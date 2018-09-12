NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 12, 2018

614 FPUS51 KALY 121344

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

NYZ033-122015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ052-122015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ058-122015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ065-122015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ041-122015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ038-122015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs around 80. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ032-122015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ042-122015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ083-122015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late this

morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ043-122015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ084-122015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ082-122015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ039-122015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ040-122015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ047-122015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late this

morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ048-122015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late this

morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ049-122015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ050-122015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ051-122015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ053-122015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ054-122015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ060-122015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ061-122015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ059-122015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ063-122015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ064-122015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ066-122015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

944 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

