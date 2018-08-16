NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
NYZ033-160800-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
NYZ052-160800-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ058-160800-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
NYZ065-160800-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs around
90. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ041-160800-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ038-160800-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
NYZ032-160800-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 70s.
Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 60. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ042-160800-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ083-160800-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ043-160800-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ084-160800-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ082-160800-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
NYZ039-160800-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
NYZ040-160800-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
NYZ047-160800-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
NYZ048-160800-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
NYZ049-160800-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ050-160800-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ051-160800-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
NYZ053-160800-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ054-160800-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ060-160800-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
NYZ061-160800-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ059-160800-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
NYZ063-160800-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
NYZ064-160800-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs around
90. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the mid
80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
NYZ066-160800-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
