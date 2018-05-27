NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 27, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Scattered showers, mainly

this evening. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the upper

60s.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Scattered showers, mainly

this evening. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Scattered showers, mainly

this evening. Patchy fog. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph this evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs around 70.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers with patchy drizzle. Patchy

fog. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the upper

60s.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Scattered showers, mainly

this evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Scattered showers,

mainly this evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph this

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers with patchy drizzle. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph this

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers with patchy drizzle. Patchy

fog. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph this

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Scattered showers, mainly

this evening. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Scattered showers, mainly

this evening. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Scattered showers, mainly

this evening. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Numerous showers, mainly this

evening. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Warmer with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows around

50. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Scattered showers, mainly

this evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Scattered showers, mainly

this evening. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Warmer with highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the upper

60s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Scattered showers, mainly

this evening. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the upper

60s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Scattered showers, mainly

this evening. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers with patchy drizzle. Patchy

fog. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the upper

60s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers with patchy drizzle. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Scattered showers, mainly

this evening. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Scattered showers, mainly

this evening. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Scattered showers, mainly

this evening. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Scattered showers, mainly

this evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Scattered showers, mainly

this evening. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs around 70.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Scattered showers, mainly

this evening. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

