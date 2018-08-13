NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018
209
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
NYZ033
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ052
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ058
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ065
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ041
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ038
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ032
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ042
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ083
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ043
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ084
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ082
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ039
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ040
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ047
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ048
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ049
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ050
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around
80. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ051
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ053
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ054
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ060
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around
80. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ061
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ059
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around
80. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ063
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ064
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around
80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ066
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
1247 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
