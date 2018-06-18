NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 17, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot. More humid with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot. More humid with

highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much warmer with lows around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much warmer. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much warmer. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much warmer. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot. More humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much warmer. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

119 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm. Less humid with highs

around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

