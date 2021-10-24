Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, October 24, 2021

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;86;77;A t-storm around;86;77;WSW;9;83%;64%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;92;77;Sunny and less humid;95;81;NNW;6;48%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and beautiful;80;57;Mostly sunny, nice;78;55;NNE;7;46%;3%;4

Algiers, Algeria;A shower in spots;71;57;Mostly sunny;69;56;E;6;57%;4%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;55;44;A couple of showers;58;48;SW;12;92%;86%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;44;31;Clouds and sun;39;29;NNE;4;78%;67%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;67;52;Partly sunny;70;50;ESE;5;32%;1%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy this morning;56;34;Mostly cloudy, mild;56;37;S;8;58%;17%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Windy this morning;79;57;Sunny and pleasant;84;62;SE;5;45%;0%;11

Athens, Greece;A shower and t-storm;75;59;A couple of showers;62;55;N;10;60%;69%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;62;59;A little a.m. rain;65;58;NE;7;87%;67%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;88;56;Sunny and pleasant;88;59;ESE;7;23%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;88;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;74;SSE;4;79%;74%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;84;67;A t-storm or two;80;66;ENE;6;77%;81%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;An afternoon shower;91;76;A t-storm around;88;75;ENE;5;67%;55%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;71;53;Mostly sunny;68;54;N;8;72%;5%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;64;39;Sun and some clouds;64;45;E;5;72%;7%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny;55;37;Partly sunny;58;42;ESE;10;65%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;54;36;Partly sunny;54;42;SSW;7;79%;65%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;66;50;Downpours;67;50;SE;5;78%;93%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;83;67;A p.m. t-storm;84;67;NNW;8;69%;87%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;55;36;Breezy in the a.m.;54;35;SE;11;61%;1%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;56;45;A couple of showers;55;48;SSW;9;77%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler with clearing;59;40;Partly sunny;56;36;E;6;54%;3%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;56;33;Partly sunny;57;35;ESE;5;60%;2%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;76;61;Sunny and warmer;88;60;ENE;11;36%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;63;Mostly cloudy;83;67;NNE;6;44%;63%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;67;54;Partly sunny, nice;71;50;NNW;5;59%;25%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;81;66;Sunshine, pleasant;82;66;N;8;44%;2%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;65;55;Mostly sunny;69;59;SE;16;65%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;82;67;A stray thunderstorm;82;69;SE;4;65%;57%;8

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;Showers around;89;79;NW;9;77%;75%;2

Chicago, United States;Rain, some heavy;51;50;A little rain;54;49;NNE;19;87%;74%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;A t-storm around;84;76;NE;4;77%;68%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;51;42;Partly sunny;52;46;SW;7;73%;65%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;87;78;Mostly cloudy;88;79;NW;6;74%;39%;7

Dallas, United States;Humid;85;66;Sunny and very warm;86;69;SE;6;55%;2%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;90;71;Breezy in the p.m.;91;73;ESE;11;64%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;84;67;Hazy sunshine;82;65;NW;4;74%;3%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;66;42;Warmer with some sun;79;51;SSW;5;32%;10%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;89;71;Hazy sun;90;73;N;4;65%;15%;6

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;98;75;Inc. clouds;91;75;E;6;62%;66%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;61;45;A couple of showers;54;47;WSW;12;78%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;67;42;Brilliant sunshine;68;45;N;5;22%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;70;64;Partly sunny;70;63;ENE;13;78%;4%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;76;64;Partly sunny, nice;79;65;ENE;4;59%;38%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Some sun, pleasant;88;62;Sunshine, pleasant;83;61;E;11;38%;9%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;73;A t-storm or two;90;73;SSE;5;74%;72%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;43;42;Showers around;49;44;SW;18;83%;70%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;91;76;A t-storm or two;90;77;WNW;6;78%;75%;6

Hong Kong, China;Areas of low clouds;81;65;Clouds and sun;80;70;ENE;6;66%;34%;6

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;86;75;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;74;ENE;15;52%;30%;6

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;89;70;Hazy sun;88;67;NNE;5;47%;7%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rather cloudy, cool;70;57;Sunny and pleasant;76;55;N;8;58%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler with showers;57;49;Mostly cloudy;58;50;ENE;11;61%;1%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;93;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;N;6;72%;62%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;93;79;Sunny and pleasant;90;79;NNW;6;62%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Thickening clouds;82;54;A p.m. t-storm;71;55;N;13;56%;89%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and nice;70;42;Plenty of sunshine;66;46;NNE;5;28%;4%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;94;69;Hazy sunshine;94;70;N;9;33%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;58;A stray t-shower;76;55;S;5;74%;45%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy and very warm;103;80;Hazy sunshine;102;79;N;8;20%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;A brief shower;46;30;Mostly sunny;47;27;S;3;64%;1%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in places;91;79;A shower;91;78;NNE;11;62%;74%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;86;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;74;N;6;72%;76%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;89;75;An afternoon shower;90;76;N;4;63%;50%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;85;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;N;5;76%;57%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;34;Partly sunny, mild;64;34;ENE;9;30%;28%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;91;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;SW;6;80%;70%;9

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;63;57;Clearing;63;58;S;7;79%;4%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;75;56;Partly sunny;74;55;N;7;63%;1%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;58;52;A couple of showers;60;46;WSW;9;78%;68%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;70;57;Cooler with rain;63;51;WNW;7;85%;81%;1

Luanda, Angola;Low clouds breaking;81;74;Low clouds breaking;83;75;SSW;7;71%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine;71;40;Mostly sunny, nice;69;46;NNW;2;48%;1%;3

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;88;83;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;79;WSW;9;67%;86%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;89;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;N;6;77%;81%;5

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;78;ENE;5;68%;71%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;61;49;Low clouds breaking;57;44;SSE;13;58%;2%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;70;54;A p.m. t-storm;69;49;SSW;6;62%;71%;3

Miami, United States;A couple of t-storms;85;78;A shower and t-storm;86;76;W;7;81%;74%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Variable cloudiness;42;28;Mostly sunny;47;31;SSW;8;76%;0%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;89;78;Partly sunny;88;78;SE;10;66%;40%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;69;60;Winds subsiding;80;56;N;15;46%;1%;10

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;51;39;Showers around;45;43;NE;5;79%;92%;1

Moscow, Russia;Rather cloudy;42;30;Mainly cloudy;40;34;WSW;7;58%;13%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;90;75;Plenty of sun;91;77;N;9;62%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;84;58;Breezy in the p.m.;83;59;NNE;11;49%;44%;13

New York, United States;Sun, then clouds;60;56;A shower in the p.m.;71;59;S;8;74%;91%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and beautiful;81;55;Nice with some sun;79;56;NNW;7;49%;14%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower or two;54;44;Breezy;52;38;WSW;16;68%;43%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;65;56;Downpours;62;57;NE;9;78%;96%;1

Oslo, Norway;A shower in the p.m.;51;49;A couple of showers;53;41;S;9;81%;67%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;53;37;Rain, breezy, cooler;45;40;ENE;13;83%;92%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine and nice;86;77;Mostly cloudy;85;77;SE;8;64%;19%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;86;77;A shower and t-storm;87;75;WNW;5;81%;88%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;Rain and a t-storm;83;73;E;6;88%;81%;3

Paris, France;Partly sunny;59;42;A couple of showers;61;46;SW;6;64%;87%;1

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;84;60;Rain and drizzle;62;49;SE;11;69%;89%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Couple of t-storms;86;76;A shower and t-storm;89;77;N;7;76%;77%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and some clouds;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;E;10;72%;54%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray t-shower;94;71;A t-storm around;93;72;SE;6;55%;55%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;55;31;Sun and some clouds;54;34;S;4;68%;1%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine;64;40;Hazy sun;65;41;ESE;5;65%;9%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A heavy shower;69;54;Periods of rain;66;54;WSW;8;74%;87%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;77;55;Cloudy;73;57;SSW;4;81%;3%;2

Recife, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;87;78;Partial sunshine;88;78;SE;11;62%;44%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;46;39;A morning shower;42;38;ESE;5;75%;74%;0

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun;46;40;Partly sunny;50;38;SSW;9;77%;1%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;68;Cooler with a shower;72;67;NE;8;85%;70%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy this morning;97;68;Plenty of sunshine;95;70;ESE;5;20%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;77;47;Periods of sun;73;53;N;6;57%;44%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;39;32;A shower or two;49;41;SW;11;77%;69%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rain, heavy at times;64;56;A couple of showers;64;55;WSW;11;69%;67%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;78;63;A shower and t-storm;80;63;ENE;6;73%;81%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;85;77;Sunshine, a shower;88;77;SSE;9;71%;57%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm or two;75;64;A p.m. t-storm;75;65;WSW;4;100%;81%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;75;54;Sunshine and nice;74;53;ENE;4;15%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;80;51;Sunny and pleasant;86;54;SSW;6;38%;0%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A morning shower;89;75;A shower or two;87;75;N;7;76%;69%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;72;49;Mostly sunny;69;46;N;6;73%;2%;3

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;58;52;A couple of showers;55;50;SSW;10;72%;88%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;64;40;Hazy sun;64;42;NW;4;63%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Some sunshine;70;59;Partly sunny;70;59;N;8;59%;2%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;92;78;A couple of showers;89;78;NW;7;70%;86%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;More clouds than sun;53;35;Partly sunny;52;32;SE;11;63%;1%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;86;77;Mostly sunny, nice;87;77;E;11;67%;4%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;48;39;Periods of sun;49;39;SW;8;83%;32%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;69;57;Mostly sunny;69;57;SSW;12;52%;36%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Morning rain;72;70;Showers around;75;72;E;9;79%;71%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;42;41;Showers around;50;45;SW;14;74%;70%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sunshine;64;42;Plenty of sunshine;69;46;E;4;36%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy in the p.m.;74;46;Windy and cooler;55;42;NW;22;56%;69%;1

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;70;49;Plenty of sunshine;69;50;SSE;5;21%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;79;65;Mostly sunny;78;65;N;7;57%;3%;4

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;80;54;A couple of showers;75;50;E;3;43%;60%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;64;53;Becoming cloudy;70;54;NNE;7;53%;89%;2

Toronto, Canada;Increasing clouds;54;48;Windy with rain;51;46;NNE;20;92%;95%;1

Tripoli, Libya;A t-storm around;79;65;Hazy and breezy;76;67;WNW;14;65%;71%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Heavy a.m. showers;67;65;Breezy, a.m. showers;72;61;WNW;14;80%;100%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds, then sun;50;16;Mostly sunny;46;14;N;7;51%;7%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;54;49;Rain;54;49;S;11;71%;95%;0

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine;54;43;Partly sunny;53;38;SSE;12;57%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;87;68;Partly sunny;89;68;SE;5;57%;36%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable clouds;43;31;Mostly sunny;48;34;SSW;8;81%;0%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;48;34;Mostly sunny;53;37;S;9;69%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy;62;57;Sunny intervals;66;57;NNW;16;82%;13%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower or two;92;75;A stray shower;90;76;WNW;6;72%;67%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and nice;67;38;A shower in the p.m.;59;33;ENE;3;40%;81%;3

