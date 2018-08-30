NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

_____

972 FPUS51 KALY 300724

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

NYZ033-302015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy fog after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-302015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 60. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ058-302015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-302015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

$$

NYZ041-302015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 80.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ038-302015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-302015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-302015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy fog after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ083-302015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ043-302015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ084-302015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler. Less

humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ082-302015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-302015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ040-302015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 80.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-302015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-302015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-302015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 60.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ050-302015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ051-302015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler. Less

humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-302015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ054-302015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ060-302015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

$$

NYZ061-302015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 80.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ059-302015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

$$

NYZ063-302015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-302015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-302015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

324 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

