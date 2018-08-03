NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

NYZ033-040800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

NYZ052-040800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ058-040800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

NYZ065-040800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ041-040800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature

around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ038-040800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ032-040800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly this evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs around 80. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ042-040800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

NYZ083-040800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Near

steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

NYZ043-040800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

NYZ084-040800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

NYZ082-040800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ039-040800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ040-040800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ047-040800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ048-040800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with

highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ049-040800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature

around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ050-040800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature

around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ051-040800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ053-040800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ054-040800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ060-040800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ061-040800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

NYZ059-040800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ063-040800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

NYZ064-040800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot.

Highs around 90. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

NYZ066-040800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

348 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows

around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

