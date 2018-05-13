NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 12, 2018

831 FPUS51 KALY 130454

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

NYZ033-130800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ052-130800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Much warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ058-130800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ065-130800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in

the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ041-130800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Much warmer with

highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ038-130800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Much warmer with

highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ032-130800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ042-130800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ083-130800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Much warmer with

highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ043-130800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ084-130800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Much warmer with

highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ082-130800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ039-130800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Much warmer with

highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ040-130800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Much warmer with

highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ047-130800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Much warmer with

highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ048-130800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Much warmer with

highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ049-130800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Much warmer with

highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ050-130800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Much warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ051-130800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Much warmer with

highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ053-130800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Much warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ054-130800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Much warmer with

highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ060-130800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ061-130800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ059-130800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ063-130800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-130800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Much warmer with

highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ066-130800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1247 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

