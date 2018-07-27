NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

131 FPUS51 KALY 270842

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

NYZ033-272015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds,

small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ052-272015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ058-272015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ065-272015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ041-272015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ038-272015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds,

small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ032-272015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ042-272015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ083-272015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ043-272015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ084-272015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ082-272015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds,

small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ039-272015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds,

small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in

the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ040-272015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds,

small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ047-272015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds,

small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ048-272015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds,

small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ049-272015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ050-272015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ051-272015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ053-272015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ054-272015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ060-272015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ061-272015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ059-272015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light

and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ063-272015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ064-272015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ066-272015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

442 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NAS

