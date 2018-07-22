NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 21, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

NYZ033-222000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then scattered showers

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ052-222000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ058-222000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers this morning, then scattered showers

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the

evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Widespread showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid. Near steady

temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ065-222000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Widespread showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around

80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ041-222000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ038-222000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny

with scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ032-222000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then scattered

showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid. Near steady

temperature around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ042-222000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then scattered

showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ083-222000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ043-222000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny

with scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer with lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around

80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ084-222000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ082-222000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning, then scattered showers with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ039-222000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny

with scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around

80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ040-222000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny

with scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around

80. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ047-222000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny

with scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ048-222000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny

with scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ049-222000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ050-222000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ051-222000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Widespread showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ053-222000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ054-222000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ060-222000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny

with scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ061-222000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny

with scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph this morning. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ059-222000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny

with scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ063-222000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers this morning, then scattered showers

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Widespread showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ064-222000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

NYZ066-222000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

406 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

