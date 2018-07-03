NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:27 am, Tuesday, July 3, 2018
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018
652 FPUS51 KALY 030523
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
NYZ033-030800-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Much cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 80.
NYZ052-030800-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ058-030800-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
NYZ065-030800-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s.
Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ041-030800-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ038-030800-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature around 70.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs
in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the lower 80s.
NYZ032-030800-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ042-030800-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ083-030800-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ043-030800-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm
with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ084-030800-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
NYZ082-030800-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ039-030800-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs
around 90. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ040-030800-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs
around 90. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ047-030800-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs
around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ048-030800-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ049-030800-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ050-030800-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs
in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ051-030800-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ053-030800-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ054-030800-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ060-030800-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Light
and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ061-030800-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ059-030800-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
mid 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ063-030800-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ064-030800-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s.
Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ066-030800-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
122 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around
90. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
