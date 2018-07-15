NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018

210 FPUS51 KALY 150412

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

NYZ033-150800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ052-150800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-150800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-150800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and

evening. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-150800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ038-150800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler with

lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-150800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ042-150800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ083-150800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ043-150800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Cooler with lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ084-150800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ082-150800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler with

lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ039-150800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-150800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-150800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Cooler with lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-150800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-150800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-150800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-150800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-150800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-150800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ060-150800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-150800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-150800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-150800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-150800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and

evening. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-150800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and

evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

