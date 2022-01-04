Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 4, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing and humid;88;77;Mostly sunny, humid;89;78;S;5;79%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy, not as warm;72;64;Increasingly windy;70;64;W;18;67%;80%;2

Aleppo, Syria;Rather cloudy;58;43;Clouds and sun;58;44;E;3;80%;35%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Hazy sunshine;63;51;Winds subsiding;56;46;W;17;65%;92%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;48;38;A couple of showers;44;35;NNW;21;83%;98%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;1;-5;Very cold;1;-8;NNE;7;82%;3%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing;45;36;A p.m. shower or two;49;37;NW;7;65%;87%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Colder;14;6;Mostly cloudy;14;8;S;8;52%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;95;75;Breezy in the p.m.;95;73;SSE;12;54%;9%;13

Athens, Greece;Some sun, pleasant;63;46;Sunny and nice;62;47;SW;5;75%;1%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, nice;77;63;Increasing clouds;78;64;SW;11;69%;1%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;55;39;Brilliant sunshine;61;39;NW;8;55%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;84;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;72;ESE;6;78%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;80;59;Mostly sunny, nice;82;59;E;4;57%;2%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Sun and clouds;91;73;Mostly sunny;90;74;SSW;5;56%;2%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;64;48;Cooler, morning rain;56;37;NNW;9;63%;94%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;39;21;Plenty of sun;39;21;NW;5;57%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Decreasing clouds;57;45;Variable cloudiness;59;39;NNW;6;69%;27%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy and mild;47;34;Showers of rain/snow;41;31;W;12;76%;94%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;70;49;Turning cloudy;71;49;SE;6;60%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;66;A stray a.m. t-storm;79;66;NNW;10;76%;80%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning cloudy, mild;48;44;A little rain;47;36;NW;11;80%;83%;0

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;47;35;A couple of showers;41;35;WNW;11;64%;97%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Variable cloudiness;52;39;Partly sunny, mild;54;36;W;7;72%;2%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and mild;56;51;Occasional rain;53;36;NW;7;65%;91%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A morning t-storm;96;61;Sunshine and cooler;80;62;E;10;56%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray t-shower;83;65;A shower in the p.m.;82;65;ESE;6;44%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;49;26;Cloudy;51;33;NW;5;56%;88%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Partial sunshine;68;52;Hazy sunshine;68;52;N;5;60%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;77;58;Partly sunny, nice;74;61;SSE;11;63%;25%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A morning shower;80;64;A shower in the a.m.;84;63;ESE;3;59%;55%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;84;72;Hazy sun;87;71;N;7;71%;1%;6

Chicago, United States;Not as cold;35;24;Windy and colder;25;9;W;23;78%;29%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;A t-storm around;88;75;NNE;10;71%;57%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;A thick cloud cover;39;34;Rain and snow shower;38;26;NNW;8;79%;61%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sun;87;70;Hazy sun;83;70;NE;4;44%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny and breezy;59;39;Mostly sunny;60;39;NNE;8;45%;3%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Very warm;91;77;High clouds and warm;92;78;NE;11;67%;29%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;72;56;Showers around;62;54;ESE;7;94%;98%;1

Denver, United States;Becoming very windy;45;22;A bit of p.m. snow;45;1;NE;9;49%;97%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sun;79;54;Hazy sunshine;80;56;NW;5;69%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;89;75;An afternoon shower;85;76;WSW;6;80%;69%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny, colder;38;31;Partly sunny, chilly;40;31;SSW;8;81%;25%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;49;44;Partly sunny, mild;56;43;NNE;6;40%;18%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;66;50;Partly sunny;59;53;W;15;69%;92%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;74;64;Low clouds;74;66;SSE;3;89%;68%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm around;76;63;Cloudy, a t-storm;74;63;NNW;6;83%;95%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;75;63;Partly sunny;79;64;ENE;5;70%;13%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Snow showers;35;26;Periods of snow;31;22;NNE;6;97%;99%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;90;75;A t-storm around;91;75;SSE;4;60%;65%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;77;63;A shower;74;61;ENE;6;77%;82%;3

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;79;68;An afternoon shower;79;68;NE;3;71%;56%;4

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sun;82;61;Hazy sunshine;83;60;SE;5;53%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler with rain;55;49;Rain tapering off;54;47;WNW;6;94%;98%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;54;47;Mostly sunny, mild;60;56;SW;9;78%;5%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;90;75;A t-storm around;89;75;NE;7;66%;80%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;84;72;Sunny and pleasant;86;74;NNW;8;43%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;81;58;Partly sunny, nice;84;64;SSE;6;51%;44%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and chilly;35;34;A little a.m. snow;43;30;WSW;4;58%;52%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Showers around;74;61;Morning showers;72;56;E;6;73%;72%;2

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;41;Mostly cloudy;65;45;S;4;71%;14%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;80;57;Hazy sun;82;58;N;12;27%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;45;39;A little p.m. rain;49;37;NW;9;71%;96%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;88;72;A passing shower;87;73;NNE;9;55%;80%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;80;72;Dull and dreary;88;73;SW;5;72%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunny;73;57;Hazy sun;78;57;NNW;5;63%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;NNW;4;79%;87%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;61;40;Rain, a thunderstorm;58;41;ESE;9;63%;87%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Very warm;92;76;Remaining very warm;91;77;SW;6;67%;28%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;75;68;Nice with some sun;74;68;SSE;7;73%;42%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;A little a.m. rain;56;50;A couple of showers;59;47;NNW;6;65%;95%;1

London, United Kingdom;Colder this morning;47;34;Plenty of sunshine;42;29;WNW;11;71%;2%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;62;46;Mostly sunny;67;49;NNE;5;56%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;83;76;A morning shower;84;76;SSE;5;76%;66%;4

Madrid, Spain;Rain this afternoon;56;41;Mainly cloudy;50;30;NNW;9;49%;72%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;88;80;A t-storm around;88;82;ENE;11;66%;83%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A passing shower;87;76;An afternoon shower;87;76;NE;5;77%;91%;6

Manila, Philippines;Sun and clouds, nice;88;73;Becoming cloudy;88;73;ENE;6;62%;17%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun, nice;78;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;64;ESE;11;79%;99%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;73;44;Hazy sun;75;46;SSW;5;31%;1%;5

Miami, United States;Nice with sunshine;76;68;Some sun, a shower;79;66;S;7;70%;85%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Showers of rain/snow;39;35;Rain/snow showers;39;32;W;10;82%;92%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;78;Breezy in the p.m.;91;78;ENE;14;66%;7%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;86;66;Sunshine and cooler;73;61;E;12;47%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy, not as cold;25;22;Mostly cloudy;34;24;SSW;7;72%;73%;1

Moscow, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;14;12;Overcast, p.m. snow;32;28;WSW;9;84%;96%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;90;74;Hazy sunshine;87;73;NNW;5;62%;3%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;82;56;Breezy in the p.m.;81;58;NE;11;48%;44%;5

New York, United States;Partly sunny;36;32;A shower or two;45;36;WSW;9;77%;81%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;63;46;Nice with some sun;65;48;WSW;5;75%;14%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy in the p.m.;29;17;Cloudy;19;3;WSW;7;91%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;48;34;Inc. clouds;48;35;NE;8;44%;17%;2

Oslo, Norway;More clouds than sun;29;22;Decreasing clouds;25;19;WNW;4;64%;19%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;28;22;A snow shower;34;22;SW;11;69%;89%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, p.m. showers;86;75;Clouds and sun, nice;86;76;ENE;5;72%;70%;12

Panama City, Panama;An afternoon shower;90;74;A shower in spots;90;73;NNW;9;66%;81%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;84;74;A few showers;84;74;ENE;6;73%;91%;8

Paris, France;Periods of rain;50;37;Mostly sunny;44;33;NW;8;49%;7%;2

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny and hot;97;68;Hot, becoming breezy;94;72;S;12;39%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;90;75;Partly sunny, nice;89;75;WNW;5;60%;13%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;86;75;Breezy, p.m. showers;89;75;NNW;14;79%;98%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;89;62;Mostly sunny;91;64;SE;6;48%;5%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Periods of rain;54;40;Showers around;42;35;WSW;11;66%;94%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Brilliant sunshine;34;-7;Partly sunny, colder;26;-4;ENE;3;39%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;68;54;Periods of rain;66;54;E;8;76%;99%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;63;49;Partly sunny;62;45;S;4;74%;31%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;88;77;A thunderstorm;87;77;ENE;8;68%;91%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;28;27;Snow tapering off;42;39;ESE;24;81%;100%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little rain;40;36;Rain and snow shower;37;32;SSW;8;88%;96%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;84;77;An afternoon shower;87;76;WNW;7;65%;94%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;63;45;Plenty of sunshine;62;47;NW;6;56%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Variable cloudiness;61;51;A little p.m. rain;62;47;SW;12;70%;97%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little icy mix;31;29;Snow;37;26;W;7;72%;88%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower in the a.m.;56;52;Cloudy;57;53;ENE;6;93%;36%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;80;62;Partly sunny;81;57;ENE;10;62%;10%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A morning shower;83;73;A shower or two;83;72;ESE;10;71%;91%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and humid;75;61;Plenty of sunshine;75;61;SSW;7;75%;29%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Episodes of sunshine;70;49;A stray shower;69;50;E;6;59%;66%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;86;59;Sunny and pleasant;86;59;SW;8;40%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;85;69;Partly sunny;85;71;N;7;70%;35%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain ending, cooler;52;46;Mostly cloudy, rain;55;39;NNW;7;84%;98%;1

Seattle, United States;A little rain, cold;40;33;Showers of rain/snow;37;31;ESE;5;96%;100%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;34;16;Cloudy;35;19;NW;3;25%;0%;1

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and mild;54;48;Morning rain, cloudy;50;41;NNE;11;87%;93%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;NNW;8;76%;66%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, mild;50;35;Partly sunny;56;36;S;5;68%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;83;74;Mostly sunny, nice;83;74;E;10;61%;67%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;More sun than clouds;35;26;Morning snow showers;34;18;NW;5;87%;78%;0

Sydney, Australia;Some sun, pleasant;80;72;Humid with showers;79;73;NE;10;78%;93%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;71;60;An afternoon shower;78;62;NE;4;73%;94%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain/snow showers;37;27;Bit of rain, snow;33;27;SSW;5;94%;97%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;48;39;Clouds and sun;51;40;NE;5;84%;24%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;44;35;Periods of sun, mild;48;30;NNW;11;64%;12%;2

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;50;41;Mostly cloudy;51;35;N;7;33%;26%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;An afternoon shower;66;55;Rain and drizzle;64;52;E;6;76%;61%;1

Tirana, Albania;Mostly cloudy;61;42;Partly sunny, milder;70;51;ENE;4;58%;25%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;49;35;Breezy in the a.m.;48;32;NE;14;33%;8%;3

Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;35;32;Increasingly windy;40;24;WSW;24;70%;55%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;69;51;Sunny and pleasant;69;51;SSW;7;49%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Hazy sunshine;72;49;Mostly sunny, nice;68;50;W;11;50%;27%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sunshine;9;-15;Plenty of sunshine;17;-16;E;7;71%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Snow and rain;37;27;An afternoon flurry;34;29;ENE;4;64%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and mild;49;43;A little a.m. rain;48;37;WNW;10;64%;74%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine and warm;84;61;Sunny and very warm;91;61;NNE;3;53%;1%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers of rain/snow;40;35;Rain/snow showers;39;32;WSW;8;75%;97%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mild with rain;46;39;Showers around;41;33;WSW;11;94%;80%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;74;62;Breezy in the p.m.;70;61;S;14;80%;57%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;91;66;Plenty of sun;91;65;WNW;5;53%;1%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;36;21;Partly sunny;38;17;NE;2;50%;5%;2

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather