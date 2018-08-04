NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018
_____
896 FPUS51 KALY 040834
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
NYZ033-042015-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then
scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
NYZ052-042015-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely with isolated thunderstorms this
morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ058-042015-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain with isolated thunderstorms this morning,
then partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ065-042015-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain with isolated thunderstorms this morning,
then partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ041-042015-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with isolated thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ038-042015-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ032-042015-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ042-042015-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ083-042015-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with isolated thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ043-042015-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with isolated thunderstorms
this morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ084-042015-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely with isolated thunderstorms this
morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ082-042015-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ039-042015-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ040-042015-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ047-042015-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ048-042015-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with isolated thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ049-042015-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with isolated thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ050-042015-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with isolated thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ051-042015-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with isolated thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ053-042015-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain with isolated thunderstorms this morning,
then partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ054-042015-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain with isolated thunderstorms this morning,
then partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ060-042015-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain with isolated thunderstorms this morning,
then partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ061-042015-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain with isolated thunderstorms this morning,
then partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ059-042015-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain with isolated thunderstorms this morning,
then partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ063-042015-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain with isolated thunderstorms this morning,
then partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ064-042015-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain with isolated thunderstorms this morning,
then partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ066-042015-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
434 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain with isolated thunderstorms this morning,
then partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NAS
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather