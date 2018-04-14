NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

_____

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

EDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning, then sleet with freezing rain likely in the afternoon.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a tenth of

an inch. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Sleet accumulation around an inch. Colder.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sleet. Freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Additional

light sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow showers

likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ052-140815-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Freezing rain. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Colder. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain and freezing rain

likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs

in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ058-140815-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. A chance of freezing rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain likely in the evening, then

freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of

an inch. Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain. Much colder. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after

midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Breezy

and not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow showers

likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ065-140815-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper

40s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ041-140815-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain and

freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a tenth of

an inch. Colder. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Freezing rain after midnight. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ038-140815-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Freezing rain. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Colder with lows around 30. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East

winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Breezy

and not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow showers

likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ032-140815-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

EDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Freezing rain likely. Rain and sleet likely in the

morning, then sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs in

the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Sleet accumulation around an inch. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sleet in the morning, then freezing rain in the afternoon.

Additional light sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Breezy, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Breezy

and not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow showers after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain or snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs around 40. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ042-140815-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

EDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning, then freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper

20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Sleet accumulation around an inch. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sleet. Freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Additional

light sleet accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ083-140815-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then freezing

rain with rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain in the evening. Sleet. Sleet

accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds

around 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain. Sleet in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Freezing rain after midnight. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs

in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ043-140815-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

EDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then freezing

rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. North

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Sleet accumulation around an inch. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sleet. Freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no

additional sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

NYZ084-140815-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain and

freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Sleet after midnight. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch.

Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs

in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ082-140815-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Freezing rain and sleet

likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs

around 40. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around one quarter

of an inch. Colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain. Colder. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Cold. Near steady temperature around

30. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Breezy and

not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow showers

likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

NYZ039-140815-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Freezing rain likely in

the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around one quarter

of an inch. Colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain. Colder. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow showers

likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ040-140815-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Freezing rain likely in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a tenth of

an inch. Colder. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain. Near steady temperature around 30. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain in the evening. Rain. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow showers

likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ047-140815-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

freezing rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a tenth of

an inch. Colder. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow showers

likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ048-140815-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Freezing rain

likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Much

cooler with highs around 40. Temperature falling into the lower 30s

in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a tenth of

an inch. Colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain after midnight. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow showers

likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ049-140815-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a tenth of

an inch. Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then freezing rain and rain

likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs

in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ050-140815-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a tenth of

an inch. Colder. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then freezing rain and rain

likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs

in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50.

NYZ051-140815-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

freezing rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 40.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a tenth of

an inch. Colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain. Colder. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow showers

likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ053-140815-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Freezing rain after midnight. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain and freezing rain

likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs

in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ054-140815-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Freezing rain likely in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 40. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a tenth of

an inch. Colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain. Colder. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain after midnight. Blustery, cold

with lows around 30. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after

midnight. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Breezy

and not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow showers

likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ060-140815-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ061-140815-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around

40 in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and freezing

rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then freezing rain and rain

likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain with rain likely in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ059-140815-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper

30s in the afternoon. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ063-140815-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s through sunrise.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and rain likely. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain in the evening. Rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain or snow showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in

the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ064-140815-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ066-140815-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 50.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

