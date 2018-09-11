NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

_____

762 FPUS51 KALY 110740

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

NYZ033-112015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Warmer

with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ052-112015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Much warmer

with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ058-112015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely

this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 60.

$$

NYZ065-112015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ041-112015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ038-112015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ032-112015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

$$

NYZ042-112015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Much warmer with

highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ083-112015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Warmer with highs

around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ043-112015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Warmer with highs

around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ084-112015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Warmer with highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ082-112015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Warmer with

highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around

70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ039-112015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ040-112015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ047-112015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ048-112015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Warmer with

highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ049-112015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ050-112015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ051-112015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Warmer with

highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ053-112015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ054-112015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs around 70. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ060-112015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely

this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ061-112015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely

this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ059-112015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely

this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ063-112015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely

this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ064-112015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely

this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ066-112015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely

this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather