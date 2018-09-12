NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 12, 2018
_____
614 FPUS51 KALY 121344
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
NYZ033-122015-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ052-122015-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ058-122015-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature
in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ065-122015-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ041-122015-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ038-122015-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming
east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs around 80. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ032-122015-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ042-122015-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ083-122015-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late this
morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ043-122015-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ084-122015-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid
with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ082-122015-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ039-122015-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ040-122015-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid
with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ047-122015-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late this
morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ048-122015-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late this
morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ049-122015-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ050-122015-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ051-122015-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ053-122015-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ054-122015-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ060-122015-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ061-122015-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ059-122015-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ063-122015-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ064-122015-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ066-122015-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the
mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather