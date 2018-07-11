NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018

458 FPUS51 KALY 110208

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

NYZ033-110815-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ052-110815-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around 80.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-110815-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-110815-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-110815-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 80. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ038-110815-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ032-110815-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ042-110815-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ083-110815-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ043-110815-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ084-110815-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ082-110815-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ039-110815-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ040-110815-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ047-110815-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-110815-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-110815-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 80. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-110815-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-110815-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-110815-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-110815-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ060-110815-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-110815-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-110815-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-110815-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-110815-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-110815-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1008 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NAS

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather