;80;73;N;10;68%;5%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. shower or two;68;61;A shower or two;67;59;SW;12;79%;84%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;63;52;Clouds and sun;65;54;SSE;8;65%;86%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sun;97;73;Plenty of sunshine;96;75;SE;7;14%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, warm;85;61;Partly sunny, warm;84;58;E;9;43%;7%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very hot;99;73;Breezy and very hot;99;74;NNE;14;26%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Brilliant sunshine;93;73;A t-storm around;93;74;NNE;8;43%;42%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;52;47;Warmer with some sun;59;50;W;10;61%;33%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy this morning;109;79;Hazy sunshine;110;80;NW;8;19%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;91;73;A shower in the a.m.;90;72;SSW;5;71%;68%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;80;68;A stray t-shower;80;68;W;9;69%;57%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy, hot;97;80;Partly sunny and hot;97;80;S;7;59%;46%;13

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;79;69;A p.m. t-storm;80;71;WSW;8;73%;56%;7

Beijing, China;Cloudy and very warm;86;73;Morning rain, cloudy;77;70;E;5;78%;96%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Nice with some sun;75;55;Mostly sunny;79;58;ENE;4;45%;2%;7

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;68;60;Rather cloudy;67;60;WSW;9;70%;72%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;66;52;Mostly cloudy;65;53;SE;6;69%;57%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;83;56;Sunny and nice;81;55;E;11;43%;0%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;70;56;Partly sunny, nice;77;59;WNW;8;56%;12%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;65;60;A shower or two;66;55;W;7;75%;82%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A p.m. t-storm;81;63;Not as warm;78;58;WNW;4;52%;4%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;71;52;Some sun, pleasant;77;57;NNW;6;58%;8%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;68;59;A stray a.m. t-storm;64;50;SSE;8;77%;58%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;86;69;Some sun, pleasant;88;68;E;7;31%;16%;10

Busan, South Korea;Rain this morning;81;75;A stray t-shower;86;75;NE;6;62%;77%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;96;78;Sunny and very warm;100;78;N;7;35%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Downpours;62;51;Decreasing clouds;61;46;SE;12;67%;27%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;79;67;A thunderstorm;78;65;SSE;4;77%;62%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;95;82;Partly sunny;93;81;SSW;7;63%;44%;10

Chicago, United States;A t-storm around;82;70;Partly sunny, humid;82;71;ESE;6;70%;23%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rainy times;87;79;Morning showers;85;80;SW;8;78%;79%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or two;64;55;A passing shower;65;54;W;12;64%;60%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;85;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;78;WSW;15;85%;95%;4

Dallas, United States;A couple of t-storms;84;76;A t-storm around;89;76;SSE;9;74%;64%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;87;68;Nice with some sun;88;70;SSE;10;65%;10%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;97;82;Mostly cloudy;96;82;SE;6;68%;44%;11

Denver, United States;Turning cloudy, warm;97;64;Some sun, not as hot;86;60;E;7;41%;44%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;87;78;A thunderstorm;81;77;ESE;8;91%;71%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;95;71;A shower in the p.m.;89;72;SSE;6;59%;60%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;63;52;A couple of showers;63;56;ESE;5;88%;72%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;95;67;Mostly sunny;93;68;NNE;7;15%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Humid;80;70;Mostly sunny;79;70;NE;6;82%;25%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;96;80;A couple of t-storms;92;79;SE;6;77%;81%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;76;52;Sunny and pleasant;79;53;NE;4;28%;0%;8

Havana, Cuba;Rain and wind;90;78;Clouds breaking;90;75;E;9;64%;7%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Windy with showers;61;57;Showers;62;55;WSW;18;87%;92%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Very warm;93;78;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;SW;6;75%;76%;10

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;80;Brief showers;89;80;SSW;6;75%;87%;9

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;87;76;An afternoon shower;88;76;ENE;15;51%;47%;12

Hyderabad, India;A stray thunderstorm;81;73;A t-storm around;83;74;WNW;9;67%;73%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and hot;98;77;Sunny and hot;98;74;N;9;43%;42%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;84;69;A morning shower;83;69;NE;9;67%;46%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and drizzle;90;75;Heavy p.m. showers;87;74;ENE;7;77%;85%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;100;86;Sunny and very warm;98;86;NNE;8;55%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;71;49;Sunny and pleasant;73;45;S;9;19%;0%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;96;64;Sunshine, not as hot;86;59;NE;6;28%;6%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;90;80;Breezy with hazy sun;88;81;WSW;17;60%;15%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A morning t-storm;81;70;Humid with a t-storm;81;69;SE;5;83%;82%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy, warm;102;83;Remaining very warm;101;83;WNW;11;33%;5%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Thunderstorms;68;55;Clouds and sunshine;74;52;NW;8;55%;26%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Rain and wind;88;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;ENE;12;68%;52%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;84;73;Low clouds;82;72;WSW;7;67%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;88;82;A thunderstorm;84;81;SE;8;87%;75%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers, some heavy;83;74;Cloudy, p.m. showers;82;74;NNW;5;87%;100%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;61;30;Mostly sunny, mild;62;31;NNE;7;29%;1%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;82;75;A couple of t-storms;83;76;WSW;8;81%;83%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;64;61;Decreasing clouds;64;60;S;9;76%;5%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;82;61;Sunny and pleasant;82;61;NNW;9;50%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;72;58;Inc. clouds;69;57;SW;8;70%;39%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Not as warm;76;66;Patchy fog, then sun;79;63;SW;7;57%;2%;10

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;76;70;Partly sunny, nice;77;68;WSW;6;74%;34%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;96;66;Mostly sunny, warm;94;65;SW;6;33%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;87;82;A stray shower;88;82;WSW;10;69%;67%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;90;77;Mostly cloudy;89;78;N;5;67%;33%;8

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;SE;5;69%;72%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Low clouds;61;47;Sun and clouds;63;51;NNE;9;60%;27%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;59;A t-storm around;76;52;N;6;47%;55%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;89;81;Mostly sunny;88;79;NE;8;64%;44%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Inc. clouds;66;52;Variable cloudiness;70;57;SW;11;63%;36%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;High clouds;85;75;Clouds and sun;87;76;SW;15;67%;68%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;70;59;A morning t-storm;65;52;S;11;79%;56%;2

Montreal, Canada;A morning t-storm;82;70;Humid with a shower;82;71;NW;2;69%;60%;5

Moscow, Russia;Warm with some sun;89;64;A stray a.m. t-storm;74;60;W;5;86%;58%;4

Mumbai, India;Downpours;83;79;Afternoon showers;83;79;WSW;6;88%;93%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;73;55;A t-storm around;75;56;NE;6;60%;55%;8

New York, United States;A downpour;82;71;A stray thunderstorm;86;72;NW;9;76%;54%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;97;73;Sunny and hot;99;73;WNW;7;39%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;77;58;Clouds and sun, nice;70;49;N;8;74%;44%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A morning t-storm;88;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;74;ENE;5;81%;67%;4

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;64;52;A couple of showers;67;51;E;5;47%;70%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm in spots;81;66;Humid;80;66;W;5;77%;30%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;84;78;A t-storm around;83;78;E;11;78%;55%;8

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;85;76;A shower and t-storm;86;75;N;6;80%;81%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. shower or two;92;75;Afternoon showers;89;75;ENE;5;76%;87%;10

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;69;61;Partly sunny;73;58;N;6;52%;44%;3

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;70;55;Showers, some heavy;63;52;SSW;9;77%;88%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;94;79;A t-storm around;93;80;SSW;6;66%;55%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;82;75;A t-storm around;88;75;SSE;14;73%;55%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;95;74;A t-storm around;94;73;SSE;6;57%;47%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;69;59;Periods of sun;71;60;WSW;10;55%;36%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;84;60;Sunshine and nice;87;67;E;5;57%;12%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or two;67;49;A little p.m. rain;66;49;SW;8;61%;88%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;81;65;Decreasing clouds;81;65;WSW;6;77%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;79;71;Some sun, a shower;79;70;SSE;12;83%;82%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;57;52;Low clouds;58;52;NNE;5;74%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little rain, windy;65;56;A couple of showers;66;54;SW;15;79%;89%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;79;63;Sunny and pleasant;81;62;NE;6;69%;0%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;110;82;Sunny and very warm;110;83;NNW;7;14%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;90;70;Plenty of sunshine;89;69;W;7;59%;30%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;74;60;A p.m. shower or two;68;57;SSW;10;66%;69%;3

San Francisco, United States;Lots of sun, nice;71;58;Nice with sunshine;71;58;WSW;11;62%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;79;63;A shower and t-storm;79;63;S;6;84%;82%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm around;86;80;Showers around;87;79;ENE;13;77%;89%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm or two;75;63;A shower and t-storm;70;63;S;5;100%;80%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;A t-storm around;85;64;Partly sunny;85;65;ENE;8;21%;6%;14

Santiago, Chile;A little p.m. rain;58;43;Cool with rain;54;39;SSW;4;83%;96%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;A t-storm around;90;75;N;8;73%;55%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;Sunny and pleasant;82;57;NNW;7;48%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Warmer with sunshine;77;59;Mostly sunny;76;59;NNE;5;58%;7%;6

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;86;70;Increasing clouds;87;71;E;6;47%;67%;9

Shanghai, China;Some sun, less humid;88;77;Rain and drizzle;90;77;SE;8;62%;59%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of showers;82;77;Cloudy with showers;85;78;W;10;72%;88%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Not as hot;83;55;Mostly sunny, nice;82;54;SSE;6;46%;1%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;87;79;Showers;86;80;E;14;77%;89%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Occasional rain;57;49;Clouds and sun, cool;59;47;WNW;10;76%;44%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;66;47;Clouds and sun;70;49;WNW;9;62%;5%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;A thunderstorm;94;78;SSE;5;68%;73%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler with showers;62;56;Showery;62;55;SW;13;88%;93%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;93;68;Sunny and very warm;96;72;E;7;22%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;91;67;Mostly sunny, warm;91;67;NNE;11;32%;15%;8

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;93;75;Abundant sunshine;93;77;SSE;7;17%;2%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunlit and nice;87;76;Sunny and pleasant;86;75;W;7;53%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;96;70;Mostly sunny and hot;98;67;E;6;37%;1%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Windy;81;79;Breezy and humid;90;79;SSW;14;68%;16%;9

Toronto, Canada;Humid;77;70;Mostly cloudy, humid;81;69;NNW;6;76%;14%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;91;79;Sunny and nice;89;77;ENE;5;61%;3%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;93;72;Plenty of sunshine;93;73;NW;10;46%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower and t-storm;75;44;Rain and drizzle;59;39;N;9;77%;56%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;74;60;Partly sunny;75;60;SSE;5;62%;33%;6

Vienna, Austria;Partial sunshine;69;58;Partly sunny, nice;75;60;WNW;7;58%;34%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Turning cloudy, hot;95;76;A stray t-storm, hot;97;75;N;5;60%;77%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;65;53;Variable cloudiness;65;53;SW;11;75%;33%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy this morning;68;57;Breezy in the a.m.;71;58;WSW;13;67%;44%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with showers;51;44;Increasingly windy;57;49;NW;17;70%;14%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Afternoon showers;91;76;Showers, mainly late;89;76;SW;5;77%;95%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;93;66;Sunny and very warm;92;66;NNE;5;25%;4%;9

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather