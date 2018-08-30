NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

_____

192 FPUS51 KALY 300503

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

NYZ033-300815-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-300815-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs

around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ058-300815-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ065-300815-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

$$

NYZ041-300815-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows around

60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ038-300815-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ032-300815-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ042-300815-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-300815-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ043-300815-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-300815-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ082-300815-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ039-300815-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ040-300815-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ047-300815-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ048-300815-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ049-300815-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ050-300815-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ051-300815-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ053-300815-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ054-300815-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ060-300815-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

$$

NYZ061-300815-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ059-300815-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

$$

NYZ063-300815-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ064-300815-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

$$

NYZ066-300815-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather