NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018

NYZ033-090800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ052-090800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ058-090800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ065-090800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ041-090800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ038-090800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 60. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ032-090800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ042-090800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ083-090800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ043-090800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ084-090800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ082-090800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ039-090800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ040-090800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ047-090800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ048-090800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ049-090800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ050-090800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ051-090800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear and not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ053-090800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ054-090800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ060-090800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ061-090800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ059-090800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ063-090800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ064-090800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ066-090800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

