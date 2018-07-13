NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 12, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
NYZ033-130800-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature
in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Not as cool with lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ052-130800-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with
highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot.
Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ058-130800-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 60.
West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ065-130800-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Light
and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the
mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ041-130800-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the
mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with
highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ038-130800-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ032-130800-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature
in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ042-130800-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ083-130800-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature
in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the
mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ043-130800-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature
in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ084-130800-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ082-130800-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ039-130800-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ040-130800-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ047-130800-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ048-130800-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ049-130800-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with
highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ050-130800-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with
highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ051-130800-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
NYZ053-130800-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot.
Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ054-130800-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ060-130800-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 60.
Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot.
Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ061-130800-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ059-130800-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 60.
Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot.
Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ063-130800-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ064-130800-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot.
Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ066-130800-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
