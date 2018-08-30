NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
NYZ033-300815-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ052-300815-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs
around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ058-300815-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ065-300815-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.
Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs around 90.
NYZ041-300815-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows around
60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ038-300815-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ032-300815-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ042-300815-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ083-300815-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ043-300815-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ084-300815-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ082-300815-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ039-300815-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ040-300815-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ047-300815-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ048-300815-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ049-300815-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ050-300815-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ051-300815-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ053-300815-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs
around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ054-300815-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ060-300815-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.
NYZ061-300815-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ059-300815-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.
NYZ063-300815-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ064-300815-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.
NYZ066-300815-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
