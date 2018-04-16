NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018

_____

370 FPUS51 KALY 160524

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

NYZ033-160800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and rain in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in

the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ052-160800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Rain showers. Breezy and

not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ058-160800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Additional ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning. Rain

showers. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ065-160800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain and rain showers likely.

Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Showers. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ041-160800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sleet and freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain

showers. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ038-160800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet.

Windy, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sleet and freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain

showers. Ice accumulation around a trace. Windy and not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ032-160800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet.

Blustery, cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers, freezing rain and sleet likely in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool

with highs in the lower 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Cold with lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ042-160800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a trace.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning. Rain

showers. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s.

East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ083-160800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a trace.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning. Rain

showers. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ043-160800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a trace.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning. Rain

showers. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely or a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ084-160800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a trace.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Rain showers. Breezy and

not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ082-160800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. East winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and rain in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Breezy

and not as cool with highs around 40. East winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ039-160800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning. Rain

showers. Ice accumulation around a trace. Breezy and not as cool

with highs in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers,

mainly in the evening. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ040-160800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature around

30. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning. Rain

showers. Ice accumulation around a trace. Breezy and not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ047-160800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. East winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning. Rain

showers. Ice accumulation around a trace. Breezy and not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ048-160800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning. Rain

showers. Ice accumulation around a trace. Breezy and not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ049-160800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sleet and freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain

showers. Ice accumulation around a trace. Breezy and not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ050-160800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sleet and freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain

showers. Ice accumulation around a trace. Breezy and not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ051-160800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Additional ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning. Rain

showers. Ice accumulation around a trace. Breezy and not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ053-160800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Rain showers. Breezy and

not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ054-160800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a trace.

Blustery, cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sleet and freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain

showers. Ice accumulation around a trace. Windy and not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

60 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ060-160800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain and rain showers likely.

Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Showers. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ061-160800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a trace.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sleet and freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain

showers. Ice accumulation around a trace. Breezy and not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ059-160800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain and rain showers likely.

Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Showers. Not as cool

with highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ063-160800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Additional ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Rain showers. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ064-160800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Sleet, rain showers and freezing rain likely.

Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s through sunrise.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Showers. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 50.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ066-160800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

122 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Sleet, rain showers and freezing rain likely.

Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Breezy, cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph