Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, January 24, 2022

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Turning cloudy;86;75;Mostly sunny;90;76;S;6;74%;55%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Nice with sunshine;72;63;Sunny and pleasant;75;63;NW;8;63%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, chilly;44;28;Increasing clouds;46;38;SSE;10;76%;90%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sun;57;38;Plenty of sunshine;58;40;ESE;7;69%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;41;32;Low clouds and fog;40;34;SSW;4;89%;41%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. rain;43;33;Snow;35;15;NNE;5;65%;91%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hazy sunshine;48;29;Mostly sunny;48;31;ESE;6;56%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, cold;5;-16;Turning cloudy, cold;6;-2;SW;5;92%;6%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;108;79;Very hot;107;82;E;7;39%;30%;12

Athens, Greece;Snow and rain;38;34;Snow showers, cold;41;28;NNW;9;65%;82%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain, not as warm;68;64;Breezy with showers;72;65;NNE;14;81%;95%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;63;37;Plenty of sunshine;65;39;ENE;3;44%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;91;72;A p.m. shower or two;87;73;ESE;6;77%;75%;4

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny, nice;84;61;Partly sunny;83;65;SE;5;51%;31%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;92;72;Mostly sunny;89;73;SSW;4;66%;2%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;55;39;Partly sunny;56;38;NW;8;70%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Overcast;36;21;Sunny and mild;43;23;ENE;11;41%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, cold;29;18;Rather cloudy;31;27;W;4;59%;52%;2

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds;43;36;A stray shower;40;38;W;6;80%;91%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. shower or two;67;50;A few showers;63;50;SE;6;80%;94%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;86;65;A t-storm in spots;82;65;NW;7;63%;96%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Afternoon flurries;32;24;More clouds than sun;39;33;NW;5;85%;23%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Becoming cloudy;42;28;Patchy freezing fog;36;31;NW;3;90%;41%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A bit of snow;33;18;Partly sunny;32;21;W;5;33%;14%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;34;15;Variable cloudiness;35;26;NW;4;79%;21%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Humid;84;75;Rain and a t-storm;80;72;NNE;6;87%;98%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;84;64;A t-storm around;82;66;SSE;5;47%;65%;7

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy and cooler;49;35;Inc. clouds;55;33;WNW;5;55%;16%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;59;44;Plenty of sun;62;46;SW;9;33%;27%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;81;66;Decreasing clouds;73;65;SSE;20;66%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Inc. clouds;83;65;Partly sunny;83;64;NE;4;61%;27%;8

Chennai, India;Humid;84;76;Mostly sunny, humid;89;76;SE;7;80%;2%;7

Chicago, United States;Morning snow, cloudy;29;6;Frigid;13;-5;NW;10;61%;6%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;87;72;Partly sunny;84;71;ESE;7;67%;44%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy with a shower;42;37;Partly sunny;42;36;W;6;78%;81%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;87;71;Partly sunny;82;70;NNE;7;48%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Cloudy;59;41;Partly sunny;55;31;NE;10;54%;3%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm or two;88;79;Partly sunny, breezy;88;78;NE;15;71%;39%;10

Delhi, India;Turning cloudy, cool;59;45;Hazy and cool;61;45;W;5;86%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;44;25;Morning snow, colder;28;13;S;6;93%;87%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Decreasing clouds;73;60;Decreasing clouds;78;62;NNE;4;72%;27%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;A couple of showers;87;76;WSW;6;72%;93%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Inc. clouds;46;35;Low clouds and fog;45;37;WSW;5;85%;33%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun;48;32;Sunny and mild;51;33;NNE;6;22%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;57;55;A couple of showers;59;56;E;26;77%;98%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;76;64;Mostly cloudy;70;65;SE;7;85%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A couple of t-storms;73;65;A stray a.m. t-storm;67;64;SE;11;88%;96%;3

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;72;56;Clouds and sun;81;66;S;7;59%;18%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;36;28;Low clouds;31;16;NW;11;83%;2%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;91;75;Partly sunny;92;75;SE;5;62%;29%;8

Hong Kong, China;Rain and drizzle;74;62;Partly sunny;69;62;E;9;73%;83%;4

Honolulu, United States;Lots of sun, breezy;80;69;Breezy in the a.m.;80;68;NE;12;59%;85%;5

Hyderabad, India;Abundant sunshine;83;59;Hazy sunshine;83;63;ENE;4;46%;1%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and warmer;59;41;Sunny;59;38;N;7;73%;4%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Cold with flurries;37;27;Cold;32;26;N;12;79%;73%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;W;10;78%;96%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and delightful;81;68;Sunny and pleasant;82;68;N;9;50%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;60;Partly sunny;84;63;NNE;5;42%;14%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;46;9;Sunny and colder;38;10;SSW;6;18%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;73;48;Sunny and pleasant;74;48;NNW;5;29%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Inc. clouds;58;41;Partly sunny;59;43;NE;4;79%;28%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;86;60;Hazy sunshine;88;61;N;13;23%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Cold, p.m. flurries;25;13;A little p.m. snow;20;19;SW;5;74%;82%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A few showers;84;74;A shower or two;85;75;NE;11;65%;87%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;93;74;A t-storm around;88;73;S;6;70%;91%;6

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;72;62;Partly sunny;75;62;ENE;5;67%;5%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;A t-storm or two;90;75;ENE;4;79%;93%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Occasional rain;55;40;A little a.m. rain;58;38;NE;9;64%;80%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Warm with clearing;94;74;Mostly sunny, warm;94;72;SSW;5;64%;0%;9

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;76;69;Nice with some sun;75;69;SSE;7;71%;39%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;57;41;Mostly sunny;59;44;NE;10;69%;10%;3

London, United Kingdom;Rather cloudy;43;33;Low clouds and fog;40;34;W;3;82%;3%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;72;47;Mostly sunny;70;50;NE;4;54%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Sunshine and nice;83;75;Variable cloudiness;83;77;SW;6;69%;25%;8

Madrid, Spain;Turning sunny;50;35;Mostly sunny;53;31;E;4;62%;14%;2

Male, Maldives;More clouds than sun;89;81;Clearing;89;81;N;9;51%;2%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;A shower and t-storm;83;75;E;6;84%;95%;3

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;90;75;Partly sunny;92;78;E;6;54%;30%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy and hot;95;68;Periods of sun;88;68;S;8;49%;9%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Partial sunshine;70;46;Mostly sunny;72;47;SW;5;39%;30%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;65;53;Periods of sun;73;71;S;8;47%;92%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, cold;19;9;Snow showers;34;18;N;7;98%;62%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;92;75;Sunny and breezy;91;74;ENE;16;56%;0%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, humid;82;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;72;NNE;6;84%;98%;5

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy and very cold;5;3;Not as cold;15;-5;W;2;72%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;18;6;Cold with low clouds;15;9;SW;5;86%;72%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;73;63;Hazy sunshine;81;65;N;7;42%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy this morning;80;57;Breezy in the p.m.;82;56;NNE;13;41%;2%;8

New York, United States;Clouds and sunshine;34;30;Decreasing clouds;42;19;NNW;8;55%;8%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy this morning;49;38;Periods of rain;51;37;W;8;78%;93%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;6;-7;Cloudy;5;0;SSW;7;89%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Chilly with some sun;47;33;Sun and clouds;50;34;NE;4;59%;9%;3

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;35;18;Areas of low clouds;27;21;N;3;93%;51%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;8;5;Snow at times;13;-13;NW;8;73%;94%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;77;A couple of showers;85;77;N;5;76%;99%;6

Panama City, Panama;Mostly sunny, nice;89;72;A passing shower;90;72;NNW;10;61%;80%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, nice;84;74;A few showers;85;74;NE;7;73%;92%;8

Paris, France;More sun than clouds;43;28;Patchy freezing fog;39;31;NNW;3;74%;1%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;90;64;Nice with some sun;85;64;SE;11;42%;2%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;91;79;Partly sunny;90;78;S;5;59%;66%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;90;76;Mostly cloudy;92;76;NE;9;69%;68%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in places;88;65;Mostly sunny;90;63;SE;6;53%;30%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;A thick cloud cover;41;36;Low clouds and fog;42;35;W;7;58%;37%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;45;27;Mostly cloudy;37;9;SE;3;74%;27%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A couple of showers;68;54;Cloudy with showers;65;54;WSW;8;79%;99%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Some sun, a shower;66;46;A passing shower;64;47;S;4;82%;84%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;87;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;76;E;7;69%;82%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little a.m. snow;39;37;Very windy;38;32;W;38;79%;87%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain and snow shower;36;34;Variable cloudiness;37;25;N;8;89%;27%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;89;74;Mostly sunny;89;73;ENE;8;59%;8%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;77;50;Sunny and pleasant;76;57;ESE;5;38%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;57;28;Partly sunny;52;30;NNE;5;58%;1%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;34;33;Colder in the a.m.;36;14;WNW;8;71%;7%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;58;46;Mostly sunny;58;44;NNE;6;73%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Clouds and sun;82;59;Periods of sun;83;58;ENE;9;53%;27%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;86;72;A shower or two;84;72;ESE;9;70%;87%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Turning sunny;75;62;Partly sunny, humid;75;64;NW;5;86%;28%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;74;46;Plenty of sunshine;70;46;ENE;6;27%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;87;60;Sunny and pleasant;85;60;SW;7;35%;1%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;85;68;Mostly sunny;86;69;NNE;5;66%;2%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;60;39;Abundant sunshine;60;41;ENE;5;64%;5%;3

Seattle, United States;Areas of morning fog;43;32;Clouds and sunshine;45;33;NNE;5;84%;4%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;48;33;Low clouds;42;24;WNW;4;72%;27%;1

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;46;41;Plenty of clouds;48;41;NNE;7;63%;69%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. shower;91;77;Warm, turning breezy;92;77;N;11;60%;27%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy, cold;25;5;Cloudy and cold;27;12;WSW;9;66%;17%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;80;74;A passing shower;82;73;ENE;10;61%;91%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Plenty of clouds;41;26;Partly sunny;33;22;WSW;4;82%;49%;1

Sydney, Australia;Increasing clouds;78;68;Cloudy;78;67;NE;10;64%;33%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;67;63;Occasional rain;68;64;E;10;70%;91%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain/snow showers;36;33;Low clouds;34;23;NW;10;74%;3%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;43;29;Plenty of sunshine;45;29;NE;5;62%;2%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mild with clearing;55;28;A bit of ice;44;28;N;15;61%;70%;2

Tehran, Iran;Brilliant sunshine;52;34;Plenty of sunshine;54;36;NE;5;18%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and cool;55;43;Mostly sunny;58;47;S;10;60%;65%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, chilly;42;22;Partly sunny;44;24;E;5;33%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;50;33;Becoming cloudy;48;38;ENE;6;50%;63%;2

Toronto, Canada;A little snow;25;18;Snow showers, cold;20;1;NW;13;65%;52%;2

Tripoli, Libya;A couple of showers;56;49;Morning showers;55;44;NE;10;66%;99%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine;60;43;A shower;55;37;SE;4;68%;80%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy;6;-19;Clouds and sun;6;-25;NE;5;73%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;44;30;High clouds;43;30;NE;3;62%;1%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy with flurries;36;33;Mostly cloudy;42;34;WNW;6;66%;15%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;88;62;Sunshine and hot;91;64;NNW;4;49%;2%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A snow shower, cold;24;23;A shower in the a.m.;35;20;NNW;9;97%;55%;0

Warsaw, Poland;An afternoon flurry;32;29;A shower;37;30;NW;12;98%;82%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;72;63;An afternoon shower;71;64;N;17;78%;80%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;92;65;Sunny and pleasant;89;64;SW;4;53%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;35;19;Mostly sunny;35;22;NE;3;60%;15%;3

