NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

_____

906 FPUS51 KALY 150152

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

949 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

NYZ033-150800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

949 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Periods of sleet. Freezing rain. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch.

Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet. Freezing rain. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 40s. East winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of

rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ052-150800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

949 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain late this

evening, then freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a trace.

Much colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet in the

morning, then light freezing rain likely with a chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ058-150800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

949 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain late

this evening, then freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet.

Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Much colder with lows in

the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet in the

morning, then light freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Much colder. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet. Freezing rain. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow or rain

showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ065-150800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

949 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ041-150800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

949 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain late this evening,

then freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Much

colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then freezing

rain, sleet and rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cooler

with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet. Rain.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ038-150800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

949 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet late this

evening, then periods of freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch.

Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain. Sleet in the morning, then rain and sleet

likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature

around 30. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Windy

and not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Scattered rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ032-150800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

949 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Periods of sleet. Freezing rain. Sleet accumulation

around an inch. Additional ice accumulation around a tenth of an

inch. Colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain. Sleet. Little or no additional sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet. A chance of freezing rain and

rain likely in the evening, then freezing rain likely after

midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Brisk, cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Windy and not as cool

with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow or rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

or rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ042-150800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

949 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Periods of freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch.

Much colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Colder with highs in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain with a chance of sleet. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain or snow

showers or sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers or

scattered snow showers in the evening, then scattered snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ083-150800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

949 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain late this evening,

then periods of freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch.

Much colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cooler with highs in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet. Freezing rain and rain likely in

the evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then scattered snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ043-150800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

949 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet late this

evening, then periods of freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Much

colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Colder with highs around

30. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet. Freezing rain and rain likely in

the evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Breezy and not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then scattered snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ084-150800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

949 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain late this evening,

then freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Much

colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then freezing

rain, sleet and rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs in

the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Breezy

and not as cool with highs around 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then scattered rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ082-150800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

949 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet late this

evening, then periods of freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch.

Much colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Colder. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet. Freezing rain. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Brisk, cold. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Breezy and not as cool

with highs in the lower 40s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of

rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ039-150800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

949 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet late this

evening, then periods of freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch.

Much colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Colder with highs in the

lower 30s. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet. Freezing rain and rain likely in

the evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then scattered rain or snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ040-150800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

949 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain late this evening,

then periods of freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Much

colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s.

East winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet. Rain and freezing rain likely in

the evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Breezy and not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain or snow

showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then scattered rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ047-150800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

949 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain late this evening,

then freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Much

colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Periods of freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then

light freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. East winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet. Rain and freezing rain likely in

the evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain or snow

showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then scattered snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ048-150800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

949 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain late this evening,

then freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Much

colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Colder with highs in the

lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet. Freezing rain. Ice accumulation

around a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain or snow

showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers.

Scattered rain showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ049-150800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

949 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain late this

evening, then freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a trace.

Much colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet in the

morning, then light freezing rain likely with a chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs around 50. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ050-150800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

949 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain late this

evening, then freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a trace.

Much colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet in the

morning, then light freezing rain likely with a chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet in

the evening, then rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs around 50. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ051-150800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

949 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain late this

evening, then freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a trace.

Much colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet in the

morning, then light freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Colder. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet. Freezing rain. Ice accumulation

of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Breezy and not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain or snow

showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ053-150800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

949 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around

a trace. Much colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet in the

morning, then light rain and light freezing rain likely in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Breezy

and not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ054-150800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

949 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around

a trace. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet in the

morning, then light freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet. Freezing rain. Ice accumulation

of up to a tenth of an inch. Blustery, cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Very windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. East winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain or snow

showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers or

scattered snow showers in the evening, then scattered snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ060-150800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

949 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain likely with a

chance of sleet. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet in the

morning, then light rain and light freezing rain likely in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ061-150800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

949 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, freezing rain likely with a chance of

sleet. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Colder with lows

in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet in the

morning, then light freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and freezing

rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Breezy

and not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ059-150800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

949 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain likely with a

chance of sleet. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet in the

morning, then light freezing rain likely with a chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the