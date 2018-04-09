NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 16. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with
a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
NYZ052-092000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
NYZ058-092000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming south after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
NYZ065-092000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.
Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
NYZ041-092000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ038-092000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as
cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain likely.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ032-092000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Not as cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ042-092000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with
a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
NYZ083-092000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
NYZ043-092000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
NYZ084-092000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
NYZ082-092000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers and sleet
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ039-092000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ040-092000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ047-092000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ048-092000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ049-092000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
NYZ050-092000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ051-092000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
NYZ053-092000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around
60.
NYZ054-092000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around
40. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
NYZ060-092000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid
20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
NYZ061-092000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
NYZ059-092000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid
20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
NYZ063-092000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around
40. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around
60.
NYZ064-092000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid
20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
NYZ066-092000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid
20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
