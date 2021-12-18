Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, December 18, 2021

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;90;78;Humid;89;77;SSE;7;78%;66%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;High clouds;82;64;Increasing clouds;82;64;NE;5;54%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partial sunshine;56;45;A shower in the a.m.;56;42;S;9;77%;88%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;61;44;Sunshine;57;44;SE;6;86%;3%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Fog early in the day;48;43;Low clouds and fog;46;38;N;11;92%;41%;0

Anchorage, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;25;14;Partly sunny;19;14;N;5;76%;17%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;66;46;Decreasing clouds;61;46;SE;5;66%;12%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;26;15;A bit of p.m. snow;30;28;WSW;10;69%;84%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;100;78;Mostly sunny and hot;98;78;NE;9;51%;10%;13

Athens, Greece;Occasional rain;46;42;A bit of rain;48;34;NNW;10;61%;80%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;70;61;Low clouds;72;60;WSW;12;59%;4%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Brilliant sunshine;68;45;Mostly sunny;69;50;ESE;4;57%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;72;ESE;5;86%;100%;2

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;79;57;Hazy sunshine;75;55;E;6;57%;1%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;93;72;Some sun;85;67;ENE;6;45%;3%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;56;40;Mostly sunny;56;39;WNW;7;77%;2%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;41;19;Partly sunny, milder;48;21;SW;4;29%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers of rain/snow;41;33;Periods of sun;44;38;W;7;61%;66%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy with a shower;45;43;Low clouds and fog;45;32;NW;11;85%;41%;0

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;69;48;Showers around;70;51;SE;6;68%;84%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;79;67;Rain and a t-storm;79;67;ESE;6;83%;100%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;44;39;Winds subsiding;46;36;NW;18;70%;68%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Fog early in the day;46;42;Low clouds and fog;45;39;NNE;5;89%;61%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;41;27;Fog, then some sun;39;30;WSW;8;70%;42%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;43;35;Variable cloudiness;46;34;NW;10;65%;63%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;83;67;Mostly sunny;86;72;E;8;62%;3%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;84;67;Becoming cloudy;82;66;NE;7;47%;85%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, cold;39;33;Mostly sunny;46;33;WNW;10;54%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;66;53;Breezy in the a.m.;64;51;SSW;13;50%;79%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warmer;90;60;Partly sunny;78;65;SSE;9;62%;55%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;78;68;A shower or two;79;68;E;4;67%;68%;5

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;84;72;Hazy sun;87;72;N;9;64%;2%;6

Chicago, United States;A morning shower;40;27;Partly sunny;37;30;SSW;7;62%;2%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A downpour;89;76;A shower in the p.m.;89;74;NNE;10;67%;64%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds and fog;43;40;Fog to sun;43;33;NNW;8;74%;1%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;71;Cloudy and breezy;79;72;NNE;19;75%;62%;2

Dallas, United States;A shower and t-storm;52;33;Periods of sun;46;33;SE;6;51%;22%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;91;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;77;NE;10;74%;80%;10

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;63;43;Hazy sunshine;66;44;WNW;9;54%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Sunshine;45;30;Sunny, not as cool;57;31;SSW;5;20%;1%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clearing;81;58;Hazy sun;78;53;WNW;8;53%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;94;74;A shower and t-storm;89;77;SSE;5;76%;91%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Fog early in the day;49;38;Low clouds and fog;48;41;ENE;4;93%;0%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mild with sunshine;59;38;An afternoon shower;56;45;N;7;31%;58%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of showers;61;58;Breezy with a shower;61;58;E;22;83%;85%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Turning sunny, nice;71;55;Hazy sunshine;71;62;NNW;6;46%;8%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;65;54;A t-storm in spots;70;60;ENE;7;82%;91%;4

Havana, Cuba;A shower in the p.m.;86;67;Partly sunny;84;68;NE;5;69%;44%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;38;30;Breezy in the a.m.;32;16;NNE;14;89%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;91;75;Some brightening;88;71;NNW;12;50%;9%;3

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;75;55;Cloudy;66;59;NE;6;44%;28%;1

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;82;70;A few showers;81;70;ENE;16;65%;89%;2

Hyderabad, India;Abundant sunshine;82;59;Hazy sunshine;81;56;ENE;5;44%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;63;34;Hazy sunshine;62;37;NNW;4;42%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;45;39;Clouds and sun;44;33;NW;12;70%;26%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;95;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;WSW;5;76%;91%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;82;76;Cloudy;83;77;N;9;53%;23%;1

Johannesburg, South Africa;Brief p.m. showers;65;53;A morning shower;67;55;N;7;74%;66%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;57;22;Mostly sunny;55;29;ENE;4;15%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;77;49;Nice with sunshine;79;50;N;5;16%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;38;Hazy sunshine;65;38;W;4;58%;25%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;81;59;Hazy sunshine;83;61;NNW;12;21%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;34;32;Rain/snow showers;38;31;NW;13;86%;99%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray shower;88;76;A stray shower;88;75;NE;12;60%;81%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny, warmer;91;74;High clouds;91;74;SSE;5;63%;43%;5

Kolkata, India;Turning sunny;79;61;Hazy sunshine;75;55;NNW;6;42%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain and a t-storm;79;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;75;ENE;5;87%;98%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;A bit of rain;53;41;A little rain;54;43;SW;7;79%;94%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;95;74;Mostly sunny;91;74;SW;5;52%;2%;8

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;69;64;Mostly sunny;69;63;SSE;6;73%;4%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;60;48;Partly sunny;63;56;SSE;10;72%;88%;2

London, United Kingdom;Fog early in the day;50;43;Low clouds and fog;46;40;NE;5;89%;40%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;66;43;Brilliant sunshine;65;45;N;4;47%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;86;77;Clearing;86;77;SSW;7;74%;33%;7

Madrid, Spain;Fog, then some sun;52;41;Fog to sun;55;33;NE;4;62%;20%;1

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;89;81;A shower;89;81;ENE;12;66%;92%;2

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;76;A t-storm around;85;76;NNE;3;84%;99%;4

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;78;N;5;79%;85%;1

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;93;56;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;51;WSW;15;76%;97%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;70;47;Clouds and sunshine;72;45;SSW;4;49%;34%;5

Miami, United States;A shower or two;82;75;A passing shower;81;70;SW;8;78%;85%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of wet snow;35;33;Rain/snow showers;37;23;NW;13;93%;95%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy and breezy;88;79;Breezy in the p.m.;90;79;ENE;14;69%;44%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;80;62;Mostly sunny;84;67;NE;9;59%;3%;11

Montreal, Canada;Colder, p.m. snow;22;18;Breezy;25;9;NNW;15;68%;9%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;31;22;A bit of a.m. snow;32;16;WNW;7;93%;96%;0

Mumbai, India;Turning sunny;88;72;Hazy sunshine;89;71;N;7;47%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;61;NE;12;68%;80%;9

New York, United States;Occasional rain;44;40;Breezy;41;27;NNW;17;48%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;62;47;A morning shower;60;44;SSE;6;76%;82%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;27;11;Low clouds;18;16;E;5;93%;91%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler;44;38;An afternoon shower;50;37;W;12;49%;56%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;45;30;Mainly cloudy;37;31;NW;7;56%;0%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Colder with snow;22;16;Breezy;23;7;NE;15;65%;6%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;87;79;A shower or two;87;78;ESE;10;72%;81%;11

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;85;75;A thunderstorm;86;75;NW;6;83%;83%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;86;75;Showers around;85;75;ENE;5;81%;79%;4

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;48;40;Low clouds;45;40;NE;7;88%;25%;0

Perth, Australia;Breezy;75;56;Breezy in the p.m.;73;59;S;11;49%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;89;75;Cloudy, less humid;81;70;NNW;10;58%;8%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Thunderstorms;81;73;A thunderstorm;89;74;NNE;11;77%;81%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Clouds and sun;92;68;Mostly sunny;91;62;SE;6;48%;2%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;42;40;Rain/snow showers;45;32;NW;11;69%;92%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Snow;27;15;Some sun;33;24;E;4;52%;33%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;67;53;Afternoon showers;67;54;NW;8;71%;99%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;72;48;Some sun, pleasant;72;51;ESE;4;56%;6%;3

Recife, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;87;78;A morning shower;87;77;ENE;8;64%;83%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mild with low clouds;47;45;A morning shower;45;41;SE;12;85%;55%;0

Riga, Latvia;Turning sunny;43;37;Showers of rain/snow;39;25;NNE;16;83%;97%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, a t-storm;82;71;Partly sunny;78;67;ESE;8;71%;28%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy and very warm;82;61;High clouds and warm;82;63;SSE;7;34%;2%;2

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;55;29;Plenty of sunshine;52;32;NNE;4;78%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A snow shower;35;33;Snow;34;16;NNE;10;68%;80%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;50;41;Some sun;51;47;SE;6;79%;30%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Humid with a t-storm;80;65;A thunderstorm;80;67;ENE;9;71%;84%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;82;75;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;74;E;13;73%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;76;66;A p.m. t-storm;75;66;NNE;5;87%;61%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;77;49;Sunny and nice;76;49;ENE;4;28%;1%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;86;61;Sunny and beautiful;90;62;SW;7;30%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A couple of showers;83;70;Mostly sunny, nice;86;71;N;9;65%;10%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;61;46;Partly sunny;61;52;SE;12;65%;89%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain;49;39;Mostly cloudy;44;36;NNE;6;73%;71%;1

Seoul, South Korea;P.M. snow showers;32;26;Sunshine;38;32;SSE;3;48%;3%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny and chilly;43;34;Partly sunny;50;36;S;6;56%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;77;N;8;74%;91%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain/snow showers;37;24;Mostly sunny;35;32;W;12;77%;62%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;84;75;A shower or two;84;75;ENE;16;71%;97%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;47;35;Mostly sunny;38;27;N;9;54%;53%;1

Sydney, Australia;Warmer;88;74;A strong t-storm;94;70;NNW;12;60%;57%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;62;59;Cloudy;69;62;E;12;53%;16%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;41;35;Rain and snow shower;36;23;NNE;14;75%;90%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun, mild;58;39;Cooler;50;42;SSE;7;56%;93%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, mild;54;37;Cooler;47;37;NE;8;71%;66%;1

Tehran, Iran;Rain and drizzle;46;40;Sunny, not as cool;56;41;NNE;5;42%;2%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;64;51;Mostly sunny;65;50;S;11;50%;26%;3

Tirana, Albania;Cooler;52;28;Sunny, but chilly;48;31;ESE;4;53%;18%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and chilly;44;35;Sunny and chilly;49;35;NW;6;61%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Snow, breezy, colder;33;26;Mostly sunny;30;24;N;8;66%;6%;2

Tripoli, Libya;A few showers;60;53;Partly sunny;60;48;WSW;8;48%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Sun and some clouds;63;47;More sun than clouds;60;41;SW;3;68%;2%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Seasonably cold;5;-14;Partial sunshine;18;-13;W;7;81%;15%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;43;39;Mostly sunny;43;28;NE;3;57%;2%;1

Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;44;39;Winds subsiding;44;38;WNW;17;70%;81%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Hazy sun;84;57;Mostly sunny;82;53;ENE;4;44%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of p.m. snow;40;38;Showers of rain/snow;40;24;NW;13;70%;97%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy in the p.m.;38;36;Showers of rain/snow;41;32;NW;16;91%;92%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;70;58;Increasingly windy;71;62;N;19;64%;3%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;91;69;Partly sunny, nice;88;67;WSW;6;56%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Low clouds;44;29;A couple of showers;45;28;NE;2;62%;91%;1

