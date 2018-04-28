NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 12:47 am, Saturday, April 28, 2018
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 27, 2018
_____
329 FPUS51 KALY 280443
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
NYZ033-280800-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ052-280800-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of
showers. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ058-280800-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of
showers. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with
a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ065-280800-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ041-280800-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Warmer
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ038-280800-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with
a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ032-280800-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with
a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around
60.
$$
NYZ042-280800-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ083-280800-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning,
then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Warmer with
highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ043-280800-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning,
then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Warmer with
highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ084-280800-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ082-280800-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ039-280800-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ040-280800-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ047-280800-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with
a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ048-280800-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ049-280800-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of
showers. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs around 50.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ050-280800-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of
showers. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs around 50.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ051-280800-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of
showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ053-280800-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ054-280800-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ060-280800-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much
warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ061-280800-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Much
cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ059-280800-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ063-280800-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with
a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ064-280800-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ066-280800-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
1242 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather