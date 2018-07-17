NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 17, 2018

530 FPUS51 KALY 171431

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

NYZ033-172015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler.

Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ052-172015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Not as warm.

Near steady temperature around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ058-172015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ065-172015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling

to around 80 this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ041-172015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Not as warm

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Less humid

with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ038-172015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ032-172015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ042-172015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler. Less

humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ083-172015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Less humid

with lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ043-172015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Not as warm. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ084-172015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Not as warm.

Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ082-172015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler. Less

humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ039-172015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Not as warm

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ040-172015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Not as warm

with highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ047-172015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ048-172015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Not as warm

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Less humid

with lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ049-172015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Not as warm.

Near steady temperature around 80. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Less humid

with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ050-172015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Not as warm.

Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Less humid

with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ051-172015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Not as warm.

Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Less humid

with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ053-172015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Not as warm.

Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ054-172015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Not as warm.

Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ060-172015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Not as

warm. Near steady temperature around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ061-172015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Not as

warm with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ059-172015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ063-172015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Less humid

with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph

in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ064-172015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ066-172015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling

into the upper 70s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler with

lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

