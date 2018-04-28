NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 3:43 pm, Saturday, April 28, 2018
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.
Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70.
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with
highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as
cool with lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Little or no snow
accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms this evening. Showers likely.
Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms this evening. Showers likely.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with
highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
rain or snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in
the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler
with highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler
with highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70.
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.
