NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 12, 2018

673 FPUS51 KALY 130538

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

NYZ033-130800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ052-130800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ058-130800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 60.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ065-130800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ041-130800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ038-130800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ032-130800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ042-130800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ083-130800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ043-130800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ084-130800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ082-130800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ039-130800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ040-130800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ047-130800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ048-130800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ049-130800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ050-130800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ051-130800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ053-130800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ054-130800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ060-130800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 60.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ061-130800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ059-130800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 60.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ063-130800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ064-130800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Hot.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ066-130800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

133 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

