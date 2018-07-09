NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018
700 FPUS51 KALY 091954
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
NYZ033-100815-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ052-100815-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
NYZ058-100815-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
NYZ065-100815-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs around
90. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ041-100815-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
NYZ038-100815-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
NYZ032-100815-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
NYZ042-100815-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ083-100815-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
NYZ043-100815-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ084-100815-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
NYZ082-100815-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
NYZ039-100815-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
NYZ040-100815-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
NYZ047-100815-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
NYZ048-100815-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
NYZ049-100815-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
NYZ050-100815-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
NYZ051-100815-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
NYZ053-100815-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
NYZ054-100815-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
NYZ060-100815-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ061-100815-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ059-100815-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
NYZ063-100815-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
NYZ064-100815-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around
90. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ066-100815-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
354 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
