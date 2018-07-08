NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
954 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
