NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:30 am, Saturday, March 31, 2018
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018
620 FPUS51 KALY
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
NYZ033-310800-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 19.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Scattered snow
showers in the evening, then occasional snow showers after midnight.
Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning.
Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 20.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Not as
cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Much colder with
lows around 15. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ052-310800-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain or snow showers in the
morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ058-310800-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after
midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain or snow
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ065-310800-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower
30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs
around 50. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with
a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ041-310800-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Colder with lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ038-310800-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Numerous snow
showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.
Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with scattered rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Breezy, cooler
with highs around 40. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Colder with lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ032-310800-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 19.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the
evening, then occasional snow showers after midnight. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Numerous snow showers, mainly in the
morning. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cooler with
highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 11. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers. Not as cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ042-310800-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph,
increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers
after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning.
Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Colder with lows
around 20. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ083-310800-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Colder with lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ043-310800-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Colder with lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ084-310800-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain or snow showers in the
morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Colder with lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ082-310800-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers or scattered
rain showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch
possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Colder with lows
around 20. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ039-310800-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers or scattered
rain showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch
possible. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Numerous snow showers in the morning. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the lower
40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ040-310800-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers or scattered
rain showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch
possible. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Numerous snow showers in the morning. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid
40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ047-310800-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers or scattered
rain showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch
possible. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Numerous snow showers in the morning. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Breezy, cooler with highs around
40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain or snow
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ048-310800-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning.
Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ049-310800-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow or rain showers in the
morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ050-310800-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning.
Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ051-310800-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning.
Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain or snow
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ053-310800-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning.
Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ054-310800-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Numerous snow showers in the morning. Little
or no snow accumulation. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. West winds 15 to 20 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around
20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ060-310800-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ061-310800-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Numerous snow showers or scattered rain
showers in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with
highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ059-310800-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with
a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ063-310800-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning.
Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ064-310800-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph,
increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs
around 50. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with
a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ066-310800-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
121 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast