Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 17, 2021

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. shower;82;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;76;SW;10;90%;57%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;103;87;Sunny and very warm;105;86;NNE;7;42%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;86;68;Plenty of sunshine;91;67;W;7;35%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Humid with some sun;80;71;Partly sunny;79;71;ENE;7;64%;26%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;68;55;Partly sunny;69;54;E;6;80%;33%;3

Anchorage, United States;Dull and dreary;55;41;Clouds and sun;54;36;NNE;9;52%;12%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hazy and hot;98;75;Sunny and not as hot;88;74;NNW;9;35%;10%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;A couple of showers;59;35;Areas of low clouds;58;35;WSW;10;55%;11%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid and warmer;86;68;Hot and humid;94;76;ESE;6;63%;5%;9

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;87;72;Mostly sunny and hot;95;75;WNW;8;34%;0%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;58;46;More sun than clouds;57;45;SW;9;59%;1%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;102;76;Hazy sun;104;73;NNW;10;20%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;High clouds;93;72;A couple of showers;92;73;SSE;6;71%;83%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;86;67;High clouds;85;68;W;6;64%;32%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;93;78;A morning shower;90;78;S;5;74%;80%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;79;67;Partly sunny, humid;76;65;WSW;9;80%;57%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;79;63;Nice with some sun;77;63;SSW;5;68%;57%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower and t-storm;86;58;Cooler but pleasant;72;55;SSW;6;59%;62%;4

Berlin, Germany;A shower in spots;62;55;A morning shower;63;48;NE;7;73%;48%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm around;68;45;A t-storm around;71;51;ESE;6;58%;55%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;88;58;Sunny and nice;89;56;E;9;25%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;71;54;Partly sunny;68;51;NW;9;65%;44%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;70;55;Mostly cloudy;69;56;E;5;71%;27%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A shower and t-storm;84;63;Partly sunny;78;53;WSW;8;59%;28%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Not as warm;70;53;Clouds and sun, nice;70;50;WNW;8;63%;25%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as warm;69;52;Plenty of sunshine;70;53;E;7;76%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;86;70;A p.m. t-storm;80;68;NNE;6;50%;72%;7

Busan, South Korea;Wind and rain;70;67;Partly sunny, warmer;80;67;N;7;65%;9%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;88;74;Plenty of sunshine;92;74;NNE;9;38%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;67;52;Some sun;73;55;NNW;5;55%;1%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;82;65;A t-storm in spots;81;64;S;4;67%;43%;12

Chennai, India;A t-storm or two;97;81;A t-storm around;94;81;S;6;66%;64%;6

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and warm;87;67;Not as warm;74;63;ESE;9;77%;14%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;86;79;Brief a.m. showers;87;79;SW;6;76%;94%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;63;54;A morning shower;60;50;ENE;9;61%;53%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Showers;84;79;A thunderstorm;86;80;S;10;82%;71%;11

Dallas, United States;Very warm and humid;91;72;Very warm and humid;91;73;ESE;6;56%;12%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;88;69;A shower in the a.m.;89;70;SE;11;61%;66%;11

Delhi, India;Inc. clouds;88;77;Partly sunny;89;79;ESE;9;83%;44%;7

Denver, United States;Cooler with sunshine;76;53;Sunshine and warmer;90;62;SW;6;21%;12%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;78;SE;6;83%;78%;2

Dili, East Timor;Warm with clearing;99;71;Partly sunny;90;73;SE;6;58%;5%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Thundershowers;62;51;A shower or two;62;51;W;7;84%;83%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;94;63;Sunny and very warm;92;63;NNE;6;13%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny, nice;78;66;Mostly sunny;80;65;W;9;70%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;89;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;79;SSE;8;77%;65%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;89;57;Not as warm;76;50;E;10;49%;10%;11

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;A t-storm around;89;76;ENE;7;67%;46%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;52;41;More clouds than sun;52;41;NE;11;77%;21%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Downpours;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;SW;4;79%;85%;12

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;81;E;8;69%;56%;9

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;86;76;An afternoon shower;86;75;ENE;17;52%;74%;10

Hyderabad, India;Partial sunshine;88;73;Partly sunny;88;73;SW;6;56%;14%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;92;77;A t-storm around;92;77;NE;10;61%;44%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;77;65;Mostly sunny, warm;83;64;NNE;6;56%;56%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;76;Partial sunshine;90;76;N;7;69%;55%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;95;84;Mostly sunny;95;83;N;11;47%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;74;49;Clearing;65;47;NNE;9;48%;8%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;102;55;Sunny and cooler;86;58;NE;4;27%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Hot, becoming breezy;97;82;Partly sunny;94;82;WSW;11;60%;13%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon showers;76;66;A t-storm around;83;67;WSW;5;76%;72%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;100;79;Plenty of sunshine;98;80;NNW;5;18%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower and t-storm;73;58;A couple of showers;68;51;W;9;80%;71%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;92;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;NNE;8;67%;65%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;86;73;Low clouds;87;72;WSW;7;58%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;92;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;80;SW;5;80%;94%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;94;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;74;NNE;5;84%;80%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;60;34;Clouds and sun;63;33;NE;9;44%;27%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;86;77;Overcast;85;76;SW;7;78%;55%;3

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;60;57;Partly sunny;61;59;SSE;7;83%;11%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunlit and pleasant;80;65;Mostly sunny, nice;76;64;N;10;51%;0%;6

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;70;58;Partly sunny;72;58;E;6;64%;44%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;75;58;Turning sunny, cool;75;58;SSW;6;64%;2%;7

Luanda, Angola;Low clouds may break;79;70;Partly sunny, nice;77;69;SW;6;70%;35%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;79;58;Partly sunny, nice;78;55;NNW;6;55%;3%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;87;82;Partly sunny, nice;88;82;NW;6;70%;44%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;77;Humid with a t-storm;88;76;N;4;82%;65%;4

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;A t-storm in spots;92;78;E;5;65%;55%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Very windy;74;51;Cooler with a shower;59;48;N;12;55%;48%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm or two;74;59;A shower and t-storm;71;57;W;6;67%;100%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;87;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;S;6;74%;62%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler with rain;51;42;Chilly with rain;47;40;NE;17;84%;94%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;86;77;Partial sunshine;87;77;S;11;69%;30%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Brilliant sunshine;67;50;Mostly sunny;64;53;ENE;6;84%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;79;66;A morning shower;74;54;N;2;70%;43%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and chilly;50;36;Turning cloudy;53;41;E;8;61%;3%;3

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;86;78;A shower;85;78;SSW;7;86%;84%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;82;56;A shower and t-storm;79;56;N;7;66%;78%;14

New York, United States;A shower in the p.m.;77;68;Humid;82;67;NW;7;67%;27%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sun;87;68;Plenty of sunshine;91;65;W;7;41%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and very warm;74;46;Breezy and cooler;53;44;SW;13;69%;18%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and wind;77;72;Morning showers;79;74;WNW;6;83%;84%;1

Oslo, Norway;Low clouds;51;44;Variable cloudiness;53;44;NE;5;67%;41%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;80;64;Clouds and sun, nice;73;48;NNW;10;65%;2%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;85;78;A shower in the a.m.;83;77;ENE;8;75%;57%;11

Panama City, Panama;A morning t-storm;88;76;A t-storm or two;85;75;NW;5;85%;78%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;ENE;5;80%;64%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny, nice;72;58;Showers around;72;57;SSW;5;58%;91%;3

Perth, Australia;A morning shower;63;51;A shower in the p.m.;65;52;SSE;10;60%;80%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;79;A stray thunderstorm;92;78;SSE;5;75%;72%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;88;75;Breezy in the p.m.;90;76;SSE;17;65%;67%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;94;74;A t-storm around;92;74;WSW;6;54%;47%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;63;52;Periods of sun;62;50;NW;6;75%;44%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;A stray a.m. shower;83;59;Partly sunny, nice;82;63;N;4;68%;3%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, nice;72;49;An afternoon shower;71;49;SSE;8;51%;69%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;78;62;Mostly sunny;79;60;NNE;7;77%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;80;72;A shower in the a.m.;81;72;SE;10;76%;58%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;48;44;Rain beginning;52;46;SE;11;75%;94%;1

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;56;42;Variable clouds;55;41;NE;11;60%;27%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Inc. clouds;74;68;Sunny and humid;81;68;SSW;7;78%;23%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;100;78;Sunny and very warm;107;82;NNE;8;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;A heavy thunderstorm;82;65;A shower and t-storm;84;64;WSW;7;63%;66%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, cool;51;41;Becoming cloudy;52;42;ENE;8;65%;7%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;66;58;Low clouds breaking;66;61;SW;11;69%;40%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm or two;84;63;A couple of t-storms;81;63;ENE;8;69%;70%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A thunderstorm;86;78;Sunshine, a shower;86;78;E;11;72%;68%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm or two;76;64;A t-storm or two;75;63;N;5;100%;77%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;81;61;Nice with sunshine;81;61;NNE;8;20%;1%;13

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;68;45;Partly sunny;65;44;SW;5;59%;55%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;N;7;76%;66%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;75;54;Mostly sunny;71;53;NNW;8;65%;1%;5

Seattle, United States;Rain;65;56;A shower and t-storm;62;53;S;8;78%;86%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Turning sunny;82;60;Partly sunny, nice;82;62;ESE;4;64%;7%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;82;68;Sunny and nice;84;72;SE;7;62%;2%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;91;78;A thunderstorm;89;78;SSE;4;70%;97%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;84;60;A shower and t-storm;72;54;W;9;77%;68%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;87;77;A shower in places;87;78;ENE;7;71%;65%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;54;47;Variable cloudiness;53;44;NE;8;63%;15%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and warmer;73;60;Partly sunny;79;52;SW;14;46%;14%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warm, an a.m. shower;94;79;A t-storm around;93;79;ESE;8;68%;46%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy this morning;53;43;Variable cloudiness;53;46;E;11;58%;9%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;93;66;Sunshine, very hot;98;67;ENE;6;15%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Winds subsiding;76;60;A t-storm around;78;61;NE;6;57%;55%;5

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;93;72;Sunny and pleasant;88;71;WSW;6;14%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;84;74;Sunshine, pleasant;86;74;N;8;50%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Warm with some sun;82;73;More clouds than sun;85;68;ESE;5;59%;66%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;76;75;Wind and rain;77;73;SSW;17;87%;100%;2

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine and humid;76;64;A shower in spots;74;57;NNW;8;63%;41%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;93;76;Plenty of sunshine;94;79;SE;6;39%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Very warm;95;76;Partly sunny, warm;92;74;NW;7;57%;3%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;73;40;Sunshine and nice;69;45;ENE;6;59%;57%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, becoming heavy;58;54;Periods of rain;62;53;SE;5;68%;94%;2

Vienna, Austria;Not as warm;67;57;Clouds and sun;68;52;NW;7;54%;44%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;74;A t-storm around;94;75;WSW;4;64%;66%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;52;41;Chilly with rain;48;41;NE;13;75%;90%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;64;53;A couple of showers;56;45;N;10;89%;86%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;48;45;Clouds and sun;53;44;NNE;6;60%;27%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with showers;86;77;Showers, mainly late;87;76;SW;5;79%;90%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Nice with some sun;81;55;Sunshine, pleasant;76;55;NE;4;41%;12%;6

